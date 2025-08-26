News
IPL
Indian Cricket Team
Women's World Cup 2025
International Cricket
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Watch
Interviews
Social Reactions
Contact
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
News
IPL
Indian Cricket Team
More
Virat Kohli Cheteshwar Pujara Ravichandran Ashwin Test Cricket
indian-cricket-team

‘Thank You for Making My Job Easier’ – Virat Kohli Agrees to Ravichandran Ashwin Claim, Pays Heartfelt Tribute to Cheteshwar Pujara

Aditya Ighe
Aditya Ighe
Last updated: August 26, 2025
3 min read

Virat Kohli retired from Test cricket on May 12, 2025.

Virat Kohli Cheteshwar Pujara Ravichandran Ashwin Test Cricket

Cheteshwar Pujara drew curtains on his illustrious career, announcing his retirement from all formats of international cricket on August 24. Pujara played 103 Tests and five ODIs for India across his 14-year international cricketing journey. The 37-year-old successfully filled Rahul Dravid’s shoes at No.3, emerging as the backbone of India’s Test team for almost a decade. Following his retirement, the cricketing fraternity extended their wishes to Pujara via social media posts, including Virat Kohli.

Upcoming – t20 – Gros Islet
Caribbean Premier League, 2025
27 Aug 2025, 04:30 AM IST
Saint Lucia Kings SLK

Guyana Amazon Warriors GAW

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Port of Spain
Caribbean Premier League, 2025
28 Aug 2025, 04:30 AM IST
Trinbago Knight Riders TKR

Antigua and Barbuda Falcons ABF

Fixtures Standings
Live – t20 – دبي
DP World ILT20 Development Tournament, 2025
Abu Dhabi Knight Riders Development ADKRDM

167/6

MI Emirates Development MIEDM

0/1

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – دبي
DP World ILT20 Development Tournament, 2025
26 Aug 2025, 10:30 PM IST
Desert Vipers Development DVDM

Sharjah Warriorz Development SWDM

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – دبي
DP World ILT20 Development Tournament, 2025
27 Aug 2025, 06:30 PM IST
MI Emirates Development MIEDM

Dubai Capitals Development DCDM

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – دبي
DP World ILT20 Development Tournament, 2025
27 Aug 2025, 10:30 PM IST
Gulf Giants Development GGDM

Desert Vipers Development DVDM

Fixtures Standings
Abandoned – t20 – Central Delhi
Delhi Premier League , 2025
South Delhi Superstarz SDS

109/2

North Delhi Strikers NDS

Match abandoned due to rain

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Central Delhi
Delhi Premier League , 2025
26 Aug 2025, 07:00 PM IST
West Delhi Lions WDL

Outer Delhi Warriors ODW

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Central Delhi
Delhi Premier League , 2025
27 Aug 2025, 02:00 PM IST
Purani Delhi 6 PD

South Delhi Superstarz SDS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Central Delhi
Delhi Premier League , 2025
27 Aug 2025, 07:00 PM IST
East Delhi Riders EDR

Central Delhi Kings CDK

Fixtures Standings
Completed – t10 – București
ECS Romania, Encore, 2025
United CC Bucharest UCCB

Lankan Lions LKLS

Fixtures Standings
Completed – t10 – București
ECS Romania, Encore, 2025
ACCB ACB

Baneasa Cricket Club BAC

Fixtures Standings
Completed – t10 – București
ECS Romania, Encore, 2025
United CC Bucharest UCCB

Lankan Lions LKLS

Fixtures Standings
Completed – t10 – București
ECS Romania, Encore, 2025
ACCB ACB

Baneasa Cricket Club BAC

Fixtures Standings
Completed – t10 – București
ECS Romania, Encore, 2025
Baneasa Cricket Club BAC

Lankan Lions LKLS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – București
ECS Romania, Encore, 2025
27 Aug 2025, 11:30 AM IST
Baneasa Cricket Club BAC

Transylvania TSA

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – București
ECS Romania, Encore, 2025
27 Aug 2025, 01:30 PM IST
United CC Bucharest UCCB

