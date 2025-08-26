News
IPL
Indian Cricket Team
Women's World Cup 2025
International Cricket
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Watch
Interviews
Social Reactions
Contact
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
News
IPL
Indian Cricket Team
More
Former India Star Virender Sehwag's Son Aaryavir Sehwag Shares Emotional Journey, Makes Father Proud With Catch of the Match Award in DPL 2025 [WATCH]
indian-cricket-team

Former India Star’s Son Shares Emotional Message, Makes Father Proud With Catch of the Match Award in DPL 2025 [WATCH]

Chandra Moulee Das
Chandra Moulee Das
Last updated: August 26, 2025
2 min read
Former India Star Virender Sehwag's Son Aaryavir Sehwag Shares Emotional Journey, Makes Father Proud With Catch of the Match Award in DPL 2025 [WATCH]

Former India opener Virender Sehwag’s son, Aaryavir Sehwag, who is currently plying his trade in the ongoing Delhi Premier League (DPL 2025), made his father proud by taking an outrageous catch. Playing for the Central Delhi Kings, his efforts against the Purani Dilli 6 also earned him the ‘Catch of the Match’ award.

Upcoming – t20 – Gros Islet
Caribbean Premier League, 2025
27 Aug 2025, 04:30 AM IST
Saint Lucia Kings SLK

Guyana Amazon Warriors GAW

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Port of Spain
Caribbean Premier League, 2025
28 Aug 2025, 04:30 AM IST
Trinbago Knight Riders TKR

Antigua and Barbuda Falcons ABF

Fixtures Standings
Live – t20 – دبي
DP World ILT20 Development Tournament, 2025
Abu Dhabi Knight Riders Development ADKRDM

167/6

MI Emirates Development MIEDM

0/1

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – دبي
DP World ILT20 Development Tournament, 2025
26 Aug 2025, 10:30 PM IST
Desert Vipers Development DVDM

Sharjah Warriorz Development SWDM

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – دبي
DP World ILT20 Development Tournament, 2025
27 Aug 2025, 06:30 PM IST
MI Emirates Development MIEDM

Dubai Capitals Development DCDM

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – دبي
DP World ILT20 Development Tournament, 2025
27 Aug 2025, 10:30 PM IST
Gulf Giants Development GGDM

Desert Vipers Development DVDM

Fixtures Standings
Abandoned – t20 – Central Delhi
Delhi Premier League , 2025
South Delhi Superstarz SDS

109/2

North Delhi Strikers NDS

Match abandoned due to rain

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Central Delhi
Delhi Premier League , 2025
26 Aug 2025, 07:00 PM IST
West Delhi Lions WDL

Outer Delhi Warriors ODW

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Central Delhi
Delhi Premier League , 2025
27 Aug 2025, 02:00 PM IST
Purani Delhi 6 PD

South Delhi Superstarz SDS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Central Delhi
Delhi Premier League , 2025
27 Aug 2025, 07:00 PM IST
East Delhi Riders EDR

Central Delhi Kings CDK

Fixtures Standings
Completed – t10 – București
ECS Romania, Encore, 2025
United CC Bucharest UCCB

Lankan Lions LKLS

Fixtures Standings
Completed – t10 – București
ECS Romania, Encore, 2025
ACCB ACB

Baneasa Cricket Club BAC

Fixtures Standings
Completed – t10 – București
ECS Romania, Encore, 2025
United CC Bucharest UCCB

Lankan Lions LKLS

Fixtures Standings
Completed – t10 – București
ECS Romania, Encore, 2025
ACCB ACB

Baneasa Cricket Club BAC

Fixtures Standings
Completed – t10 – București
ECS Romania, Encore, 2025
Baneasa Cricket Club BAC

Lankan Lions LKLS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – București
ECS Romania, Encore, 2025
27 Aug 2025, 11:30 AM IST
Baneasa Cricket Club BAC

Transylvania TSA

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – București
ECS Romania, Encore, 2025
27 Aug 2025, 01:30 PM IST
United CC Bucharest UCCB

Transylvania TSA

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – București
ECS Romania, Encore, 2025
27 Aug 2025, 03:30 PM IST
United CC Bucharest UCCB

Cluj Cricket Club CLJ

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – București
ECS Romania, Encore, 2025
27 Aug 2025, 05:30 PM IST
Baneasa Cricket Club BAC

Transylvania TSA

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – București
ECS Romania, Encore, 2025
27 Aug 2025, 07:30 PM IST
United CC Bucharest UCCB

Cluj Cricket Club CLJ

Fixtures Standings
Live – oneday – United Kingdom
England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025
Kent KENT

Yorkshire YOR

236/4

Fixtures Standings
Live – oneday – United Kingdom
England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025
Somerset SOM

Northamptonshire NOR

238/10

Fixtures Standings
Live – oneday – Manchester
England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025
Lancashire LAN

201/6

Middlesex MID

Fixtures Standings
Live – oneday – United Kingdom
England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025
Derbyshire DER

