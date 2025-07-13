News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
MP T20 League
Social Reactions
Betting Tips
Contact
News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
More
[WATCH] Washington Sundar Repays Gautam Gambhir’s Faith, Castles Joe Root and Jamie Smith With Peach Deliveries
indian-cricket-team

[WATCH] Washington Sundar Repays Gautam Gambhir’s Faith, Castles Joe Root and Jamie Smith With Peach Deliveries

Chandra Moulee Das
Chandra Moulee Das
Last updated: July 13, 2025
1 min read
[WATCH] Washington Sundar Repays Gautam Gambhir’s Faith, Castles Joe Root and Jamie Smith With Peach Deliveries

India all-rounder Washington Sundar repaid Gautam Gambhir’s decision to play him in the ongoing ENG vs IND 3rd Test at Lord’s by taking two crucial wickets with peach deliveries. Despite the Lord’s strip expected to favour pacers, Gambhir decided to go with two spinners in Ravindra Jadeja and Sundar and the latter has now delivered the goods to put India in a commanding position to eke out a win.

With India struggling to get a breakthrough after Lunch on Day 4, Sundar’s 2/13 has cracked open the game.

He first got the better of England great Joe Root by bowling him behind the pads in the 43rd over. Washington then again struck in the 47th over to send Jamie Smith packing with a ripper. Root missed his fifty as he fell prey on 40, while Smith, whose last three scores read 184*, 88 and 51, departed cheaply for 8.

Watch the video of both dismissals below.

ALSO READ:

(More to follow)

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on FacebookInstagramTwitterTelegram, and YouTube.

ENG vs IND
Gautam Gambhir
India
Jamie Smith
Joe Root
Washington Sundar
Chandra Moulee Das
Chandra Moulee Das

Related posts

zak crawley shubman gill eng vs ind 3rd test

Is IPL Non-participation Reason Behind Heated Exchanges In ENG vs IND 3rd Test?

Both teams have had more than few confrontations at Lord's
7:23 pm
Samarnath Soory
'They Can Do Bazball Against Bangladesh...' - Former India Wicket-keeper Farokh Engineer Takes A Brutal Dig at England During ENG vs IND 3rd Test

‘They Can Do Bazball Against Bangladesh…’ –  Former India Wicket-keeper Takes A Brutal Dig at England During ENG vs IND 3rd Test

England have lost four wickets early on Day 4.
7:02 pm
Sreejita Sen
kl rahul eng vs ind 3rd test second lords hundred rishabh pant partnership

‘Been a Dream’ – KL Rahul Hopes He Could Bat Like THIS Player After Scoring Hundred At Lord’s In ENG vs IND 3rd Test

KL Rahul scored his second hundred at the Lord's
5:42 pm
Samarnath Soory
Mohammed Siraj Celebrating in Ben Duckett Wicket ENG vs IND 3rd Test

[WATCH] Mohammed Siraj Risks Sanction After Shoulder Bump and for Celebrating in Ben Duckett’s Face During ENG vs IND 3rd Test

Ben Duckett made 12 runs in 12 balls before Mohammed Siraj dismissed the England opener.
7:37 pm
Chandra Moulee Das
Shafali Verma India Women's World Cup 2025

‘Will Be In The Mix’ – Coach Amol Muzumdar Backs THIS Player Ahead Of ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025

She scored 176 runs in the recently passed five-match T20I series against England.
1:15 pm
Ashish Satyam
Radha Yadav Takes A Stunner to Dismiss Amy Jones in ENG-W vs IND-W 5th T20I

[WATCH] Radha Yadav Takes A Stunner to Dismiss Amy Jones in ENG-W vs IND-W 5th T20I

These two sides will clash in a three-match ODI series, starting on July 16.
7:15 pm
Sreejita Sen
News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
MP T20 League
Social Reactions
Betting Tips
Contact
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy. Gambling products may not be available in some regions. Make sure you're aware of and follow the applicable laws in your region when using these products. These services might be limited or are not available for users from the State of Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu and Telangana. Please be aware that these games may be habit-forming or financially risky. Play responsibly and at your own risk.