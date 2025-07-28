‘Only My Son Doesn’t Get’ – India Star’s Father Blasts Selectors for Not Giving Regular Chances After Manchester Heroics

India pulled off a massive fightback against England last night (July 27) to salvage a draw at Manchester and keep themselves alive in the ENG vs IND five-match Test series.
–
–
–
–
77/10
212/6
Banstead beat Twickenham by 135 runs
133/5
134/0
Banstead won by 10 wickets
–
74/9
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
50/2
51/4
Bud Cricket Club beat Gauhati Town Club by 6 wickets
140/8
137/7
91 Yards Club beat Nabajyoti Club by 3 runs
Match delayed due to rain
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
97/1
93/5
Maxx Cricket Club beat Sky Warriors Cricket Club by 9 wickets
108/6
75/10
MR KB Putrajaya Won by 33 runs
89/1
83/10
Maxx Cricket Club Won by 9 wickets
183/7
182/6
Band-e-Amir Dragons Won by 3 wickets
191/6
141/9
Speen Ghar Tigers won by 50 runs
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
32/1
178/10
With India reduced to 0/2 in their second innings after already trailing by 311 runs, centuries from Shubman Gill (103), Ravindra Jadeja (107*) and Washington Sundar (101) saved India from a series loss.
However, after the match, Washington Sundar’s father came down heavily on the Indian selectors for not giving his son regular chances in the Indian team. Sundar was extremely impressive with the bat after being promoted to the No.5 slot and previously also took two wickets with the ball.
Speaking to TOI, the all-rounder’s father Mani Sundar said, “Washington has been doing very well consistently. However, people tend to avoid and forget his performances. Other players get regular chances, only my son doesn’t get them. Washington should consistently bat at number five like he did in the second innings of the fourth Test and get five to ten straight chances. My son was surprisingly not picked for the first Test against England.”
The 25-year-old has been one of the top performers for India in the ongoing series. In three matches, Sundar has amassed 205 runs averaging at 51.25, which also includes his maiden Test ton. With the ball too he has delivered the goods, snaring seven wickets at an average of 35.85.
ALSO READ:
For the longest time, Washington Sundar was viewed primarily as a white-ball specialist who only found a place in the Test squad when his senior Tamil Nadu teammate Ravichandran Ashwin was unavailable. However, Ashwin’s retirement after the Australia tour last year created a significant gap in the lineup, and Sundar appears well-equipped to step into that role.
Washington’s red-ball potential first became evident during the historic 2021 Gabba Test, where a calm and composed 62 on debut played a crucial part in India’s unforgettable victory. Just as his Test career seemed to take off, injuries sidelined him, delaying his progress. After a three-year hiatus, he made a strong comeback during the 2024 home series against New Zealand, marking a pivotal moment in his career. Finishing as the joint highest wicket-taker with 16 scalps across four innings, he outperformed even the most experienced spinners and achieved a career-best haul of 7 for 59, proving his worth in the longest format.
He subsequently travelled Down Under for the Border Gavaskar Trophy in Dec-Jan and is now showcasing his heroics on England’s soil.
For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.