Essex ESS

366/6

Fixtures Standings
Live – oneday – Birmingham
England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025
Birmingham Bears BB

Sussex SUSS

227/6

Fixtures Standings
Live – oneday – United Kingdom
England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025
Gloucestershire GLO

266/2

Hampshire HAM

Fixtures Standings
Live – oneday – United Kingdom
England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025
Glamorgan GLAM

Leicestershire LEI

274/10

Fixtures Standings
Live – oneday – United Kingdom
England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025
Worcestershire WOR

Surrey SURR

205/5

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – oneday – St Saviour
ICC Cricket World Cup Challenge League, 2024-26
27 Aug 2025, 03:30 PM IST
Papua New Guinea PNG

Kenya KNY

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – oneday – Jersey
ICC Cricket World Cup Challenge League, 2024-26
27 Aug 2025, 03:30 PM IST
Qatar QAT

Denmark DEN

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – oneday – King
ICC Cricket World Cup League Two, 2023-27
27 Aug 2025, 08:30 PM IST
Canada CAN

Namibia NAM

Fixtures Standings
Result – t20 – Rotterdam
ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Europe Qualifier Division 1, 2025
Germany Women GER-W

108/4

Italy Women ITA-W

109/2

Italy Women won by 8 wickets

Fixtures Standings
Live – t20 – Rotterdam
ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Europe Qualifier Division 1, 2025
Ireland Women IRE-W

Netherlands Women NED-W

72/3

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Rotterdam
ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Europe Qualifier Division 1, 2025
27 Aug 2025, 02:30 PM IST
Germany Women GER-W

Netherlands Women NED-W

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Rotterdam
ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Europe Qualifier Division 1, 2025
27 Aug 2025, 07:15 PM IST
Italy Women ITA-W

Ireland Women IRE-W

Fixtures Standings
Canceled – t20 – Bangladesh
India tour of Bangladesh, 2025
Bangladesh BAN

India IND

Match Called off

Fixtures
Upcoming – oneday – Cork
Ireland Inter-Provincial Limited Over Cup, 2025
27 Aug 2025, 03:15 PM IST
Munster Reds MUR

Northern Knights (Ireland) NK

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – oneday – Magheramason
Ireland Inter-Provincial Limited Over Cup, 2025
27 Aug 2025, 03:15 PM IST
Leinster Lightning LLG

North West Warriors NWW

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Kuwait City
KCC T10 Summer League, 2025
26 Aug 2025, 10:15 PM IST
Khan Zalmi Kings KZK

ACE KRM Panthers KRMPS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Kuwait City
KCC T10 Summer League, 2025
27 Aug 2025, 12:15 AM IST
CECC CEC-A

Kuwait Swedish KUMS

Fixtures Standings
Result – t20 – Thiruvananthapuram
Kerala Cricket League , 2025
Thrissur Titans TTS

189/5

Kochi Blue Tigers KBTS

188/7

Thrissur Titans won by 5 wickets

Fixtures Standings
Live – t20 – Thiruvananthapuram
Kerala Cricket League , 2025
Alleppey Ripples ALRS

Calicut Globstars CAGS

124/5

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Thiruvananthapuram
Kerala Cricket League , 2025
27 Aug 2025, 02:30 PM IST
Calicut Globstars CAGS

Kochi Blue Tigers KBTS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Thiruvananthapuram
Kerala Cricket League , 2025
27 Aug 2025, 06:45 PM IST
Adani Trivandrum Royals ATR

Thrissur Titans TTS

Fixtures Standings
Live – t20 – Mysuru
Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20, 2025
Mangalore Dragons MGD

86/6

Hubli Tigers HBT

210/2

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Mysuru
Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20, 2025
26 Aug 2025, 07:15 PM IST
Gulbarga Mystics GBM

Bengaluru Blasters BNB

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Mysuru
Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20, 2025
27 Aug 2025, 07:15 PM IST
TBC TBC

TBC TBC

Fixtures Standings
Result – t20 – Oman
Oman D20 League, 2025
IAS Invincibles IAI

92/10

Yallah Shabab Giants YSG

95/3

Yallah Shabab Giants won by 7 wickets

Fixtures Standings
Toss – t20 – Oman
Oman D20 League, 2025
26 Aug 2025, 09:00 PM IST
Muscat Thunderers MUT

Royal Oman Stallions ROS

Fixtures Standings
Result – t20 – Wooloowin
T20 Max Competition, 2025
Valley VLLY

231/3

Sandgate Redcliffe SGR

139/7

Valley beat Sandgate Redcliffe by 93 runs

Fixtures Standings
Completed – t20 – Australia
T20 Max Competition, 2025
South Brisbane SBB

Wynnum Manly WYN

54/3

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Australia
T20 Max Competition, 2025
27 Aug 2025, 01:30 PM IST
Toombul TMB

Western Suburbs WSS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Australia
T20 Max Competition, 2025
27 Aug 2025, 09:30 PM IST
Ipswich IPS

Northern Suburbs NSBB

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – 100-ball – Leeds
The Hundred Mens Competition 2025
26 Aug 2025, 11:00 PM IST
Northern Superchargers NOS

