Why India Turned Down Ben Stokes Hand-Shake Offer for Draw on Day 5 of ENG vs IND 4th Test
indian-cricket-team

Why India Turned Down Ben Stokes Hand-Shake Offer for Draw on Day 5 of ENG vs IND 4th Test

Vishnu PN
Vishnu PN
Last updated: July 27, 2025
2 min read

Not long after the incident, however, both teams agreed for a draw.

Why India Turned Down Ben Stokes Hand-Shake Offer for Draw on Day 5 of ENG vs IND 4th Test

Team India refused a hand-shake from England captain Ben Stokes for a draw on the fifth day of the fourth Test. The incident happened after the 138th over of India’s second innings.

How the incident transpired on Day 5

Both Ravindra Jadeja and Washington Sundar, the two batters in the middle at the time, were nearing their respective centuries. Ben Stokes, however, had other plans as he approached the two batters and asked them to agree for a draw. “Jaddu, you want to get a Test hundred against Harry Brook and Joe Root?,” Ben Stokes was heard asking on the stump mic.

However, Ravindra Jadeja stood his ground, saying: “It’s not in my hands”. This is when Zak Crawley intervened and said: “Then shake hands. It’s embarrassing.” Ben Stokes, who looked unhappy and had a word with the umpires, added by saying: “If you wanted to score a century, you should have batted like you wanted to get it.”

ALSO READ:

Both the batters, though, scored their respective centuries, soon after which the players of both the teams shook hands and agreed for a draw. Washington Sundar remained unbeaten on 101 whereas Ravindra Jadeja was not out on 107. India ended their second innings with a total of 425/4, after conceding a lead of 311 runs.

India had posted 358 in the first innings, and England replied to that with a total of 669/. Joe Root (150) and Ben Stokes (141) scored centuries, whereas Ben Duckett scored 94 runs.

India’s hopes of first Test series win in England since 2007 extends

The drawn fourth Test meant that the series lead of 2-1 remained in favour of England, who won the first and third Tests. India won the second Test at Edgbaston by 336 runs.

This result also ended India’s hope of winning a Test series in England for the first time since 2007. The best the Shubman Gill-led side can now do is win the fifth Test and level the series 2-2. The fifth Test will begin from July 31 at the Kennington Oval in London.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.

Ben Stokes
Cricket
England vs India
India
Vishnu PN
Vishnu PN

Ben Stokes Bashed for Classless Comment After Ravindra Jadeja and Washington Sundar Deny Handshake for Draw in ENG vs IND 4th Test

11:26 pm
Chandra Moulee Das

Ben Stokes Bashed for Classless Comment After Ravindra Jadeja and Washington Sundar Deny Handshake for Draw in ENG vs IND 4th Test

11:26 pm
Chandra Moulee Das
One of Ajit Agarkar or Gautam Gambhir Set To Face Consequences After England Series for Poor Test Results Reports

One of Ajit Agarkar or Gautam Gambhir Set To Face Consequences After England Series for Poor Test Results: Reports

India are currently 1-2 behind England in the Test series.
10:09 pm
Vishnu PN
Shubman Gill Goes Past Indian Batting Legend, Levels Massive Virat Kohli Record With Another Century in ENG vs IND Series

6:17 pm
Chandra Moulee Das

Shubman Gill Goes Past Indian Batting Legend, Levels Massive Virat Kohli Record With Another Century in ENG vs IND Series

6:17 pm
Chandra Moulee Das
shubman gill 2nd innings eng vs ind 4th test old trafford

Former India Player Rates Fighting Fifty By Shubman Gill At Old Trafford over 269 At Edgbaston

Gill has added an unbeaten 174 for the third wicket with KL Rahul
10:00 am
Samarnath Soory
Rishabh Pant Injury update India batting coach Kotak ENG vs IND 4th Test Old Trafford

India Batting Coach Provides Big Update on Rishabh Pant Ahead of Crucial Day 5 of Old Trafford Test

He retired hurt at 37 in the first innings.
12:47 pm
Disha Asrani
karun nair eng vs ind 4th test manchester old trafford

India’s Batting Coach Responds To Questions Over Dropping Karun Nair For Manchester Test

Sai Sudharsan got the chance to play in his place
12:26 am
Samarnath Soory
