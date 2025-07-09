‘You Know It’s Time When….’ – Virat Kohli Reveals For The First Time Why He Retired From Test Cricket

The former India skipper concluded his Test career after playing 123 Tests, collecting 9,230 runs from 210 innings at an average of 46.85 and a strike rate of 55.58.
It has been almost two months since Virat Kohli announced his retirement from Test cricket, and since then, he has not said anything about it. He went to London to spend time with his family and was recently spotted watching a Wimbledon game.
Recently, while attending an event organised by former India cricketer Yuvraj Singh in order to raise funds for YouWeCan Foundation, Virat Kohli spoke about his retirement. In a star-studded event, Kohli referred to his beard colour to imply that it was time for him to say goodbye to Test cricket.
Back on May 12, Kohli used his Instagram handle to announce his retirement from Test cricket. The former India skipper concluded his red ball career after featuring in 123 Test matches, where he collected 9,230 runs from 210 innings at an average of 46.85 and a strike rate of 55.58.
He also has 30 centuries and 31 half-centuries under his belt, including 7 double centuries too. Kohli has also hammered 1,027 fours and 30 sixes in Test cricket. Under his captaincy, the Indian team won the first Test series in Australia (2018–19).
“I just coloured my beard two days ago. You know it’s time when you are colouring your beard every four days,” said Kohli in front of stars like Yuvraj Singh, Ravi Shastri, Kevin Pietersen, Chris Gayle and Darren Gough.
Five days after Rohit Sharma announced his Test retirement, Kohli decided to call it quits from the red ball format. After taking retirement from the longest format of the game, Kohli was keeping himself away from all the spotlight. Recently, he came up with a congratulatory message for the newly made India Test captain Shubman Gill after he smashed a record-breaking 269 runs against England in the second Test.
While taking part in Yuvraj Singh’s event, Kohli was elated as he got a chance to catch up with his former teammates and even opponents like Kevin Pietersen. The former India skipper also spoke about the bond he shares with Yuvraj Singh.
“We shared a very good bond both on and off the field. I met him (Yuvraj) for the first time during a North Zone tournament in Bangalore. When I started playing for India, he, Bhajju Pa and Zaheer Khan took me under their wings. They really helped me grow as a player and made me comfortable in the dressing room. A Lot of fun times off the field and they made me aware of the lifestyle of getting to the top”, he added.
Since Virat Kohli has retired from Test cricket, fans have the chance to see him play in the fifty-overs format. The Indian team will be playing a three-match ODI series against Bangladesh, starting from August 17. Kohli is likely to play for India in the high-octane series.
