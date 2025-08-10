News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
MP T20 League
Social Reactions
Betting Tips
Contact
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
More
Why Harshit Rana Should Find a Place In the Indian Squad For Asia Cup 2025
indian-cricket-team

Why Harshit Rana Should Find a Place In the Indian Squad For Asia Cup 2025

Amogh Bodas
Amogh Bodas
Last updated: August 10, 2025
4 min read

The pacer has featured in just one T20I till date.

Why Harshit Rana Should Find a Place In the Indian Squad For Asia Cup 2025

The North Delhi Strikers have won two out of their last three fixtures in the Delhi Premier League (DPL) 2025. After losing their opening fixture, they made a great comeback, winning their next two games. Though the performances which have made them victorious have been team efforts, one player has constantly stood out in all the three games so far. Skipper Harshit Rana has impressed with his consistent numbers across all three games.

Result – t20 – South Mackay
India A Women tour of Australia, T20, 2025
Australia A Women AUSA-W

144/8

India A Women INDA-W

140/8

Australia A Women beat India A Women by 4 runs

Fixtures Standings
Live – t20 – Visakhapatnam
Andhra Premier League, 2025
Kakinada Kings KNK

128/6

Vijayawada Sunshiners VSS

195/5

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Visakhapatnam
Andhra Premier League, 2025
10 Aug 2025, 06:30 PM IST
Bhimavaram Bulls BVB

Royals of Rayalaseema ROR

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Visakhapatnam
Andhra Premier League, 2025
11 Aug 2025, 01:30 PM IST
Amaravati Royals AMR

Tungabhadra Warriors TBW

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Visakhapatnam
Andhra Premier League, 2025
11 Aug 2025, 06:30 PM IST
Simhadri Vizag Lions SVL

Kakinada Kings KNK

Fixtures Standings
Live – t20 – Central Delhi
Delhi Premier League , 2025
Purani Delhi 6 PD

136/8

North Delhi Strikers NDS

179/8

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Central Delhi
Delhi Premier League , 2025
10 Aug 2025, 07:00 PM IST
West Delhi Lions WDL

East Delhi Riders EDR

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Central Delhi
Delhi Premier League , 2025
11 Aug 2025, 02:00 PM IST
South Delhi Superstarz SDS

New Delhi Tigers NDT

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Central Delhi
Delhi Premier League , 2025
11 Aug 2025, 07:00 PM IST
North Delhi Strikers NDS

West Delhi Lions WDL

Fixtures Standings
Result – t10 – Croatia
ECI Croatia-Cyprus, 2025
Croatia CRO

111/4

Cyprus CYP

134/4

Cyprus beat Croatia by 23 runs

Fixtures Standings
Result – t10 – Croatia
ECI Croatia-Cyprus, 2025
Croatia CRO

103/4

Cyprus CYP

102/8

Croatia beat Cyprus by 6 wickets

Fixtures Standings
Live – t10 – Croatia
ECI Croatia-Cyprus, 2025
Croatia CRO

55/2

Cyprus CYP

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Croatia
ESC Croatia T10 , 2025
11 Aug 2025, 12:15 PM IST
Zagreb Warriors ZGW

Zagreb Sokol ZAS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Croatia
ESC Croatia T10 , 2025
11 Aug 2025, 02:15 PM IST
Zagreb Sokol ZAS

Rijeka Markhors RJM

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Croatia
ESC Croatia T10 , 2025
11 Aug 2025, 04:15 PM IST
Zagreb Warriors ZGW

Zagreb Assassins ZGA

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Croatia
ESC Croatia T10 , 2025
11 Aug 2025, 06:15 PM IST
Zagreb Sokol ZAS

Rijeka Markhors RJM

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Croatia
ESC Croatia T10 , 2025
11 Aug 2025, 08:15 PM IST
Zagreb Warriors ZGW

Zagreb Assassins ZGA

Fixtures Standings
Live – oneday – Northern Ireland
England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025
Kent KENT

101/4

Durham DURH

Fixtures Standings
Live – oneday – United Kingdom
England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025
Somerset SOM

139/2

Lancashire LAN

Fixtures Standings
Live – oneday – London
England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025
Middlesex MID

Sussex SUSS

120/4

Fixtures Standings
Live – oneday – United Kingdom
England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025
Derbyshire DER

155/4

Nottinghamshire NOT

Fixtures Standings
Live – oneday – Northern Ireland
England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025
Birmingham Bears BB

155/6

Northamptonshire NOR

Fixtures Standings
Live – oneday – United Kingdom
England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025
Gloucestershire GLO

Leicestershire LEI

119/4

Fixtures Standings
Live – oneday – United Kingdom
England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025
Essex ESS

Worcestershire WOR

161/2

Fixtures Standings
Result – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan
GTC Spring T20 Cup, 2nd Edition, 2025
91 Yards Club 91YC

70/9

Bud Cricket Club BCC

20/0

Bud Cricket Club beat 91 Yards Club by 10 wickets (D/L) method

Fixtures Standings
Result – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan
GTC Spring T20 Cup, 2nd Edition, 2025
Nabajyoti Club NAJC

