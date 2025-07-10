News
[WATCH] Play Halted Due to Swarm of Ladybirds Interrupting Day 1 of ENG vs IND 3rd Test
indian-cricket-team

[WATCH] Play Halted Due to Swarm of Ladybirds Interrupting Day 1 of ENG vs IND 3rd Test

Vishnu PN
Vishnu PN
Last updated: July 10, 2025
1 min read

Play was stopped due to a bizarre reason on Day one of the third England vs India Test.

[WATCH] Play Halted Due to Swarm of Ladybirds Interrupting Day 1 of ENG vs IND 3rd Test

Day one of the third Test between England and India at Lord’s on Thursday was briefly halted due to a swarm of ladybirds entering the stadium.

The incident took place before Akash Deep could bowl the fifth ball of the 81st over of England’s innings. England captain Ben Stokes was on strike with Joe Root at the other end.

The two on-field umpires, Paul Reifell and Sharfuddoula got together to have a discussion. Ben Stokes then proceeded to have a chat with Paul Reifell as the former was not happy even as the umpires asked to resume the game. However, not long after, the ground was cleared of the ladybirds and the game resumed.

More to follow…

Cricket
England vs India
Vishnu PN
Vishnu PN

