Virat Kohli Brings Out Aggressive Celebration After Second Consecutive Century in 2nd IND vs SA ODI [WATCH]

Virat Kohli hit his 53rd ODI ton.

Virat Kohli unleashed another aggressive and fiery celebration after completing his second consecutive century in the 2nd IND vs SA ODI. He looked sublime right from the start and showed why he is so good in the format, quashing all the doubts regarding his form and age.

Marco Jansen bowled a length delivery, to which Kohli pushed down the ground and completed an easy single to hit his 53rd ODI century. As he finished the run, the legendary batter leapt into the air and roared in delight, showing his aggressive side like he used to do during his peak years.

Then, both his arms went aloft before he took off his helmet and soaked up all the applause from the capacity crowd, chanting, ‘Kohli, Kohli’. The highlight was that jump and roar, as if he was proving a point and showing that he’s still got it in this format.

Not that Virat Kohli needs to prove himself anymore, but there was obvious chatter around his future, especially since he registered two ducks in Australia. However, he has proved his worth again, showing ODI cricket is too easy for him.

Virat Kohli all but confirms his World Cup 2027 spot

Virat Kohli shouldn’t have been pushed in this situation, but he has surely been under some pressure to prove himself in a format that comes most naturally to him. Now that he plays only one format, he has a big challenge of keeping himself in rhythm, which has not been possible due to a lack of enough ODI games.

ALSO READ:

But if recent form is anything to go by, Kohli has shown he is still good enough to get into the groove quickly and keep piling runs like always. This series should put doubts around his World Cup 2027 spot to rest, and he must continue till the next mega event.

This version of Virat Kohli is as good an ODI batter as possible, and no other batter in the Indian team can replicate what he can do at No.3. There’s so much experience and skills that are too hard to ignore; Kohli hasn’t given any reason to look beyond him either.

He is still among the finest pace players in the team, which will be crucial in South Africa, especially since India have Hardik Pandya and Ravindra Jadeja in the lower order. There’s another World Cup in Virat Kohli before he retires from his best format.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.