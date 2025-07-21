News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
MP T20 League
Social Reactions
Betting Tips
Contact
News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
More
Kuldeep Yadav ENG vs IND Ravindra Jadeja Washington Sundar
indian-cricket-team

Why India Shouldn’t Go To Kuldeep Yadav and Back Current Spin Duo in Manchester Test

Aditya Ighe
Aditya Ighe
Last updated: July 21, 2025
5 min read

Kuldeep was India's leading wicket-taker in England series last year.

Kuldeep Yadav ENG vs IND Ravindra Jadeja Washington Sundar

With the series on the line, the Indian cricket team have found themselves in trouble ahead of the Manchester Test against England, starting July 23. Star all-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy has been ruled out of the remainder of the five-match series, while left-arm pacer Arshdeep Singh will not be available for the fourth Test.

Prasidh Krishna failed to make an impact in the first two Tests. Mohammed Siraj might be feeling the fatigue, having bowled the most overs for India in the series. Although India have added Anshul Kamboj to the squad, he is yet to make his debut.

Hence, the Indian team management must be tempted to play Kuldeep Yadav, seeking control and wickets against an ultra-aggressive England batting lineup. Kuldeep’s tremendous record against England also adds weight to his inclusion. The left-arm spinner has picked up 21 wickets in six Tests, averaging 22.28.

Additionally, the spinner has a great record against their top-order. The English openers Zak Crawley and Ben Duckett average just 20.7 and 18.3 against Kuldeep in Tests, while No. 3 batter Ollie Pope averages just 15. The English captain Ben Stokes averages only 19 against him.

Old Trafford Stats Favour Finger Spinners

However, the stats at Old Trafford in Manchester display a different story. While pacers enjoy success bowling at Old Trafford, it has historically assisted spinners as well, especially finger spinners. The likes of left-arm orthodox spinner Monty Panesar and right-arm off-spinner Moeen Ali boast an exceptional record with the ball at this particular venue.

The duo features in the top-five wicket-taker list in Tests since 2000. Panesar is the third leading wicket-taker after the veteran pace duo of Stuart Broad and James Anderson, respectively. The left-arm spinner has taken 25 wickets in only three Tests, averaging a staggering 16.72. He has three five-wicket hauls and a 10-wicket match haul in Manchester. Ali, on the other hand, has taken 17 wickets in seven innings, averaging an impressive 23.82, including a fifer. And this goes against India’s wrist-spinner Kuldeep Yadav.

Though the number of matches wrist spinners played at Old Trafford is very less, none of them who have more than four wickets, have an average less than 40. The most successful wrist spinner in Manchester Tests is Pakistan’s Yasir Shah with nine wickets in four innings, averaging 47.88. Even the legendary Shane Warne of Australia averages 43.25 at Old Trafford. 

Upcoming – t20 – Singapore
Asia-Pacific Cricket Champions Trophy, 2025
22 Jul 2025, 06:30 AM IST
Malaysia MAL

Hong Kong HKG

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Singapore
Asia-Pacific Cricket Champions Trophy, 2025
22 Jul 2025, 11:30 AM IST
Singapore SGP

Samoa SAM

Fixtures Standings
Result – t20 – Kingston
Australia tour of West Indies, T20, 2025
West Indies WI

189/8

Australia AUS

190/7

Australia beat West Indies by 3 wickets

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Kingston
Australia tour of West Indies, T20, 2025
23 Jul 2025, 05:30 AM IST
West Indies WI

Australia AUS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Rwanda
Bahrain and Malawi tour of Rwanda, 2025
22 Jul 2025, 12:45 PM IST
Rwanda RWA

Malawi ML

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Rwanda
Bahrain and Malawi tour of Rwanda, 2025
22 Jul 2025, 05:15 PM IST
Bahrain BHN

Rwanda RWA

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – test – Northern Ireland
County Championship Division Two, 2025
22 Jul 2025, 03:30 PM IST
Gloucestershire GLO

Lancashire LAN

Fixtures Standings
Result – t10 – Stockholms län
ECS-W Sweden, Stockholm, 2025
Alby Zalmi Women ALZ-W

73/8

Djurgardens IF Women DIF-W

74/3

Djurgardens IF Women beat Alby Zalmi Women by 7 wickets

Fixtures Standings
Result – t10 – Stockholms län
ECS-W Sweden, Stockholm, 2025
Stockholm CC Women STO-W

