eng vs ind 5th test day 4 rain stuart broad
indian-cricket-team

'Who Makes This Lazy Decision?' – Former England Player Laments Early End To Thrilling Day 4 Of The Oval Test

Samarnath Soory
Samarnath Soory
Last updated: August 4, 2025
3 min read

For the fifth time in the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy the Test will be decided on Day 5

eng vs ind 5th test day 4 rain stuart broad

England were chugging along nicely towards the target of 374 with seven wickets in one hand and the other on the inaugural Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy. Harry Brook got dismissed after a sparkling 111 off just 98 balls. No big deal. Less than 60 runs to win.

Then Prasidh Krishna gets the better of Jacob Bethell. Little-bit concerning, but only 42 runs to win and Joe Root is still there with two capable batters yet to bat. Chris Woakes, who had dislocated his shoulder in the first innings, was loitering near the dressing room’s espresso machine in a sling.

Prasidh then bowls four length deliveries on the middle stump to Root who deals with three and but one rams into his pads. Umpire says no, but Shubman Gill is desperate. KL Rahul, usually the epitome of composed DRS decisions, tells his captain to go for it. Gill takes the ‘T’, Woakes leaves his coffee.

There are nerves in the England dressing room all of a sudden. Umpire Ahsan Raza was right as Hawk Eye shows the ball missing the leg-stump. Gus Atkinson pads up and looks over the Oval balcony with a pokerface.

India still in the game, England near 3-1 series victory but Day 4 ends with rain

Prasidh, who had riled up a monk-like Root to go verbal in the first innings, gets him on his next attempt, this time caught brilliantly by Dhruv Jurel.

England, who were freewheeling the chase at 5 runs per over at one points, now could only manage 1 run in the next 20 balls. Jamie Smith and Jamie Overton were finding fielders, sending back their partners to the danger end.

ALSO READ:

India now need only four wickets or three and a half with Woakes in a sling. This is where Bazball had succeeded in this series. They won the key moments by shutting down creeping self-doubt, but will know not to count out India.

Just then, the clouds converged over Kensington and umpires had to walk the players off the field. There was still over 40 minutes of time left in the day and a possible space for two more overs when the rain stopped. But the umpires spoke to both teams and play ended.

Stuart Broad says decision to call-off play ‘lazy’

England would’ve liked to finish off the remaining 35 runs with no concern about the new ball. Former pacer Stuart Broad thought so too, as he looked at people waiting for the London local.

“Still 20 mins away from possible start time, everyone has their sunglasses on at the train station. Felt the supporters deserved to see a finish to that Test Match today. Felt a lazy decision to call it off at 6pm in my opinion. I wonder who makes it?” Broad tweeted.

Broad very well knows that both teams were consulted, but fate is hell bent on sending every match of this series to the final day.

Odds are stacked against India, but England supporters will walk into Day 5 with folded hands. Before Ravi Shastri can say it, “Test cricket has already won.”

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.

ENG vs IND
England
India
Joe Root
Prasidh Krishna
Shubman Gill
Stuart Broad
Samarnath Soory
Samarnath Soory

Former India Assistant Coach Abhishek Nayar Reveals How KL Rahul Prepared Ahead of ENG vs IND Test Series

Former India Assistant Coach Reveals How KL Rahul Prepared Ahead of ENG vs IND Test Series

He is only the fifth Indian batter to score 1,000-plus runs in England.
11:41 pm
Sreejita Sen
graham gooch feels india have moved on from Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma shubman gill

Former England Player Feels India Have Moved On From Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma In Tests

India are aiming to draw the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy.
11:34 pm
Samarnath Soory
Mohammed Siraj Drops Harry Brook, Steps On the Rope After Boundary Catch In ENG vs IND 5th Test [WATCH]

Mohammed Siraj Drops Harry Brook, Steps On the Rope After Boundary Catch In ENG vs IND 5th Test [WATCH]

Mohammed Siraj became the leading-wicket taker in the series.
10:11 pm
Amogh Bodas
How Rohit Sharma Encouraged Yashasvi Jaiswal to Notch Up A Century in ENG vs IND 5th Test

How Rohit Sharma Encouraged Yashasvi Jaiswal to Notch Up A Century in ENG vs IND 5th Test

He scored a brilliant 118 runs in the final fixture of the ENG vs IND Test series.
7:33 pm
Sreejita Sen
Sunil Gavaskar Presents Shubman Gill With a Memento In Heart-Warming Gesture During ENG vs IND Test Series

Sunil Gavaskar Presents Shubman Gill With a Memento In Heart-Warming Gesture During ENG vs IND Test Series

Shubman Gill scored 754 runs in the five-match Test series.
12:48 am
Amogh Bodas
mohammed siraj zak crawley wicket eng vs ind 5th test oval test last ball

Mohammed Siraj And Shubman Gill Pull Off Great Strategic Bluff To Castle Zak Crawley In Dying Moments Of Day 3 [WATCH]

India ended the day on a high note after setting England a big target to chase
12:35 am
Samarnath Soory
