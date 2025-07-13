[WATCH] Washington Sundar Repays Gautam Gambhir’s Faith, Castles Joe Root and Jamie Smith With Peach Deliveries

India all-rounder Washington Sundar repaid Gautam Gambhir’s decision to play him in the ongoing ENG vs IND 3rd Test at Lord’s by taking two crucial wickets with peach deliveries. Despite the Lord’s strip expected to favour pacers, Gambhir decided to go with two spinners in Ravindra Jadeja and Sundar and the latter has now delivered the goods to put India in a commanding position to eke out a win.

With India struggling to get a breakthrough after Lunch on Day 4, Sundar’s 2/13 has cracked open the game.

He first got the better of England great Joe Root by bowling him behind the pads in the 43rd over. Washington then again struck in the 47th over to send Jamie Smith packing with a ripper. Root missed his fifty as he fell prey on 40, while Smith, whose last three scores read 184*, 88 and 51, departed cheaply for 8.

Joe Root was starting to settle, and we all know what happens when he does…

But #WashingtonSundar had other ideas.



