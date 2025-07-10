[WATCH] Play Halted Due to Swarm of Ladybirds Interrupting Day 1 of ENG vs IND 3rd Test

Play was stopped due to a bizarre reason on Day one of the third England vs India Test.

Day one of the third Test between England and India at Lord’s on Thursday was briefly halted due to a swarm of ladybirds entering the stadium.

The incident took place before Akash Deep could bowl the fifth ball of the 81st over of England’s innings. England captain Ben Stokes was on strike with Joe Root at the other end.

A swarm of ladybirds stops play at Lord's! 🐞😅 pic.twitter.com/49lKhYHXwn — Sky Sports Cricket (@SkyCricket) July 10, 2025

The two on-field umpires, Paul Reifell and Sharfuddoula got together to have a discussion. Ben Stokes then proceeded to have a chat with Paul Reifell as the former was not happy even as the umpires asked to resume the game. However, not long after, the ground was cleared of the ladybirds and the game resumed.

