Virat Kohli Reacts To Emphatic Victory at The Oval, Hails Mohammed Siraj After ENG vs IND Series

Mohammed Siraj picked up a five-wicket haul in the second innings of the fifth Test.

The Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy will be shared. After 25 days of rollicking cricket, the pendulum swung India’s way on the final day of the series. Chasing 374, England were reduced to 106/3. But a 195-run partnership between Joe Root and Harry Brook on Day 4 propelled the hosts towards the target. A match which was well set to get done on the penultimate day was pushed to the final day as rain gods wreaked havoc on The Oval. The hosts were in search of 35 runs on the final morning, and Mohammed Siraj stood in their way.

All matches (39) Delhi Premier League , 2025 ECS England, Wimbledon, 2025 England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025 GTC Spring T20 Cup, 2nd Edition, 2025 KCC T10 Summer League, 2025 MCA Men’s T20 Inter-State Championship, 2025 Maharani Trophy, 2025 Pakistan tour of West Indies, T20, 2025 The Hundred Mens Competition 2025 The Hundred Women’s Competition, 2025 Result – t20 – Central Delhi Delhi Premier League , 2025 EDR 208/4 WDL 214/3 Fixtures Standings Live – t20 – Central Delhi Delhi Premier League , 2025 CDK – NDT 124/9 Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Central Delhi Delhi Premier League , 2025 ODW – PD – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Central Delhi Delhi Premier League , 2025 WDL – SDS – Fixtures Standings Result – t10 – United Kingdom ECS England, Wimbledon, 2025 KSP 84/3 GUI 81/9 Fixtures Standings Result – t10 – United Kingdom ECS England, Wimbledon, 2025 WIM 134/2 GUI 133/4 Fixtures Standings Result – t10 – United Kingdom ECS England, Wimbledon, 2025 KSP 69/3 CPP 68/10 Fixtures Standings Live – t10 – United Kingdom ECS England, Wimbledon, 2025 CPP 115/1 WIM – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – United Kingdom ECS England, Wimbledon, 2025 KSP – WIM – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – United Kingdom ECS England, Wimbledon, 2025 GUI – CPP – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – United Kingdom ECS England, Wimbledon, 2025 LCC – CPP – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – United Kingdom ECS England, Wimbledon, 2025 GUI – KSP – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – United Kingdom ECS England, Wimbledon, 2025 KSP – LCC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – United Kingdom ECS England, Wimbledon, 2025 GUI – LCC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – oneday – Northern Ireland England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025 YOR – BB – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – oneday – Northern Ireland England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025 LAN – NOR – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – oneday – United Kingdom England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025 DURH – SUSS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – oneday – Neath England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025 GLAM – HAM – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – oneday – Northern Ireland England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025 NOT – ESS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – oneday – Northern Ireland England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025 GLO – DER – Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan GTC Spring T20 Cup, 2nd Edition, 2025 GTC 65/10 NAJC 130/7 Fixtures Standings Abandoned – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan GTC Spring T20 Cup, 2nd Edition, 2025 91YC 61/7 CCC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan GTC Spring T20 Cup, 2nd Edition, 2025 BCC – GUG – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan GTC Spring T20 Cup, 2nd Edition, 2025 NVR – NAJC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Kuwait City KCC T10 Summer League, 2025 PCR – KRMPS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Kuwait City KCC T10 Summer League, 2025 BCC – BNC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Kuwait City KCC T10 Summer League, 2025 RTZ – TCC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Kuwait City KCC T10 Summer League, 2025 GUJCC – NCMI – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Klang MCA Men’s T20 Inter-State Championship, 2025 JOR – MEL – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kuala Lumpur MCA Men’s T20 Inter-State Championship, 2025 KELN – PHG – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Klang MCA Men’s T20 Inter-State Championship, 2025 KLPR – PENG – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kuala Lumpur MCA Men’s T20 Inter-State Championship, 2025 PUT – SRAK – Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – Bengaluru Maharani Trophy, 2025 HTW 111/5 SHLW 126/6 Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – Bengaluru Maharani Trophy, 2025 MDW 106/4 BBW 102/9 Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Bengaluru Maharani Trophy, 2025 MWW – HTW – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Bengaluru Maharani Trophy, 2025 SHLW – BBW – Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – Lauderhill Pakistan tour of West Indies, T20, 2025 WI 176/6 PAK 189/4 Fixtures Standings Upcoming – 100-ball – London The Hundred Mens Competition 2025 LOS – OVI – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – 100-ball – London The Hundred Women’s Competition, 2025 LSW-W – OIW-W – Fixtures Standings

The series, let alone the last Test match, had everything to offer. Hundreds, double-hundreds, five-wicket hauls, stunning catches, controversies and courage shown by players on both sides. After England took an upper-hand at the Home of Cricket, the Indians clawed their way back into the series with a gritty draw at Old Trafford. But the icing on the cake was designed at The Oval, where the Indians drew the series with an emphatic victory. It was all about nerves on the final day of the Test, and the Indians held them till the last moment.

Former India skipper Virat Kohli took to his X (formerly Twitter) handle, appreciating the Indian team for their victory in the last Test. He credited both Mohammed Siraj and Prasidh Krishna for their resilience and character shown on the morning of Day 5. Moreover, Kohli went a step ahead to laud the efforts of Mohammed Siraj, saying that the pacer always puts his best foot forward. The Indian speedster too, wasted no time in reverting to his former skipper, thanking him for the congratulatory message.

Thank you bhaiya for “Believe”ing in me ❤️ https://t.co/TBWmOMzqmX — Mohammed Siraj (@mdsirajofficial) August 4, 2025

ALSO READ:

A Series To Remember For Mohammed Siraj

The Indian speedster will remember this series for a lifetime. Not just because of the number of wickets which he took, but because of the way he led the bowling attack. Jasprit Bumrah was slated to play just three matches for India. The visitors needed someone to step up in the absence of Bumrah. In came Siraj, bolstering India’s chances in the series. The lion-hearted warrior gave his everything till the last ball. To add an element of numbers, Siraj’s last delivery to Gus Atkinson was bowled at 143 kmph, indicating that his intensity never went down.

The Gujarat Titans (GT) pacer went on to pick 23 wickets in five Tests. This was the most for any bowler in the series. He finished the series with two five-wicket hauls – something which he will always be remembered for. A fast bowler goes through a lot in terms of the stress on one’s body. This is not collectively throughout the series, but with every single delivery that one bowls. Siraj bowled 185.3 overs in the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy to take his 23 wickets. This will go down as one of the massive efforts by an Indian bowler on foreign soil.

The speedster shares a unique bond with Virat Kohli. Siraj has been quite vocal about his connection with Kohli. The message from the former Indian skipper will do his confidence a world of good. The Indians will surely board the flight back home with a smile.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.