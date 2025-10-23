Virat Kohli Waves Goodbye To Adelaide Crowd, Raises Gloves After Duck in AUS vs IND 2nd ODI [WATCH]

For over a decade, Adelaide Oval was Virat Kohli’s playground. On Thursday, it was where he quietly waved goodbye after a duck in the second ODI against Australia.

There was no grand farewell or misty-eyed moment, just a simple raise of the gloves as he walked off after another duck, his second in two games in the Australia series.

Xavier Bartlett got the better of Kohli with a sharp in-seamer that trapped him plumb in front for 0(4). It was a near-replica of his 2023 LBW dismissal to Nathan Ellis. The crowd fell silent before erupting in applause as Kohli walked off, lifting his gloves in a quiet gesture of gratitude. This is very likely his last appearance at the venue in any format.

The moment was bittersweet for a batter who has dominated this ground for years. Kohli’s Adelaide numbers are staggering — 527 runs in Tests with three hundreds, 244 in ODIs at 61, and 204 in T20Is, including the iconic 82* against Pakistan in the 2024 T20 World Cup. Few overseas players have owned the venue quite like him. In fact, no one has more international runs at the venue as him from outside Australia.

But this tour feels like a transition. With Shubman Gill now ODI captain and Kohli limited to one format, the series was meant to mark a fresh start. Instead, two ducks in a row have left him searching for rhythm.

Kohli’s Early Exit Caps India’s Shaky Start

India’s innings never really settled after being put in to bat first. Shubman Gill fell early trying to loft Bartlett over mid-off, and four balls later, Kohli was gone. The ball swung back late from a length, catching him on the crease as he attempted a flick, ball-tracker showed it hitting middle stump halfway up. It was Kohli’s first LBW dismissal to a pacer in ODIs since March 2023, a stat that underlined how well Bartlett executed his plan.

Virat Kohli's most recent scores in Australia:



0

0

17

6

36

5

3

7

11

5#AUSvIND — Nic Savage (@nic_savage1) October 23, 2025

ALSO READ:

WATCH Virat Kohli Waves Goodbye To Adelaide Oval Crowd

(after first 20 seconds)

At the other end, Rohit Sharma was grinding it out after surviving two close DRS calls against Josh Hazlewood and a near run-out earlier. He crawled to 8 off 32 balls before breaking free with two boundaries, but India were left reeling at 17/2 inside seven overs, both senior batters gone early in overcast Adelaide conditions that offered plenty to the Australian seamers.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.