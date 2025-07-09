‘We’ve Got Plans’- England Skipper Ben Stokes Gives Stern Warning to India Ahead of ENG vs IND 3rd Test

India will look to take a 2-1 lead in the five-match Test series against England.

England skipper Ben Stokes has said that his team has got some plans to stop Team India, and noted skipper Shubman Gill’s excellent form. Shubman Gill currently leads the run-scorers’ list in the series with 585 runs from four innings at an average of 146.25.

In the first Test, Shubman Gill scored a century in the first innings before being dismissed for eight runs in the second innings. This is Shubman Gill’s first series as the new captain of the Indian Test team.

In the second Test at Edgbaston, the Punjab batter played knocks of 269 and 161 in both the innings. He was adjudged the Player of the Match as India defeated England by 336 runs to level the series 1-1.

“Yeah, look. We’ve got plans for all the Indian batters, but good players are allowed to play well — and he’s (Shubman Gill) has played very well in the first two games,” Ben Stokes said during a pre-match press conference ahead of the third England Test. The two teams will lock horns in the third Test at Lord’s from Thursday (July 10).

Ben Stokes on Jofra Archer’s return

Pacer Jofra Archer is set to play his first Test for England in four years. He had missed playing Tests for England due to multiple injuries, but now he finds a place in the England playing XI as he replaces Josh Tongue. Ben Stokes is excited by the prospect of the Sussex pacer’s return.

“Really exciting. I think it’s great for English fans, but also for Jof. It’s been a long time coming for him. The way in which he’s handled injury setbacks over that period it’s been very commendable, and the way in which he’s gotten himself back onto the field and playing cricket over a long period of time now, it’s exciting to have him back,” Stokes said.



“I think Jof’s going to be pretty proud of himself that he’s managed to get himself back here after two pretty big injury scares,” he added.



Jofra Archer made his First-Class return after four years when Sussex took on Durham in a County Championship match in June. He finished with figures of 1/32 in Durham’s only innings of the drawn contest.

The 30-year-old was included in England’s squad for the second Test but had failed to make the cut in the England playing XI. In the first Test at Headingley, England chased down 371 to defeat India by five wickets.

