Virat Kohli Duck Streak Ends With Fist Pump Celebration In Sydney ODI, Crowd Reacts [WATCH]

India need 103 runs more to win the final fixture.

Former Indian captain Virat Kohli has finally managed to get off the mark in the ongoing Australia ODIs. Previously, he had registered back-to-back ducks in the initial two matches of the series. As Virat Kohli duck streak ended in the AUS vs IND 3rd ODI at the Sydney Cricket Ground, fans erupted with loud buzz and cheer for the cricketing stalwart. The run-machine also celebrated his maiden run of this tour with a fist-pump and a relieved smile on his face.

Watch Virat Kohli’s maiden run of the series and the memorable moment here:

So many emotions! ☺️🥹❤️



He’s off the mark & the crowd has made its happiness loud and clear! 🙌



Will we witness a Chase Master special from #ViratKohli tonight? 🔥#AUSvIND 👉 3rd ODI | LIVE NOW 👉 https://t.co/0evPIuANAu pic.twitter.com/SZiBRnnvUY — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) October 25, 2025

Not Another Virat Kohli Duck: India Veteran Looks On Fine Touch in AUS vs IND 3rd ODI

The chase-master has once again brought up his best while chasing a sub-par 237 against Australia. At the time of writing, Virat Kohli score is 36* off 41, while Rohit Sharma is also unbeaten at 59 after 23 overs.

More to follow…

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.