Manchester Originals MAO

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – 100-ball – United Kingdom
The Hundred Mens Competition 2025
27 Aug 2025, 11:00 PM IST
Trent Rockets TRR

Birmingham Phoenix BIP

Fixtures Standings
Live – 100-ball – Leeds
The Hundred Women’s Competition, 2025
Northern Superchargers Women NOS-W

Manchester Originals Women MOW-W

94/10

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – 100-ball – United Kingdom
The Hundred Women’s Competition, 2025
27 Aug 2025, 07:30 PM IST
Trent Rockets Women TRW-W

Birmingham Phoenix Women BIP-W

Fixtures Standings
Result – t20 – Lucknow
Uttar Pradesh T20 League, 2025
Lucknow Falcons LUF

143/3

Noida Super Kings NOSK

139/9

Lucknow Falcons beat Noida Super Kings by 7 wickets

Fixtures Standings
Live – t20 – Lucknow
Uttar Pradesh T20 League, 2025
Kanpur Superstars KASS

87/3

Kashi Rudras KARS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Lucknow
Uttar Pradesh T20 League, 2025
27 Aug 2025, 03:00 PM IST
Lucknow Falcons LUF

Meerut Mavericks MEMA

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Lucknow
Uttar Pradesh T20 League, 2025
27 Aug 2025, 07:30 PM IST
Gorakhpur Lions GOLS

Noida Super Kings NOSK

Fixtures Standings

Bought for INR 8 lakhs by the Central Delhi Kings, Aaryavir, who came on as a substitute during his team’s fielding, showed incredible agility to run backwards and cover a considerable distance before completing the stunning catch.

Watch the video below.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Delhi Premier League T20 (@delhipremierleaguet20)

Notably, Aaryavir is yet to start a match for his DPL side but it can be expected the Central Delhi Kings might just draft him once Yash Dhull goes for Duleep Trophy preparations.

ALSO READ:

Virender Sehwag’s son shares emotional message

In a recent video posted by Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Delhi Capitals (DC), Aaryavir also opened up about growing up watching his father and shared what made him idolise the former India opener.

Aaryavir said, “As I am playing professional cricket, in the last 2-3 years i am understanding what kind of a player my dad was. How great a player he was and I really idolise him as well, Watching him you just feel that the things he has done are not as easy to do.”

Aaryavir Sehwag impressed in age-group competitions to garner the attention of DPL 2025 scouts

Following in his father’s footsteps as a right-handed opening batter, he has already played for Delhi in BCCI age-group tournaments and is currently a member of their U19 squad. His talent was on full display during the Vinoo Mankad and Cooch Behar Trophies last year, particularly in a dominant innings of 297 runs off 309 balls against Meghalaya in the latter. In that match, he powerfully struck 51 fours and three sixes, a performance that earned him the highest individual score of that Cooch Behar Trophy season.

That brought him to the attention of DPL 2025 scouts and he was subsequently picked up by the Central Delhi Kings.

Aaryavir Sehwag
DPL 2025
Virender Sehwag
Chandra Moulee Das
Chandra Moulee Das

Related posts

Virat Kohli Cheteshwar Pujara Ravichandran Ashwin Test Cricket

‘Thank You for Making My Job Easier’ – Virat Kohli Agrees to Ravichandran Ashwin Claim, Pays Heartfelt Tribute to Cheteshwar Pujara

Virat Kohli retired from Test cricket on May 12, 2025.
9:57 pm
Aditya Ighe
sarfaraz khan buchi babu tournament mumbai hundred ind vs wi test selection

Discarded India Star Continues To Make A Statement For Test Selection With Second Ton In Buchi Babu Tournament

The young batter now has two hundreds from as many games
9:05 pm
Samarnath Soory
Sanju Samson Kerala Cricket League 2025 Asia Cup 2025

Sanju Samson Knocks Team Management’s Door for Opening Spot in Asia Cup 2025

He is currently the leading run-getter in KCL 2025.
7:35 pm
Aditya Ighe
Akash Deep ENG vs IND 2025

Akash Deep Praises These Two India Stars After Their Heroics In Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy

Akash picked a 10-wicket haul in the England Test series.
6:34 pm
Ashish Satyam
All You Need to Know About Duleep Trophy 2025 Full Fixtures, Squads, And Timings For Zonal First-Class Tournament

All You Need to Know About Duleep Trophy 2025: Full Fixtures, Squads, And Timings For Zonal First-Class Tournament

It will begin on August 28
6:19 pm
Sreejita Sen
From Cricket Not Being a Priority to a 10-Wicket Haul The Akash Deep Story of Grit and Dedication

From Cricket Not Being a Priority to a 10-Wicket Haul: The Akash Deep Story of Grit and Dedication

He emerged as one of India’s standout performers despite personal challenges off the field.
5:39 pm
Sagar Paul
News
IPL
Indian Cricket Team
Women's World Cup 2025
International Cricket
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Watch
Interviews
Social Reactions
Contact
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy.