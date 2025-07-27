Why India Turned Down Ben Stokes Hand-Shake Offer for Draw on Day 5 of ENG vs IND 4th Test

Not long after the incident, however, both teams agreed for a draw.

Team India refused a hand-shake from England captain Ben Stokes for a draw on the fifth day of the fourth Test. The incident happened after the 138th over of India’s second innings.

How the incident transpired on Day 5

Both Ravindra Jadeja and Washington Sundar, the two batters in the middle at the time, were nearing their respective centuries. Ben Stokes, however, had other plans as he approached the two batters and asked them to agree for a draw. “Jaddu, you want to get a Test hundred against Harry Brook and Joe Root?,” Ben Stokes was heard asking on the stump mic.

However, Ravindra Jadeja stood his ground, saying: “It’s not in my hands”. This is when Zak Crawley intervened and said: “Then shake hands. It’s embarrassing.” Ben Stokes, who looked unhappy and had a word with the umpires, added by saying: “If you wanted to score a century, you should have batted like you wanted to get it.”

ALSO READ:

Both the batters, though, scored their respective centuries, soon after which the players of both the teams shook hands and agreed for a draw. Washington Sundar remained unbeaten on 101 whereas Ravindra Jadeja was not out on 107. India ended their second innings with a total of 425/4, after conceding a lead of 311 runs.

All matches (36) Australia tour of West Indies, T20, 2025 Bahrain and Malawi tour of Rwanda, 2025 ECN Budapest Cup T20I, 2025 ECS England, Wimbledon, 2025 European Cricket Series Sweden, Stockholm, 2025 GTC Spring T20 Cup, 2nd Edition, 2025 KCC T20 Summer League, 2025 Malaysia T10 Bash, 2025 Pearl of Africa T20, 2025 Pondicherry Premier League, 2025 Shpageeza Cricket League, 2025 USA Women U19 tour of West Indies, 2025 Women’s Vitality Blast T20, 2025 World Championship of Legends, 2025 Zimbabwe Women tour of Ireland, 2025 Upcoming – t20 – Basseterre Australia tour of West Indies, T20, 2025 WI – AUS – Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – Rwanda Bahrain and Malawi tour of Rwanda, 2025 BHN 189/3 ML 95/10 Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – Hungary ECN Budapest Cup T20I, 2025 HUN 182/7 LUX 145/9 Fixtures Standings Abandoned – t20 – Hungary ECN Budapest Cup T20I, 2025 AUST 182/3 ROM – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – United Kingdom ECS England, Wimbledon, 2025 TWI – BAN – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – United Kingdom ECS England, Wimbledon, 2025 ESM – BAN – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – United Kingdom ECS England, Wimbledon, 2025 TWI – SPE – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – United Kingdom ECS England, Wimbledon, 2025 SPE – ESM – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – United Kingdom ECS England, Wimbledon, 2025 TWI – ESM – Fixtures Standings Result – t10 – Stockholms län European Cricket Series Sweden, Stockholm, 2025 RPH 172/6 JIHCC 134/10 Fixtures Standings Result – t10 – Stockholms län European Cricket Series Sweden, Stockholm, 2025 HDN 132/3 ALZ 171/2 Fixtures Standings Result – t10 – Stockholms län European Cricket Series Sweden, Stockholm, 2025 HDN 156/6 RPH 94/7 Fixtures Standings Live – t10 – Stockholms län European Cricket Series Sweden, Stockholm, 2025 ALZ – HDN 2/0 Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan GTC Spring T20 Cup, 2nd Edition, 2025 GTC – BCC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan GTC Spring T20 Cup, 2nd Edition, 2025 91YC – NAJC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kuwait City KCC T20 Summer League, 2025 CHK – TCC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kuwait City KCC T20 Summer League, 2025 ALECC – SUL – Fixtures Standings Result – t10 – Johor Bahru Malaysia T10 Bash, 2025 FRC 99/5 MXC 100/2 Fixtures Standings Result – t10 – Johor Bahru Malaysia T10 Bash, 2025 JBK 105/6 MBMS 108/4 Fixtures Standings Result – t10 – Johor Bahru Malaysia T10 Bash, 2025 UTC 77/7 KLG 78/2 Fixtures Standings Result – t10 – Johor Bahru Malaysia T10 Bash, 2025 MKP 95/4 SWCL 89/10 Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Johor Bahru Malaysia T10 Bash, 2025 MXC – SWCL – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Johor Bahru Malaysia T10 Bash, 2025 MKP – FRC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Johor Bahru Malaysia T10 Bash, 2025 TBC – TBC – Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – Entebbe Pearl of Africa T20, 2025 KNY 116/4 NIG 113/9 Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – Entebbe Pearl of Africa T20, 2025 UAE 162/9 UGA 170/7 Fixtures Standings Live – t20 – Puducherry Pondicherry Premier League, 2025 VMK – MMS 104/6 Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kabul Shpageeza Cricket League, 2025 BAD – BDS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kabul Shpageeza Cricket League, 2025 SGT – MAK – Fixtures Standings Live – t20 – Trinidad and Tobago USA Women U19 tour of West Indies, 2025 WIU19-W – USAU19-W 59/0 Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – London Women’s Vitality Blast T20, 2025 TBLZ-W 143/10 BRB-W 163/8 Fixtures Standings Canceled – t20 – London Women’s Vitality Blast T20, 2025 TBC – TBC – Fixtures Standings Toss – t20 – London Women’s Vitality Blast T20, 2025 SUR-W – BRB-W – Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – Leeds World Championship of Legends, 2025 SAC 241/6 AAC 146/10 Fixtures Standings Toss – t20 – Leeds World Championship of Legends, 2025 IAC – EDC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – oneday – Northern Ireland Zimbabwe Women tour of Ireland, 2025 IRE-W – ZIM-W – Fixtures Standings

India had posted 358 in the first innings, and England replied to that with a total of 669/. Joe Root (150) and Ben Stokes (141) scored centuries, whereas Ben Duckett scored 94 runs.

India’s hopes of first Test series win in England since 2007 extends

The drawn fourth Test meant that the series lead of 2-1 remained in favour of England, who won the first and third Tests. India won the second Test at Edgbaston by 336 runs.

This result also ended India’s hope of winning a Test series in England for the first time since 2007. The best the Shubman Gill-led side can now do is win the fifth Test and level the series 2-2. The fifth Test will begin from July 31 at the Kennington Oval in London.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.