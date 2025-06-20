[WATCH] Ben Stokes cleans up Yashasvi Jaiswal with ripper of a delivery as he sends the stumps flying during ENG vs IND 1st Test

Ben Stokes dismissed Yashasvi Jaiswal for 101 runs.

England skipper Ben Stokes cleaned up India’s centurion Yashasvi Jaiswal with a ripper of a delivery on Day one of the first Test between the two teams at Headingley, Leeds on Friday.

It was a length ball angling around off-stump from Ben Stokes in the third ball of the 53rd over and Yashasvi Jaiswal looked to drive down the ground. However, he ended up getting beaten on the outside edge as the ball sent the stumps flying.

https://twitter.com/englandcricket/status/1936084711144919127?t=xBp6l6WN6zRbgAD4e82IrA&s=19

At the time of writing this report, India were 253/3 in 64 overs with Rishabh Pant (12*) and skipper Shubman Gill (82*) at the crease.