58/5

Alby Zalmi Women ALZ-W

138/2

Alby Zalmi Women won by 80 runs

Fixtures Standings
Result – t10 – Stockholms län
ECS-W Sweden, Stockholm, 2025
Djurgardens IF Women DIF-W

46/0

Stockholm CC Women STO-W

45/7

Djurgardens IF Women Won by 10 wickets

Fixtures Standings
Result – t10 – Stockholms län
ECS-W Sweden, Stockholm, 2025
Alby Zalmi Women ALZ-W

78/2

Djurgardens IF Women DIF-W

75/6

Alby Zalmi Women beat Djurgardens IF Women by 8 wickets

Fixtures Standings
Live – t10 – Stockholms län
ECS-W Sweden, Stockholm, 2025
Stockholm CC Women STO-W

49/1

Alby Zalmi Women ALZ-W

161/0

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Stockholms län
ECS-W Sweden, Stockholm, 2025
22 Jul 2025, 12:15 PM IST
Djurgardens IF Women DIF-W

Stockholm CC Women STO-W

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Stockholms län
ECS-W Sweden, Stockholm, 2025
22 Jul 2025, 02:15 PM IST
Alby Zalmi Women ALZ-W

Djurgardens IF Women DIF-W

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Stockholms län
ECS-W Sweden, Stockholm, 2025
22 Jul 2025, 04:15 PM IST
Stockholm CC Women STO-W

Alby Zalmi Women ALZ-W

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Stockholms län
ECS-W Sweden, Stockholm, 2025
22 Jul 2025, 06:15 PM IST
Djurgardens IF Women DIF-W

Stockholm CC Women STO-W

Fixtures Standings
Result – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan
GTC Summer Challenge T20 Trophy, 2025
Bud Cricket Club BCC

190/7

City Cricket Club CCC

157/10

Bud Cricket Club beat City Cricket Club by 33 runs

Fixtures Standings
Result – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan
GTC Summer Challenge T20 Trophy, 2025
Gauhati Town Club GTC

116/8

Nabajyoti Club NAJC

122/5

Nabajyoti Club beat Gauhati Town Club by 5 wickets

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan
GTC Summer Challenge T20 Trophy, 2025
22 Jul 2025, 09:30 AM IST
91 Yards Club 91YC

Navarang Club NVR

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan
GTC Summer Challenge T20 Trophy, 2025
22 Jul 2025, 01:30 PM IST
Bud Cricket Club BCC

City Cricket Club CCC

Fixtures Standings
Result – t20 – Gaborone
ICC Women’s Africa T20 WC Qualifier 2, 2025
Rwanda Women RWA-W

138/6

Malawi Women MWW-W

71/9

Rwanda Women beat Malawi Women by 67 runs

Fixtures Standings
Result – t20 – Gaborone
ICC Women’s Africa T20 WC Qualifier 2, 2025
Botswana Women BOT-W

54/2

Mozambique Women MZW-W

53/9

Botswana Women beat Mozambique Women by 8 wickets

Fixtures Standings
Result – t20 – Gaborone
ICC Women’s Africa T20 WC Qualifier 2, 2025
Sierra Leone Women SLO-W

190/6

Eswatini Women EWW-W

41/8

Sierra Leone Women beat Eswatini Women by 149 runs

Fixtures Standings
Result – t20 – Gaborone
ICC Women’s Africa T20 WC Qualifier 2, 2025
Cameroon Women CW-W

105/9

Lesotho Women LSN-W

50/10

Cameroon Women beat Lesotho Women by 55 runs

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – oneday – United Kingdom
India Women tour of England, ODI, 2025
22 Jul 2025, 05:30 PM IST
England Women ENG-W

India Women IND-W

Fixtures Standings
Toss – t20 – Kuwait City
KCC T20 Summer League, 2025
21 Jul 2025, 10:45 PM IST
Bader & Nie Cricket Club BNC

CECC CEC-A

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Kuwait City
KCC T20 Summer League, 2025
22 Jul 2025, 10:45 PM IST
Royal Lions CC RLC

ACE KRM Panthers KRMPS

Fixtures Standings
Result – t10 – Cayman Islands
Max60 Season 2, 2025
Caribbean Tigers CAT

90/3

Grand Cayman Falcons GCF

89/7

Caribbean Tigers beat Grand Cayman Falcons by 7 wickets

Fixtures Standings
Live – t10 – Cayman Islands
Max60 Season 2, 2025
Vegas Vikings VEV

31/2

Boca Raton Trailblazers BRT

117/3

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Cayman Islands
Max60 Season 2, 2025
21 Jul 2025, 10:30 PM IST
Caribbean Tigers CAT