119/10

Guwahati Giants GUG

121/7

Guwahati Giants beat Nabajyoti Club by 3 wickets

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan
GTC Spring T20 Cup, 2nd Edition, 2025
11 Aug 2025, 09:00 AM IST
City Cricket Club CCC

91 Yards Club 91YC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan
GTC Spring T20 Cup, 2nd Edition, 2025
11 Aug 2025, 01:15 PM IST
Navarang Club NVR

Guwahati Giants GUG

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Kuwait City
KCC T10 Summer League, 2025
10 Aug 2025, 10:15 PM IST
Tally Rangers TCC

SBS CC SBSCC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Kuwait City
KCC T10 Summer League, 2025
11 Aug 2025, 12:15 AM IST
NCM Investment NCMI

Phoenix Cricketers PCR

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Kuwait City
KCC T10 Summer League, 2025
11 Aug 2025, 10:15 PM IST
CECC CEC-A

Royal Trivianz RTZ

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Kuwait City
KCC T10 Summer League, 2025
12 Aug 2025, 12:15 AM IST
ACE KRM Panthers KRMPS

Gujrat Cricket Club GUJCC

Fixtures Standings
Result – t20 – Klang
MCA Men’s T20 Inter-State Championship, 2025
Johor JOR

47/10

Perak PRK

49/5

Perak beat Johor by 5 wickets

Fixtures Standings
Result – t20 – Kuala Lumpur
MCA Men’s T20 Inter-State Championship, 2025
Melaka MEL

107/8

Penang PENG

111/4

Penang beat Melaka by 6 wickets

Fixtures Standings
Result – t20 – Klang
MCA Men’s T20 Inter-State Championship, 2025
Selangor SEL

76/1

Kuala Lumpur KLPR

141/1

Selangor beat Kuala Lumpur by 9 wickets (D/L) method

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Mysuru
Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20, 2025
11 Aug 2025, 03:15 PM IST
Gulbarga Mystics GBM

Mangalore Dragons MGD

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Mysuru
Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20, 2025
11 Aug 2025, 07:15 PM IST
Bengaluru Blasters BNB

Mysore Warriors MYW

Fixtures Standings
Result – t20 – Bengaluru
Maharani Trophy, 2025
Mysore Warriors Women MWW

96/7

Hubli Tigers Women HTW

107/10

Hubli Tigers Women beat Mysore Warriors Women by 11 runs

Fixtures Standings
Result – t20 – Namibia
Namibia T20, 2025
NPL Bears NPB

196/4

Eavion Eagles EAE

144/10

NPL Bears beat Eavion Eagles by 52 runs

Fixtures Standings
Live – t20 – Namibia
Namibia T20, 2025
Paratus Jets PAJ

Pupkewitz Motors Wildcats PMW

2/0

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – County Dublin
Pakistan Women tour of Ireland, 2025
10 Aug 2025, 08:30 PM IST
Ireland Women IRE-W

Pakistan Women PAK-W

Fixtures Standings
Live – oneday – San Fernando
Pakistan tour of West Indies, ODI, 2025
West Indies WI

Pakistan PAK

31/0

Fixtures Standings
Result – t20 – Colombo
SLC T20 League, 2025
SLC Greys SLGY

163/6

SLC Greens SLGR

165/5

SLC Greens won by 5 wickets

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Colombo
SLC T20 League, 2025
11 Aug 2025, 01:30 PM IST
SLC Greens SLGR

SLC Blues SLBL

Fixtures Standings
Result – t20 – Marrara
South Africa tour of Australia, 2025
Australia AUS

178/10

South Africa SA

161/9

Australia beat South Africa by 17 runs

Fixtures
Upcoming – 100-ball – United Kingdom
The Hundred Mens Competition 2025
10 Aug 2025, 07:00 PM IST
Southern Brave SOB

Birmingham Phoenix BIP

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – 100-ball – United Kingdom
The Hundred Mens Competition 2025
10 Aug 2025, 10:30 PM IST
Trent Rockets TRR

Northern Superchargers NOS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – 100-ball – Manchester
The Hundred Mens Competition 2025
11 Aug 2025, 11:00 PM IST
Manchester Originals MAO

London Spirit LOS

Fixtures Standings
Live – 100-ball – United Kingdom
The Hundred Women’s Competition, 2025
Southern Brave Women SBW-W

139/7

Birmingham Phoenix Women BIP-W

77/4

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – 100-ball – United Kingdom
The Hundred Women’s Competition, 2025
10 Aug 2025, 07:00 PM IST
Trent Rockets Women TRW-W

Northern Superchargers Women NOS-W

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – 100-ball – Manchester
The Hundred Women’s Competition, 2025
11 Aug 2025, 07:30 PM IST
Manchester Originals Women MOW-W

London Spirit Women LSW-W

Fixtures Standings
Result – t20 – Stockholms län
Viking Cup, 2025
Sweden SWE

152/7

France FRA

153/8

France beat Sweden by 2 wickets

Fixtures Standings
Live – t20 – Stockholms län
Viking Cup, 2025
Austria AUST

12/0

Norway NOR

105/10

Fixtures Standings

He has bagged two wickets in all three fixtures, and has also limited the flow of runs. Stemming the flow of runs in the shortest format of the game is as important as taking wickets. Sometimes, the former results in the latter. And hence, it is extremely important to keep an overall track of what a bowler is trying to achieve. Harshit Rana has bowled economical spells in all three games, which is a very valuable asset for any team.

