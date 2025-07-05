News
Virat Kohli Reacts To Shubman Gill's Record-Breaking Knocks In Edgbaston Test vs England
indian-cricket-team

Virat Kohli Reacts To Shubman Gill’s Record-Breaking Knocks In Edgbaston Test vs England

Vishnu PN
Vishnu PN
Last updated: July 5, 2025
1 min read

Shubman Gill has scored 585 runs from four innings against England so far.

Virat Kohli Reacts To Shubman Gill's Record-Breaking Knocks In Edgbaston Test vs England

Former India captain Virat Kohli congratulated current India Test captain Shubman Gill on the latter’s record-breaking knocks during the ongoing second Test against England at Edgbaston.

“Well played star boy. Rewriting history. Onwards and upwards from here. You deserve all of this,” Virat Kohli wrote in an Instagram story that was uploaded on his official handle.

Shubman Gill scored 269 in the first innings of the Edgbaston Test and followed it up with a knock of 161 in the second innings. Shubman Gill also broke a notable record of Virat Kohli.

With 585 runs from four innings, Shubman Gill now has scored most runs by an Indian batter in his maiden series as captain of the side. Virat Kohli had scored 449 runs from four innings against Australia in Australia during the 2014-15 Border-Gavaskar Trophy series.

More to follow…