Florida Lions FLI

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Cayman Islands
Max60 Season 2, 2025
22 Jul 2025, 12:45 AM IST
Vegas Vikings VEV

Grand Cayman Falcons GCF

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Cayman Islands
Max60 Season 2, 2025
22 Jul 2025, 02:45 AM IST
Miami Blaze MIB

Boca Raton Trailblazers BRT

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Cayman Islands
Max60 Season 2, 2025
22 Jul 2025, 06:30 PM IST
Florida Lions FLI

Miami Blaze MIB

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Cayman Islands
Max60 Season 2, 2025
22 Jul 2025, 08:45 PM IST
Caribbean Tigers CAT

Cayman Bay Stingrays CBS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Cayman Islands
Max60 Season 2, 2025
22 Jul 2025, 10:45 PM IST
Grand Cayman Falcons GCF

Boca Raton Trailblazers BRT

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Cayman Islands
Max60 Season 2, 2025
23 Jul 2025, 01:00 AM IST
Caribbean Tigers CAT

Miami Blaze MIB

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Cayman Islands
Max60 Season 2, 2025
23 Jul 2025, 03:00 AM IST
Vegas Vikings VEV

Boca Raton Trailblazers BRT

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Dhaka
Pakistan tour of Bangladesh, 2025
22 Jul 2025, 05:30 PM IST
Bangladesh BAN

Pakistan PAK

Fixtures Standings
Result – t20 – Entebbe
Pearl of Africa T20, 2025
United Arab Emirates UAE

59/3

Nigeria NIG

58/10

United Arab Emirates won by 7 wickets

Fixtures Standings
Result – t20 – Entebbe
Pearl of Africa T20, 2025
Kenya KNY

129/7

Uganda UGA

157/5

Uganda beat Kenya by 28 runs

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Entebbe
Pearl of Africa T20, 2025
22 Jul 2025, 12:00 PM IST
Kenya KNY

Namibia A NBA

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Entebbe
Pearl of Africa T20, 2025
22 Jul 2025, 04:00 PM IST
Uganda UGA

Nigeria NIG

Fixtures Standings
Result – t20 – Puducherry
Pondicherry Premier League, 2025
Karaikal Kniights KAK

135/9

Ossudu Accord Warriors OAW

137/5

Ossudu Accord Warriors beat Karaikal Kniights by 5 wickets

Fixtures Standings
Abandoned – t20 – Puducherry
Pondicherry Premier League, 2025
Yanam Royals YAR

105/2

Ruby White Town Legends RWT

Match Abandoned.

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Puducherry
Pondicherry Premier League, 2025
22 Jul 2025, 02:00 PM IST
Ossudu Accord Warriors OAW

Mahe Megalo Strikers MMS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Puducherry
Pondicherry Premier League, 2025
22 Jul 2025, 06:00 PM IST
Karaikal Kniights KAK

Villianur Mohit Kings VMK

Fixtures Standings
Result – t20 – Kabul
Shpageeza Cricket League, 2025
Amo Sharks ASS

203/7

Band-e-Amir Dragons BAD

199/4

Amo Sharks beat Band-e-Amir Dragons by 3 wickets

Fixtures Standings
Result – t20 – Kabul
Shpageeza Cricket League, 2025
Boost Defenders BDS

159/7

Mis Ainak Knights MAK

177/5

Mis Ainak Knights beat Boost Defenders by 18 runs

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Kabul
Shpageeza Cricket League, 2025
22 Jul 2025, 10:00 AM IST
Band-e-Amir Dragons BAD

Speen Ghar Tigers SGT

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Kabul
Shpageeza Cricket League, 2025
22 Jul 2025, 03:00 PM IST
Amo Sharks ASS

Mis Ainak Knights MAK

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom
World Championship of Legends, 2025
22 Jul 2025, 05:00 PM IST
England Champions EDC

West Indies Champions WIC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom
World Championship of Legends, 2025
22 Jul 2025, 09:00 PM IST
India Champions IAC

South Africa Champions SAC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Harare
Zimbabwe T20I Tri-Series, 2025
22 Jul 2025, 04:30 PM IST
New Zealand NZ

South Africa SA

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – County Dublin
Zimbabwe Women tour of Ireland, 2025
22 Jul 2025, 08:30 PM IST
Ireland Women IRE-W

Zimbabwe Women ZIM-W

Fixtures Standings

Change in Old Trafford Pitches Since Bazball

Recently, in a chat with Nasser Hussain on Sky Sports, former England captain Michael Atherton noted that the pitches at Old Trafford have become significantly flatter in recent years, especially after the introduction of ‘Bazball’ in Test cricket. 

