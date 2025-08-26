Former India Star’s Son Shares Emotional Message, Makes Father Proud With Catch of the Match Award in DPL 2025 [WATCH]

Former India opener Virender Sehwag’s son, Aaryavir Sehwag, who is currently plying his trade in the ongoing Delhi Premier League (DPL 2025), made his father proud by taking an outrageous catch. Playing for the Central Delhi Kings, his efforts against the Purani Dilli 6 also earned him the ‘Catch of the Match’ award.

Bought for INR 8 lakhs by the Central Delhi Kings, Aaryavir, who came on as a substitute during his team’s fielding, showed incredible agility to run backwards and cover a considerable distance before completing the stunning catch.

Watch the video below.

Notably, Aaryavir is yet to start a match for his DPL side but it can be expected the Central Delhi Kings might just draft him once Yash Dhull goes for Duleep Trophy preparations.

Virender Sehwag’s son shares emotional message

In a recent video posted by Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Delhi Capitals (DC), Aaryavir also opened up about growing up watching his father and shared what made him idolise the former India opener.

Aaryavir said, “As I am playing professional cricket, in the last 2-3 years i am understanding what kind of a player my dad was. How great a player he was and I really idolise him as well, Watching him you just feel that the things he has done are not as easy to do.”

Story of a right-handed opening batter from Dilli, called Sehwag 🥹💙 pic.twitter.com/CxGIFYwiBp — Delhi Capitals (@DelhiCapitals) August 26, 2025

Aaryavir Sehwag impressed in age-group competitions to garner the attention of DPL 2025 scouts

Following in his father’s footsteps as a right-handed opening batter, he has already played for Delhi in BCCI age-group tournaments and is currently a member of their U19 squad. His talent was on full display during the Vinoo Mankad and Cooch Behar Trophies last year, particularly in a dominant innings of 297 runs off 309 balls against Meghalaya in the latter. In that match, he powerfully struck 51 fours and three sixes, a performance that earned him the highest individual score of that Cooch Behar Trophy season.

That brought him to the attention of DPL 2025 scouts and he was subsequently picked up by the Central Delhi Kings.