The speedster was not seen in international cricket after the recent Border-Gavaskar Trophy Down Under. He was a part of the team which toured England to play against the England Lions before the Anderson Tendulkar Trophy. Moreover, he was added to India’s squad for a match, and was released after the second Test in Birmingham. Though he has played just a solitary T20I for India, Harshit has had a good stint with the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). The bowler surely possesses the ability to rattle the batter with the bounce he can generate due to his height.

Why Harshit Rana Makes a Strong Case For Asia Cup 2025

If we look at his brief international career, there might not be much to go by data. But just for stats’ sake, the pacer has managed three wickets against England in the only T20I that he featured in. Going a notch ahead, his numbers in the Indian Premier League (IPL) speak volumes of his ability. And that is what the Indian selectors should latch their eyes on. Harshit has represented KKR for the past four seasons. Having played 34 matches for them, he has bagged 40 wickets. However, his best season in terms of wickets came in 2023, in which he bagged 19 wickets.

Introduced to the scene in 2022 after a recommendation from Nitish Rana, Harshit burst onto the scene with his skills as selectors took notice. It took him a season to show his true colours. What makes Harshit effective is the way he manages to bowl during different phases of the game. He finished with an economy of under 10 in IPL 2023, which is extremely difficult to do. This is due to the high-scoring nature of the tournament.

The legendary Ian Bishop once mentioned that “He’s got a great future ahead.” This was after his last over against Pakistan in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025. He managed to get a wicket without leaking a run on the first four deliveries of the last over. In five ODIs, he has managed to scalp 10 wickets.

ALSO READ:

How Does the Indian Bowling Attack Look?

India will be strong favourites in the upcoming Asia Cup. The tournament will be played in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), and the conditions will not be very different from the ones that all participating countries have. But the quality of bowling and the availability of players is what will be crucial. Jasprit Bumrah’s availability for the tournament is under wraps, and will be known after the declaration of the squad.

To add to that, Mohammed Siraj has just had an exhilarating five-match Test series. With the tournament being almost a month away, he will want to play for sure. Pacers like Arshdeep Singh, Avesh Khan, Mukesh Kumar and Khaleel Ahmed will be in the ranks. To add to that, Harshit Rana will also play a crucial role, especially with the new ball upfront. If Jasprit Bumrah does not play the upcoming Asia Cup, it will be important for someone to take up the mantle towards the death end of the innings. And with the ability he possesses, Harshit Rana might be the right fit with all the other pacers.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on FacebookInstagramTwitterTelegram, and YouTube.

Asia Cup 2025
Harshit Rana
India
Amogh Bodas
Amogh Bodas

Related posts

jasprit bumrah eng vs ind test series workload management

Former India Bowler Defends Jasprit Bumrah Amid Workload Management Criticism After ENG vs IND Tests

Bumrah claimed 14 wickets from three Tests in the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy
6:29 pm
Samarnath Soory
Mohammed Siraj Akash Deep ENG vs IND The Oval Test

India Bowler Reveals How Mohammed Siraj Paved the Way for an Epic Comeback in the Oval Test

Mohammed Siraj ended the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy 2025 as leading wicket-taker.
5:23 pm
Aditya Ighe
Maharaja Trophy 2025 Live Streaming Details: Where To Watch Regional Cricket Tournament of Karnataka?

Maharaja Trophy 2025 Live Streaming Details: Where To Watch Regional Cricket Tournament of Karnataka?

The fourth edition of this league will commence on August 11.
3:18 pm
Sreejita Sen
Akash Deep Reveals Conversation With Ben Duckett Which Led to Controversial Send-off During ENG vs IND Final Test

Akash Deep Reveals Conversation With Ben Duckett Which Led to Controversial Send-off During ENG vs IND Final Test

Several former players had criticised Akash Deep for this act.
2:03 pm
Sreejita Sen
While talking to ESPNcricinfo, Karun Nair particularly praised Shubman Gill, India’s newly-appointed Test captain, leading for the first time.

‘Spirit of Gauti Bhai’ – India Temmate Heaps Praise on Shubman Gill for Acing Dual Role on England Tour

Gill showed why the team management showed trust in him.
1:46 pm
Darpan Jain
India Star Reflects on Performance After Modest Display Against England in Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy

India Star Reflects on Performance After Modest Display Against England in Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy

In the series against England, he finished with 205 runs in four matches at an average of 25.62.
1:38 pm
Sagar Paul
News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
MP T20 League
Social Reactions
Betting Tips
Contact
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy. Gambling products may not be available in some regions. Make sure you're aware of and follow the applicable laws in your region when using these products. These services might be limited or are not available for users from the State of Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu and Telangana. Please be aware that these games may be habit-forming or financially risky. Play responsibly and at your own risk.