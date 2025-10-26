What India ODI XI Could Look Like the Next Time They Play

India will lock horns with South Africa at home for three ODIs from November 30.

India’s recent 2-1 ODI series loss against Australia has exposed selection dilemmas as Shubman Gill & Co. begin their buildup to the ODI World Cup 2027 in South Africa. Despite a strong finish in the third ODI at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG), where Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli stamped their authority with a hundred and a fifty, India were largely outplayed across all departments in the first two matches.

The focus now shifts to the upcoming three-match ODI series against South Africa at home, starting November 30. With limited 50-over fixtures scheduled before the ODI World Cup 2027, every game becomes crucial in shaping India’s core. The team management has already hinted at some experiments with combinations. Playing at home, India are expected to favour a spin-heavy attack, while balancing batting and bowling depth as they begin their long-term World Cup planning.

Predicted India ODI XI for South Africa Series: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill (C), Virat Kohli, Tilak Varma, KL Rahul (WK), Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Harshit Rana, and Arshdeep Singh.

Changes India Could Make for Next ODI Series vs South Africa

With the next series to be played at home, India are likely to opt for an extra spinner, contrary to the pace-heavy combination used in Australian conditions. The presence of Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, and Washington Sundar provides India with three distinct spin bowling options: left-arm wrist spin, left-arm orthodox, and off-spin.

Axar had an impressive tour of Australia, finishing as India’s second-highest run-getter (75) after Rohit (202), while also bagging three wickets at an impressive economy rate of 4.45. Washington emerged as India’s second-leading wicket-taker with five scalps in three matches at an economy of five. Kuldeep, meanwhile, remains in red-hot form and a wicket-taking option in middle overs, having ended up Asia Cup 2025 as the tournament’s highest wicket-taker (17), and adding another scalp in the last ODI against the Kangaroos.

Hardik Pandya Return Will Bring Perfect Balance

Hardik Pandya is expected to return to action in the five-match T20I series against Australia. He missed the ODI series and Asia Cup Final due to a quadriceps injury sustained during the semi-final clash. The all-rounder is expected to operate as the third seamer, while managing finishing duties with the bat.

His comeback could see Mohammed Siraj missing out, as the team management looks to prioritise batting depth and variety. After Harshit Rana’s cameo in the second ODI and four-for in the third, he is likely to bat at No.9. Arshdeep Singh will also get a nod because of his left-arm angle, new-ball swing, and pinpoint yorkers in the death.

Top-Order Remains India’s Foundation

India’s top three remain their biggest strength, starting with Rohit Sharma, captain Shubman Gill, and Virat Kohli. While Gill endured a forgettable series in Australia, Rohit top-scored with a century and a fifty in the series after an initial struggle. Kohli also found his touch in the third ODI, scoring 74 runs after registering two straight ducks.

With uncertainty over Shreyas Iyer’s fitness, Tilak Varma could sneak into the team, providing a left-handed middle-order option who can anchor innings or accelerate when needed. KL Rahul will continue to serve as wicket-keeper, offering stability and experience in case of batting collapse. Hardik, Axar, and Washington will shoulder the finishing responsibilities, giving India enviable depth across departments.

With this combination, India would field one of their most balanced ODI XIs, a great blend of experience and youth, with immense depth in both batting and bowling units.

The IND vs SA ODIs will begin on September 30 in Ranchi, followed by matches in Raipur and Visakhapatnam on December 3 and 6.

