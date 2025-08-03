‘Who Makes This Lazy Decision?’ – Former England Player Laments Early End To Thrilling Day 4 Of The Oval Test

For the fifth time in the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy the Test will be decided on Day 5

England were chugging along nicely towards the target of 374 with seven wickets in one hand and the other on the inaugural Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy. Harry Brook got dismissed after a sparkling 111 off just 98 balls. No big deal. Less than 60 runs to win.

Then Prasidh Krishna gets the better of Jacob Bethell. Little-bit concerning, but only 42 runs to win and Joe Root is still there with two capable batters yet to bat. Chris Woakes, who had dislocated his shoulder in the first innings, was loitering near the dressing room’s espresso machine in a sling.

Prasidh then bowls four length deliveries on the middle stump to Root who deals with three and but one rams into his pads. Umpire says no, but Shubman Gill is desperate. KL Rahul, usually the epitome of composed DRS decisions, tells his captain to go for it. Gill takes the ‘T’, Woakes leaves his coffee.

There are nerves in the England dressing room all of a sudden. Umpire Ahsan Raza was right as Hawk Eye shows the ball missing the leg-stump. Gus Atkinson pads up and looks over the Oval balcony with a pokerface.

All matches (39) Delhi Premier League , 2025 ECS England, Wimbledon, 2025 ECS Gibraltar T10, 2025 GTC Spring T20 Cup, 2nd Edition, 2025 Gibraltar Women tour of Estonia 2025 KCC T10 Summer League, 2025 KCC T20 Summer League, 2025 MCA Men’s T20 Inter-State Championship, 2025 Mackay T20 Championship, 2025 Maharani Trophy, 2025 Namibia T20, 2025 Pakistan tour of West Indies, T20, 2025 Switzerland tour of Estonia, 2025 USA Women U19 tour of West Indies, 2025 Result – t20 – Central Delhi Delhi Premier League , 2025 NDS 174/7 CDK 177/2 Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – Central Delhi Delhi Premier League , 2025 ODW 182/4 NDT 222/7 Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Central Delhi Delhi Premier League , 2025 EDR – WDL – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Central Delhi Delhi Premier League , 2025 CDK – NDT – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – United Kingdom ECS England, Wimbledon, 2025 KSP – GUI – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – United Kingdom ECS England, Wimbledon, 2025 WIM – GUI – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – United Kingdom ECS England, Wimbledon, 2025 KSP – CPP – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – United Kingdom ECS England, Wimbledon, 2025 CPP – WIM – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – United Kingdom ECS England, Wimbledon, 2025 KSP – WIM – Fixtures Standings Result – t10 – Gibraltar ECS Gibraltar T10, 2025 GCC 66/6 RUCC 162/1 Fixtures Standings Result – t10 – Gibraltar ECS Gibraltar T10, 2025 SLG 64/0 GCC 61/8 Fixtures Standings Result – t10 – Gibraltar ECS Gibraltar T10, 2025 SLG 127/3 RUCC 129/2 Fixtures Standings Result – t10 – Gibraltar ECS Gibraltar T10, 2025 GCC 91/7 PIR 87/7 Fixtures Standings Result – t10 – Gibraltar ECS Gibraltar T10, 2025 RUCC 137/4 PIR 100/4 Fixtures Standings Result – t10 – Gibraltar ECS Gibraltar T10, 2025 RUCC 104/2 SLG 107/2 Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan GTC Spring T20 Cup, 2nd Edition, 2025 NAJC 159/9 CCC 57/4 Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan GTC Spring T20 Cup, 2nd Edition, 2025 BCC 49/6 NVR 48/2 Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan GTC Spring T20 Cup, 2nd Edition, 2025 GTC – NAJC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan GTC Spring T20 Cup, 2nd Edition, 2025 91YC – CCC – Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – Tiskre Gibraltar Women tour of Estonia 2025 EST-W 82/10 GIB-W 116/4 Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Kuwait City KCC T10 Summer League, 2025 PCR – KRMPS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Kuwait City KCC T10 Summer League, 2025 BCC – BNC – Fixtures Standings Toss – t20 – Kuwait City KCC T20 Summer League, 2025 TCC – CEC-A – Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – Klang MCA Men’s T20 Inter-State Championship, 2025 MEL 111/9 PHG 71/10 Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – Kuala Lumpur MCA Men’s T20 Inter-State Championship, 2025 SEL 97/0 KELN 93/10 Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – Klang MCA Men’s T20 Inter-State Championship, 2025 PENG 90/10 PUT 91/9 Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – Kuala Lumpur MCA Men’s T20 Inter-State Championship, 2025 PRK 127/0 SRAK 123/10 Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – South Mackay Mackay T20 Championship, 2025 MAR 170/5 ROC 167/6 Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – South Mackay Mackay T20 Championship, 2025 RAY 154/8 MAR 155/5 Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – South Mackay Mackay T20 Championship, 2025 PRS 140/7 MAR 144/2 Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Bengaluru Maharani Trophy, 2025 HTW – SHLW – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Bengaluru Maharani Trophy, 2025 MDW – BBW – Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – Namibia Namibia T20, 2025 PAJ 137/10 PMW 177/3 Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – Namibia Namibia T20, 2025 NPB 148/8 EAE 201/5 Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – Lauderhill Pakistan tour of West Indies, T20, 2025 WI 135/8 PAK 133/9 Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Lauderhill Pakistan tour of West Indies, T20, 2025 WI – PAK – Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – Tiskre Switzerland tour of Estonia, 2025 ESN 142/10 SWT 157/6 Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – Tiskre Switzerland tour of Estonia, 2025 ESN 194/9 SWT 235/6 Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – Trinidad and Tobago USA Women U19 tour of West Indies, 2025 WIU19-W 73/10 USAU19-W 88/10 Fixtures Standings

India still in the game, England near 3-1 series victory but Day 4 ends with rain

Prasidh, who had riled up a monk-like Root to go verbal in the first innings, gets him on his next attempt, this time caught brilliantly by Dhruv Jurel.

England, who were freewheeling the chase at 5 runs per over at one points, now could only manage 1 run in the next 20 balls. Jamie Smith and Jamie Overton were finding fielders, sending back their partners to the danger end.

ALSO READ:

India now need only four wickets or three and a half with Woakes in a sling. This is where Bazball had succeeded in this series. They won the key moments by shutting down creeping self-doubt, but will know not to count out India.

Just then, the clouds converged over Kensington and umpires had to walk the players off the field. There was still over 40 minutes of time left in the day and a possible space for two more overs when the rain stopped. But the umpires spoke to both teams and play ended.

Stuart Broad says decision to call-off play ‘lazy’

England would’ve liked to finish off the remaining 35 runs with no concern about the new ball. Former pacer Stuart Broad thought so too, as he looked at people waiting for the London local.

“Still 20 mins away from possible start time, everyone has their sunglasses on at the train station. Felt the supporters deserved to see a finish to that Test Match today. Felt a lazy decision to call it off at 6pm in my opinion. I wonder who makes it?” Broad tweeted.

Broad very well knows that both teams were consulted, but fate is hell bent on sending every match of this series to the final day.

Odds are stacked against India, but England supporters will walk into Day 5 with folded hands. Before Ravi Shastri can say it, “Test cricket has already won.”

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.