Transylvania TSA

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – București
ECS Romania, Encore, 2025
27 Aug 2025, 03:30 PM IST
United CC Bucharest UCCB

Cluj Cricket Club CLJ

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – București
ECS Romania, Encore, 2025
27 Aug 2025, 05:30 PM IST
Baneasa Cricket Club BAC

Transylvania TSA

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – București
ECS Romania, Encore, 2025
27 Aug 2025, 07:30 PM IST
United CC Bucharest UCCB

Cluj Cricket Club CLJ

Fixtures Standings
Live – oneday – United Kingdom
England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025
Kent KENT

Yorkshire YOR

236/4

Fixtures Standings
Live – oneday – United Kingdom
England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025
Somerset SOM

Northamptonshire NOR

238/10

Fixtures Standings
Live – oneday – Manchester
England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025
Lancashire LAN

201/6

Middlesex MID

Fixtures Standings
Live – oneday – United Kingdom
England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025
Derbyshire DER

Essex ESS

366/6

Fixtures Standings
Live – oneday – Birmingham
England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025
Birmingham Bears BB

Sussex SUSS

227/6

Fixtures Standings
Live – oneday – United Kingdom
England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025
Gloucestershire GLO

266/2

Hampshire HAM

Fixtures Standings
Live – oneday – United Kingdom
England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025
Glamorgan GLAM

Leicestershire LEI

274/10

Fixtures Standings
Live – oneday – United Kingdom
England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025
Worcestershire WOR

Surrey SURR

205/5

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – oneday – St Saviour
ICC Cricket World Cup Challenge League, 2024-26
27 Aug 2025, 03:30 PM IST
Papua New Guinea PNG

Kenya KNY

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – oneday – Jersey
ICC Cricket World Cup Challenge League, 2024-26
27 Aug 2025, 03:30 PM IST
Qatar QAT

Denmark DEN

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – oneday – King
ICC Cricket World Cup League Two, 2023-27
27 Aug 2025, 08:30 PM IST
Canada CAN

Namibia NAM

Fixtures Standings
Result – t20 – Rotterdam
ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Europe Qualifier Division 1, 2025
Germany Women GER-W

108/4

Italy Women ITA-W

109/2

Italy Women won by 8 wickets

Fixtures Standings
Live – t20 – Rotterdam
ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Europe Qualifier Division 1, 2025
Ireland Women IRE-W

Netherlands Women NED-W

72/3

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Rotterdam
ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Europe Qualifier Division 1, 2025
27 Aug 2025, 02:30 PM IST
Germany Women GER-W

Netherlands Women NED-W

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Rotterdam
ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Europe Qualifier Division 1, 2025
27 Aug 2025, 07:15 PM IST
Italy Women ITA-W

Ireland Women IRE-W

Fixtures Standings
Canceled – t20 – Bangladesh
India tour of Bangladesh, 2025
Bangladesh BAN

India IND

Match Called off

Fixtures
Upcoming – oneday – Cork
Ireland Inter-Provincial Limited Over Cup, 2025
27 Aug 2025, 03:15 PM IST
Munster Reds MUR

Northern Knights (Ireland) NK

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – oneday – Magheramason
Ireland Inter-Provincial Limited Over Cup, 2025
27 Aug 2025, 03:15 PM IST
Leinster Lightning LLG

North West Warriors NWW

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Kuwait City
KCC T10 Summer League, 2025
26 Aug 2025, 10:15 PM IST
Khan Zalmi Kings KZK

ACE KRM Panthers KRMPS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Kuwait City
KCC T10 Summer League, 2025
27 Aug 2025, 12:15 AM IST
CECC CEC-A

Kuwait Swedish KUMS

Fixtures Standings
Result – t20 – Thiruvananthapuram
Kerala Cricket League , 2025
Thrissur Titans TTS

189/5

Kochi Blue Tigers KBTS

188/7

Thrissur Titans won by 5 wickets

Fixtures Standings
Live – t20 – Thiruvananthapuram
Kerala Cricket League , 2025
Alleppey Ripples ALRS

