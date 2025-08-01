News
[WATCH] Akash Deep Sends Off Ben Duckett With Arm On Shoulder, Gets Pulled Back By KL Rahul In ENG vs IND 5th Test
indian-cricket-team

[WATCH] Akash Deep Sends Off Ben Duckett With Arm On Shoulder, Gets Pulled Back By KL Rahul In ENG vs IND 5th Test

Amogh Bodas
Amogh Bodas
Last updated: August 1, 2025
3 min read

England bundled India out for 224 in the first innings of the fifth Test.

[WATCH] Akash Deep Sends Off Ben Duckett With Arm On Shoulder, Gets Pulled Back By KL Rahul In ENG vs IND 5th Test

Akash Deep gave a send-off to Ben Duckett after dismissing him for 43 runs in the first innings of the fifth Test. The send-off had a bit of everything in it. Rage, fire, and also a moment with the bowler’s hands around the shoulder of Duckett. England got off to a fiery start after the Indians were bundled out for 224 on the morning of the second day. Ben Duckett and Zak Crawley tormented the Indian bowlers, going berserk before lunch. However, the left-handed opener was dismissed trying to hit a reverse-scoop to Akash Deep.

The delivery was angled away from Ben Duckett, but was fuller in length this time. He tried to play the reverse-scoop, in an attempt to rattle Akash Deep, but edged it to the keeper instead. Dhruv Jurel was never going to drop that, especially after the damage Duckett had caused to the Indians. As a result, the opener had to walk away. But not before receiving a send-off from Akash Deep. The bowler pumped his fist and celebrated. After that, he went to the left-hander to put an arm around his shoulder to say a few things.

Watch the incident, which was cut short by KL Rahul, as the Indian opener pulled Akash Deep back after he tried to indulge in a conversation with Duckett.

https://twitter.com/StarSportsIndia/status/1951250838095028551

Akash Deep And the Indian Attack Taken To the Cleaners

India lost their back four in a span of six runs. After Karun Nair and Washington Sundar stitched a 65-run stand, the Indians weren’t able to control the fire from the English pacers. Following this, there were a few expectations from the Indian bowling attack. A lush green wicket is one of the first things that a bowler would like. However, things haven’t gone India’s way. Both Crawley and Duckett pulled them to the ground and raced away with magnificent starts. The Indian attack, led by Mohammed Siraj got their lengths wrong and were punished for the same.

Just for some context, the hosts brought up their 100 in just 14.4 overs. This speaks volumes of how poor the India bowling attack has been on this wicket, which is expected to have some help for the pacers. Moreover, this was the third fastest team 100 scored against India in Tests since 2000. Mohammed Siraj, the leader of the pack went for 31 runs in his four overs. To add to that, Prasidh Krishna gave as many runs away and bowled an extra over. Akash Deep bowled seven overs, giving away 46 runs and was the only bowler to scalp a wicket.

Fastest Team 100 vs India in Tests Since 2000

Overs TakenOppositionVenueYear
13.6AustraliaPerth2012
14.1BangladeshDhaka2007
14.4EnglandThe Oval2025
16.5West IndiesAntigua2006
16.5EnglandRajkot2024

Akash Deep
Ben Duckett
ENG vs IND
England
India
KL Rahul
Amogh Bodas
Amogh Bodas

