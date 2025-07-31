[WATCH] Shubman Gill Commits Blunder With a Costly Run-Out on Day 1 of ENG vs IND 5th Test

Shubman Gill was dismissed for just 21 runs .

India skipper Shubman Gill gave away his wicket on day one of the fifth and final Test against England at The Oval on Thursday. Gill was facing England pacer Gus Atkinson in the 28th over.

It was a length ball on off-stump in the second ball of the over and Gill played a push on the offside but that was never supposed to be a run.

A moment of madness from Shubman Gill!



Gus Atkinson throws down the stumps with the India captain stranded.



🇮🇳 8️⃣3️⃣-3️⃣ pic.twitter.com/cYa1PUbPAI — England Cricket (@englandcricket) July 31, 2025

Gill, however, misjudged it completely and set off for the run nevertheless, and Atkinson was quick enough to collect the ball and correctly hit the stumps at the batter’s end before Gill could make his way back to safety.

Former India cricketer Sanjay Bangar credited Gill for not reacting aggressively following his dismissal. “It was a clear error of judgement on the part of Shubman Gill. It went far too straight to the bowler. It gave no chance to his partner. Sai Sudharsan did think of a single too, but once he realised, he was quick to raise his hand. Clear case of error from Shubman. There was no run there.”

More to follow…