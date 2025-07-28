‘Only My Son Doesn’t Get’ – India Star’s Father Blasts Selectors for Not Giving Regular Chances After Manchester Heroics

India pulled off a massive fightback against England last night (July 27) to salvage a draw at Manchester and keep themselves alive in the ENG vs IND five-match Test series.

All matches (29) Australia tour of West Indies, T20, 2025 County Championship Division One, 2025 ECS England, Wimbledon, 2025 GTC Spring T20 Cup, 2nd Edition, 2025 KCC T10 Summer League, 2025 KCC T20 Summer League, 2025 Malaysia T10 Bash, 2025 Shpageeza Cricket League, 2025 World Championship of Legends, 2025 Zimbabwe Women tour of Ireland, 2025 Upcoming – t20 – Basseterre Australia tour of West Indies, T20, 2025 WI – AUS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – test – United Kingdom County Championship Division One, 2025 NOT – SOM – Fixtures Standings Result – t10 – United Kingdom ECS England, Wimbledon, 2025 TWI 77/10 BAN 212/6 Fixtures Standings Result – t10 – United Kingdom ECS England, Wimbledon, 2025 ESM 133/5 BAN 134/0 Fixtures Standings Live – t10 – United Kingdom ECS England, Wimbledon, 2025 TWI – SPE 74/9 Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – United Kingdom ECS England, Wimbledon, 2025 SPE – ESM – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – United Kingdom ECS England, Wimbledon, 2025 TWI – ESM – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – United Kingdom ECS England, Wimbledon, 2025 WEY – ESM – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – United Kingdom ECS England, Wimbledon, 2025 BAN – ESM – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – United Kingdom ECS England, Wimbledon, 2025 WEY – SPE – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – United Kingdom ECS England, Wimbledon, 2025 SPE – BAN – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – United Kingdom ECS England, Wimbledon, 2025 WEY – BAN – Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan GTC Spring T20 Cup, 2nd Edition, 2025 GTC 50/2 BCC 51/4 Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan GTC Spring T20 Cup, 2nd Edition, 2025 91YC 140/8 NAJC 137/7 Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan GTC Spring T20 Cup, 2nd Edition, 2025 GUG – NVR – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan GTC Spring T20 Cup, 2nd Edition, 2025 CCC – GTC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Kuwait City KCC T10 Summer League, 2025 PCR – BCC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Kuwait City KCC T10 Summer League, 2025 GUJCC – KZK – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kuwait City KCC T20 Summer League, 2025 ALECC – SUL – Fixtures Standings Result – t10 – Johor Bahru Malaysia T10 Bash, 2025 MXC 97/1 SWCL 93/5 Fixtures Standings Result – t10 – Johor Bahru Malaysia T10 Bash, 2025 MKP 108/6 FRC 75/10 Fixtures Standings Result – t10 – Johor Bahru Malaysia T10 Bash, 2025 MXC 89/1 MKP 83/10 Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – Kabul Shpageeza Cricket League, 2025 BAD 183/7 BDS 182/6 Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – Kabul Shpageeza Cricket League, 2025 SGT 191/6 MAK 141/9 Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kabul Shpageeza Cricket League, 2025 ASS – BDS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kabul Shpageeza Cricket League, 2025 BAD – MAK – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Leicester World Championship of Legends, 2025 AAC – PNC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Leicester World Championship of Legends, 2025 IAC – WIC – Fixtures Standings Live – oneday – Northern Ireland Zimbabwe Women tour of Ireland, 2025 IRE-W 32/1 ZIM-W 178/10 Fixtures Standings

With India reduced to 0/2 in their second innings after already trailing by 311 runs, centuries from Shubman Gill (103), Ravindra Jadeja (107*) and Washington Sundar (101) saved India from a series loss.

However, after the match, Washington Sundar’s father came down heavily on the Indian selectors for not giving his son regular chances in the Indian team. Sundar was extremely impressive with the bat after being promoted to the No.5 slot and previously also took two wickets with the ball.

Speaking to TOI, the all-rounder’s father Mani Sundar said, “Washington has been doing very well consistently. However, people tend to avoid and forget his performances. Other players get regular chances, only my son doesn’t get them. Washington should consistently bat at number five like he did in the second innings of the fourth Test and get five to ten straight chances. My son was surprisingly not picked for the first Test against England.”

The 25-year-old has been one of the top performers for India in the ongoing series. In three matches, Sundar has amassed 205 runs averaging at 51.25, which also includes his maiden Test ton. With the ball too he has delivered the goods, snaring seven wickets at an average of 35.85.

ALSO READ:

Washington Sundar has stamped his authority as an all-format player

For the longest time, Washington Sundar was viewed primarily as a white-ball specialist who only found a place in the Test squad when his senior Tamil Nadu teammate Ravichandran Ashwin was unavailable. However, Ashwin’s retirement after the Australia tour last year created a significant gap in the lineup, and Sundar appears well-equipped to step into that role.

Washington’s red-ball potential first became evident during the historic 2021 Gabba Test, where a calm and composed 62 on debut played a crucial part in India’s unforgettable victory. Just as his Test career seemed to take off, injuries sidelined him, delaying his progress. After a three-year hiatus, he made a strong comeback during the 2024 home series against New Zealand, marking a pivotal moment in his career. Finishing as the joint highest wicket-taker with 16 scalps across four innings, he outperformed even the most experienced spinners and achieved a career-best haul of 7 for 59, proving his worth in the longest format.

He subsequently travelled Down Under for the Border Gavaskar Trophy in Dec-Jan and is now showcasing his heroics on England’s soil.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.