Calicut Globstars CAGS

124/5

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Thiruvananthapuram
Kerala Cricket League , 2025
27 Aug 2025, 02:30 PM IST
Calicut Globstars CAGS

Kochi Blue Tigers KBTS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Thiruvananthapuram
Kerala Cricket League , 2025
27 Aug 2025, 06:45 PM IST
Adani Trivandrum Royals ATR

Thrissur Titans TTS

Fixtures Standings
Live – t20 – Mysuru
Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20, 2025
Mangalore Dragons MGD

86/6

Hubli Tigers HBT

210/2

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Mysuru
Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20, 2025
26 Aug 2025, 07:15 PM IST
Gulbarga Mystics GBM

Bengaluru Blasters BNB

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Mysuru
Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20, 2025
27 Aug 2025, 07:15 PM IST
TBC TBC

TBC TBC

Fixtures Standings
Result – t20 – Oman
Oman D20 League, 2025
IAS Invincibles IAI

92/10

Yallah Shabab Giants YSG

95/3

Yallah Shabab Giants won by 7 wickets

Fixtures Standings
Toss – t20 – Oman
Oman D20 League, 2025
26 Aug 2025, 09:00 PM IST
Muscat Thunderers MUT

Royal Oman Stallions ROS

Fixtures Standings
Result – t20 – Wooloowin
T20 Max Competition, 2025
Valley VLLY

231/3

Sandgate Redcliffe SGR

139/7

Valley beat Sandgate Redcliffe by 93 runs

Fixtures Standings
Completed – t20 – Australia
T20 Max Competition, 2025
South Brisbane SBB

Wynnum Manly WYN

54/3

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Australia
T20 Max Competition, 2025
27 Aug 2025, 01:30 PM IST
Toombul TMB

Western Suburbs WSS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Australia
T20 Max Competition, 2025
27 Aug 2025, 09:30 PM IST
Ipswich IPS

Northern Suburbs NSBB

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – 100-ball – Leeds
The Hundred Mens Competition 2025
26 Aug 2025, 11:00 PM IST
Northern Superchargers NOS

Manchester Originals MAO

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – 100-ball – United Kingdom
The Hundred Mens Competition 2025
27 Aug 2025, 11:00 PM IST
Trent Rockets TRR

Birmingham Phoenix BIP

Fixtures Standings
Live – 100-ball – Leeds
The Hundred Women’s Competition, 2025
Northern Superchargers Women NOS-W

Manchester Originals Women MOW-W

94/10

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – 100-ball – United Kingdom
The Hundred Women’s Competition, 2025
27 Aug 2025, 07:30 PM IST
Trent Rockets Women TRW-W

Birmingham Phoenix Women BIP-W

Fixtures Standings
Result – t20 – Lucknow
Uttar Pradesh T20 League, 2025
Lucknow Falcons LUF

143/3

Noida Super Kings NOSK

139/9

Lucknow Falcons beat Noida Super Kings by 7 wickets

Fixtures Standings
Live – t20 – Lucknow
Uttar Pradesh T20 League, 2025
Kanpur Superstars KASS

87/3

Kashi Rudras KARS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Lucknow
Uttar Pradesh T20 League, 2025
27 Aug 2025, 03:00 PM IST
Lucknow Falcons LUF

Meerut Mavericks MEMA

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Lucknow
Uttar Pradesh T20 League, 2025
27 Aug 2025, 07:30 PM IST
Gorakhpur Lions GOLS

Noida Super Kings NOSK

Fixtures Standings

Virat Kohli’s Post For Cheteshwar Pujara

Pujara and Kohli got into the Indian team around the same period and sealed their spots in a short time. Pujara made his Test debut in 2010, while Kohli made his way to the Test team in 2012. The duo became the mainstay, replacing Indian cricket legends like Rahul Dravid and Sachin Tendulkar after their retirements. They have shared some good partnerships in Test cricket over the past decade. The pair amassed 2,993 runs for the third wicket, the second most after Dravid and Tendulkar, who had accumulated 5,826 runs. Pujara-Kohli’s runs came at an average of 42.75 with five hundreds and 16 fifties. Their best shared knock read 226.