“I was chatting briefly to Jimmy last night. He said they have been very flat. Since they turned the square around, which is a long time ago now, the pitches haven’t had the pace that they used to have. And said in particular, he said there are a couple of pitches on the ends that have got a bit of zing, but in the middle, where the televised pitches are, just flat,” said Atherton. “I was wondering whether they could go like Bumrah, Siraj, and then play their three spinners. Washington Sundar, [Ravindra] Jadeja, and Kuldeep, but you don’t know the forecast in Manchester. That’s the other thing, if it’s going to be cooler and showery and whether the fast bowlers then come into it, but I think that’s an option India should think about.”

Since Brendon McCullum and Ben Stokes took over as England’s Test coach and captain, respectively, the run rate at Old Trafford has seen a significant rise. Before May 12, 2022, the average scoring rate in Manchester Tests was 2.78 runs per over, but it has climbed to 3.78 after their appointments.

ALSO READ

Why Finger-Spin Duo Over Wrist Spin of Kuldeep Yadav?

Ravindra Jadeja has been a crucial part of India’s success away from home. His batting at No. 7 and ability to maintain the pressure with the ball have provided a balance to India’s playing XI. His recent form, having amassed four consecutive fifties, won’t give a chance to team management to think about his place. Washington Sundar, on the other hand, has confirmed his place with a second-innings four-fer in the Lord’s Test. Additionally, both are reliable southpaw batters and provide depth in the batting lineup. Hence, unless the pitch is extremely dry and the forecast is clear and sunny, replacing one of them could be a risk. 

Yes, Kuldeep’s performance across all formats has been outstanding, but India can’t afford to do experiments. Rather, it’s time to get their best XI on the field and take the game to the decider. With very little experience of bowling in English conditions and stats at Old Trafford going against him, India would like to go with three seamers and two spinners. 

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on FacebookInstagramTwitterTelegram, and YouTube.

ENG vs IND
Kuldeep Yadav
Manchester Test
Ravindra Jadeja
Washington Sundar
Aditya Ighe
Aditya Ighe

Related posts

Here's How the Bat Of Shubman Gill Was Worked On Before the ENG vs IND Edgbaston Test

Here’s How the Bat Of Shubman Gill Was Worked On Before the ENG vs IND Edgbaston Test

England will lock horns with India in the fourth Test starting July 23.
10:14 pm
Amogh Bodas
Will Akash Deep Play In The ENG vs IND 4th Test India's Likely Pace Attack For Manchester Test Revealed

Will Akash Deep Play In The ENG vs IND 4th Test? India’s Likely Pace Attack For Manchester Test Revealed

Akash Deep suffered a groin niggle during the third Test against England.
9:32 pm
Vishnu PN
Virat Kohli Told Him This 5 Years Ago...Now Sarfaraz Khan Is Out To Win Back Place In Indian Team By Sticking To His Advice

Virat Kohli Told Him This 5 Years Ago…Now Sarfaraz Khan Is Out To Win Back Place In Indian Team By Sticking To His Advice

The cricketer had shifted base to Uttar Pradesh in 2015.
8:20 pm
Amogh Bodas
Can India Bank On Kuldeep Yadav To Spin a Web Around England in ENG vs IND 4th Test

Can India Bank On Kuldeep Yadav To Spin a Web Around England in ENG vs IND 4th Test?

Kuldeep Yadav is yet to play a match in the ongoing Test series against England.
7:30 pm
Vishnu PN
Delhi Capitals Prithvi Shaw Kevin Pitersen Sarfraz Khan

England Legend Sends Strong Message To Unwanted Former Delhi Capitals Player, Cites Example of Sarfaraz Khan

Sarfaraz Khan was dropped from the Test squad for the England tour.
6:37 pm
Aditya Ighe
‘When Bumrah Struck…’ – Harry Brook Reveals What Triggered England at Lord’s After Spirit of the Game Debate

‘When Bumrah Struck…’ – Harry Brook Reveals What Triggered England at Lord’s After Spirit of the Game Debate

7:21 pm
Chandra Moulee Das
News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
MP T20 League
Social Reactions
Betting Tips
Contact
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy. Gambling products may not be available in some regions. Make sure you're aware of and follow the applicable laws in your region when using these products. These services might be limited or are not available for users from the State of Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu and Telangana. Please be aware that these games may be habit-forming or financially risky. Play responsibly and at your own risk.