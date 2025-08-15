News
Veteran Pacer Reveals How His Conversation With Ravi Shastri Helped Jasprit Bumrah Make India Debut

Vishnu PN
Vishnu PN
Last updated: August 15, 2025
3 min read

Jasprit Bumrah made his India debut in 2016 against Australia.

Jasprit Bumrah’s rise to becoming one of the best fast bowlers in the world has been phenomenal. In his debut match for India in 2016, which was an ODI against Australia, he registered figures of 2/40 from 10 overs.

From then on, the Gujarat pacer has not looked back, and even though he has had multiple injuries (Mainly back problems) during his career, he has always found a way to make strong comebacks.

Veteran India pacer Ishant Sharma, who has played with Bumrah, revealed an interesting story that took place during the 2015 Vijay Hazare Trophy final. Delhi, Ishant’s domestic team, was facing Bumrah’s Gujarat in the final of the Vijay Hazare Trophy that year. Gujarat posted 273 on the board after being asked to bat first, but Bumrah led Gujarat’s bowling lineup to rattle Delhi for 134, thus helping Gujarat clinch the trophy.

He collected a five-wicket haul, finishing with exceptional figures of 5/28 from 9.3 overs. Ishant explained how different Bumrah’s bowling action was back then compared to now.

Ishant Sharma recalls Jasprit Bumrah’s five-fer in Vijay Hazare Trophy

“I remember we were playing the List A match, I think it was in 2016 (December 2015). We were playing the final in Bengaluru, Delhi vs Gujarat. Uss time vo bhaagta tha, properly bhaagte hue bowling karta tha. Abhi jaisa (slow) nahi (At that time, he used to have a proper fast bowler’s run-up, not like how he does it today). He picked five wickets in that game,” Ishant told former cricketer Padamjeet Sehrawat on the latter’s YouTube channel.

The 36-year-old the revealed how he convinced the then India mentor Ravi Shastri to include Bumrah in the Indian team.

ALSO READ:

“After that, we went to Australia. I told Ravi bhai, ‘If we need anyone in this team, it’s Jasprit Bumrah’. I told him about Bumrah’s action and his bowling. Ravi bhai was the mentor of the team. And look at his luck… someone got injured, and Bumrah came into the team. From there till now, his mindset and self-belief makes him stand out,” the Gujarat Titans (GT) speedster added.

Jasprit Bumrah likely to play Asia Cup 2025

Bumrah recently played three of the five Tests against England in England, as was planned before the series. The 31-year-old took 14 wickets from three Tests at an average of 26, and this included two five-wicket hauls.

Bumrah’s workload has recently been a topic of discussion, mostly because of his recurring back issues. Earlier this year, he sustained a back spasm during the fifth Test against Australia in Sydney. Because of this, he was forced to miss the limited-overs series against England at home, the 2025 ICC Champions Trophy and the start of IPL 2025 with Mumbai Indians (MI).

Since making his India debut nine years back, Bumrah has played 48 Tests, 89 ODIs and 70 T20Is, having taken 219, 149 and 89 wickets in the three formats respectively. He was a key player in India’s T20 World Cup triumph, taking 15 wickets from eight matches at an average of 8.26.

India’s next assignment is the 2025 Asia Cup, which starts from September 9. The Indian squad for the continental tournament is set to be announced on August 19, and some reports have stated that Bumrah is set to play the Asia Cup. However, that could mean that Bumrah miss the first Test against West Indies in early October because of a tight schedule.

