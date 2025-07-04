Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma Will Have To Wait To Make India Return As Bangladesh Tour Gets Cancelled: Reports

Indian batting stalwarts Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, who currently just play in the 50-over format for the country will have to face an increased wait time to don the tricolour again. They were expected to return when India travelled to Bangladesh next month for a white-ball series comprising three ODIs and as many T20Is but it now seems that the bilateral series will be cancelled.

It is understood that the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has paused the sale of its media rights which is a clear indication that the tour will be cancelled, or postponed at best.

According to Cricbuzz, an Indian broadcaster has confirmed, “They have informed us that there is no India series. After announcing the tender, they did not provide the ITT. They are selling, for now, only for the Pakistan series.”

Furthermore, the deteriorating diplomatic relations between India and Bangladesh also seem to be a deciding factor in the matter.

When will Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma play again for India?

Given that the Bangladesh tour is effectively off for now, India’s next ODI assignment will be two months later in an away tour of Australia. The Men in Blue will play three ODIs and five T20Is, with the series starting with the ODI leg from October 19. The duo of Rohit and Kohli will feature for India against the Aussies for the first time since the Champions Trophy 2025 win earlier this year.

The tour will be key for India’s preparations for the next two major ICC events – the 2026 T20I World and the 2027 ODI World Cup. While India won the previous edition of the T20I World Cup, they faced a heartbreak in the ODI event back in 2023 after losing in the summit clash against the Aussies.

This will thus be a final chance at redemption for India’s two biggest cricketing stars and add another feather to their already illustrious international careers before pulling the curtains.

