gautam gambhir vs oval pitch curator lee fortis surrey eng vs ind 5th test
indian-cricket-team

[WATCH] A Day After Verbal Spat, Oval Curator Approaches Gautam Gambhir Before ENG vs IND 5th Test

Samarnath Soory
Samarnath Soory
Last updated: July 30, 2025
3 min read

Gambhir was involved in a heated conversation with Surrey curator while inspecting the Oval pitch

gautam gambhir vs oval pitch curator lee fortis surrey eng vs ind 5th test

A day after a heated confrontation pitch side at the Oval, Surrey curator Lee Fortis and Gautam Gambhir came close to an interaction as one of them kept things professional while the other left things hanging.

India’s batting coach Sitanshu Kotak spoke about it on Wednesday, revealing that Indians have been told to keep a distance of 2.5 metres from the playing surface while inspecting it, which led to Gambhir angrily wagging his finger at Fortis.

Kotak claimed that none of the staff or the players had worn metal spikes that would’ve disturbed the pitch and all of them had enough expertise about the do’s and dont’s of examining a pitch.

Gautam Gambhir ignores Oval pitch curator ahead of fifth Test

Before that, Curtis was asked for his side of things by Indian media personnel who had witnessed it all. But he sidestepped their questions, mostly leaving his sentences incomplete.

On Thursday, a day before the fifth and final Test of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy, Indian captain Shubman Gill told the reporters that there was no need for a curator to make a fuss by giving instructions to experienced professionals.

During the afternoon practice session on the same day, the Indian quartet of Gambhir, Gill, Kotak and chief selector Ajit Agarkar were having a discussion when Fortis as he approached them.

ALSO READ:

Gambhir completely ignored Fortis as he spoke to Kotak and the group moved a step away from the surface and continued their chat.

There were not many words between Fortis and Kotak, who helped diffuse the situation on Wednesday.

Ben Stokes’ press conference cut short after pitch controversy question

The discussion around the bust-up kept going as England’s coaches and players were allowed to step on the pitch with Fortis speaking to head coach Brendon McCullum.

England captain Ben Stokes, who will miss the final Test due to injury concerns, refused to comment on the topic as the press conference was cut short abruptly when a reporter asked him about it.

The entire series has been about verbal battles on and off the pitch, while keeping the quality of cricket ultra-aggressive. Despite the absence of a tough competitor like Stokes, the banter between both sides might continue till the last day of the Oval Test as neither side are looking to play for a draw.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.