Kohli, who retired from Test cricket in May 2025, took to his Instagram handle and paid a heartfelt tribute to Pujara. The former No.4 also thanked the Rajkot batter for making his job easier, often facing the new ball and fresh bowlers after an early wicket.

“Thank you for making my job easier at 4 Pujji. You’ve had an amazing career. Congratulations, and wish you the best for what’s ahead. God bless,” Kohli wrote on his Instagram story for Pujara.

Interestingly, Pujara was dropped from India’s Test set-up right after Kohli had stepped down from the helm in January 2022. However, the Saurashtra batter returned to the Indian team for the World Test Championship (WTC) 2021-23 Final, which was also his last Test appearance. Playing at The Oval against Australia, Pujara scored 14 and 27 runs across two innings.

ALSO READ:

Ravichandran Ashwin Claims Virat Kohli Owes Many Of His Test Runs To Cheteshwar Pujara

Former India spinner Ravichandran Ashwin, who also retired from international cricket in December last year, said that Pujara was instrumental in helping Kohli score his runs in Tests. Ashwin further emphasised that the former India No.3 deserves to be celebrated like Rohit Sharma and Kohli.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Ash Ki Baat, Ashwin said, “Not every cricketer gets the attention, but that does not mean their contribution is any less. Pujara’s contribution at No. 3, believe it or not, was instrumental in helping Virat Kohli also make a lot of his runs.”

Pujara is the only Indian batter to face more than 500 balls in a single Test innings (525 deliveries against Australia in 2017 in Ranchi). He was the leading run-getter (521 runs) in India’s first-ever series win in Australia in 2018-19. Then, he took 11 blows on the body when India pulled off a historic win at the Gabba in 2021. The veteran did a phenomenal job of tiring out pacers like Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, and Josh Hazlewood, playing 211 deliveries for 56 runs.

Cheteshwar Pujara
India
Ravichandran Ashwin
Virat Kohli
Aditya Ighe
Aditya Ighe

Related posts

Former India Star Virender Sehwag's Son Aaryavir Sehwag Shares Emotional Journey, Makes Father Proud With Catch of the Match Award in DPL 2025 [WATCH]

Former India Star’s Son Shares Emotional Message, Makes Father Proud With Catch of the Match Award in DPL 2025 [WATCH]

9:51 pm
Chandra Moulee Das
sarfaraz khan buchi babu tournament mumbai hundred ind vs wi test selection

Discarded India Star Continues To Make A Statement For Test Selection With Second Ton In Buchi Babu Tournament

The young batter now has two hundreds from as many games
9:05 pm
Samarnath Soory
Sanju Samson Kerala Cricket League 2025 Asia Cup 2025

Sanju Samson Knocks Team Management’s Door for Opening Spot in Asia Cup 2025

He is currently the leading run-getter in KCL 2025.
7:35 pm
Aditya Ighe
Akash Deep ENG vs IND 2025

Akash Deep Praises These Two India Stars After Their Heroics In Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy

Akash picked a 10-wicket haul in the England Test series.
6:34 pm
Ashish Satyam
All You Need to Know About Duleep Trophy 2025 Full Fixtures, Squads, And Timings For Zonal First-Class Tournament

All You Need to Know About Duleep Trophy 2025: Full Fixtures, Squads, And Timings For Zonal First-Class Tournament

It will begin on August 28
6:19 pm
Sreejita Sen
From Cricket Not Being a Priority to a 10-Wicket Haul The Akash Deep Story of Grit and Dedication

From Cricket Not Being a Priority to a 10-Wicket Haul: The Akash Deep Story of Grit and Dedication

He emerged as one of India’s standout performers despite personal challenges off the field.
5:39 pm
Sagar Paul
News
IPL
Indian Cricket Team
Women's World Cup 2025
International Cricket
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Watch
Interviews
Social Reactions
Contact
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy.