The India Champions are set to boycott their upcoming semi-final match against the Pakistan Champions tomorrow (July 31) in the ongoing World Championship of Legends (WCL 2025). It is understood that a number of Indian cricketers do not wish to play the game due to the political tensions between the nations, especially after the recent war and Operation Sindoor, India Today reported.

Notably, a previous league match featuring India and Pakistan was also cancelled owing to the same reason.

Furthermore, ahead of the semis clash against Pakistan, one of the sponsors of the Indian team, EaseMyTrip have also pulled out. Founder and Chairman of the company, Nishant Pitti took to his social media handle on X (formerly Twitter) to reveal his stance on the matter and highlighted that ‘terror and cricket cannot go hand in hand’.

India vs Pakistan – WCL Semi-Final



We applaud Team India @India_Champions for their outstanding performance in the World Championship of Legends, you’ve made the nation proud.



However, the upcoming semi-final against Pakistan is not just another game, Terror and cricket cannot… — Nishant Pitti (@nishantpitti) July 30, 2025

What Will Happen After India Boycott WCL 2025 Semi Final against Pakistan?

In a must-win group stage match, India Champions triumphed over West Indies Champions to advance to the semi finals. Chasing 145, India needed to reach their target in just 14 overs, which they managed successfully, to eclipse the run-rate of the England Champions and book a berth in the last four.

Stuart Binny led the charge with a blistering 50 off just 21 balls, while Yuvraj Singh and Yusuf Pathan contributed quickfire 21 runs each, guiding India to victory in 13.2 overs with five wickets to spare. Notably, the win was also India’s first in the WCL 2025, having suffered three losses while one match ended in a no-result out of their five fixtures.

On the other hand, Pakistan Champions dominated the group stage, winning four of their five matches and finishing at the top of the table with nine points. They have been unbeaten so far with their only non-result coming from the cancelled clash against India Champions.

Now, speaking of the semis clash, as per the tournament format, the top-ranked team (Pakistan Champions) will face the fourth-placed side (India Champions) in the first semi-final. However, if India Champions withdraws from the match, Pakistan will automatically progress to the final.

