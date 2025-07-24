With Rishabh Pant suffering a fractured metatarsal in his left foot after taking a blow on Day 1 of the ongoing ENG vs IND 4th Test at Manchester, it is understood that former Chennai Super Kings (CSK) cricketer Narayan Jagadeesan will be added to the India squad for the final Test as a replacement for the vice-captain.

Interestingly, Jagadeesan wasn’t the first choice as the management approached discarded wicketkeeper Ishan Kishan but incidentally it turned out he too is injured, due to a fall which required him to get stitches and currently has a plaster on his left ankle.

Now with Jagadessan set to be the the latest addition to the squad after recently Anshul Kamboj was added, prior to the Manchester Test, let’s take a look at a brief overview of his credentials.

Who Is Narayan Jagadeesan, The Former CSK Player Replacing Rishabh Pant In India Test Squad For 5th Test vs England?

Speaking about the 29-year-old Tamil Nadu batter, he has an impressive first class records. In 52 matches, he has scored 3373 runs at an average nearing 50s (47.50), which comprises 10 centuries and 14 fifties.

In the last Ranji Trophy 2024-25 season as well, Jagadeesan was in sublime touch, finishing as TN’s top scorer. He scored 674 runs from 13 innings, averaging 56.16 including two centuries and five half-centuries.

Apart from his domestic exploits, he has played in the Indian Premier League (IPL) as well. He spent two years with the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in 2021 and 2022 before joining Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in IPL 2023. In the previous IPL 2025 season, the right-hander had unfortunately gone unsold at the auction.

Will Narayan Jagadeesan play in ENG vs IND 5th Test?

India already has Dhruv Jurel in the squad who can be brought into the playing XI unless KL Rahul decides to shoulder the wicketkeeping responsibilities. Jurel last outing came in the Perth Test during the Border Gavaskar Trophy. Thus, Jagadeesan will more likely be in a cover or a backup role and will only come into play if there are any more further injury concerns.

