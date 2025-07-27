Why India Turned Down Ben Stokes Hand-Shake Offer for Draw on Day 5 of ENG vs IND 4th Test

Not long after the incident, however, both teams agreed for a draw.
Team India refused a hand-shake from England captain Ben Stokes for a draw on the fifth day of the fourth Test. The incident happened after the 138th over of India’s second innings.
Both Ravindra Jadeja and Washington Sundar, the two batters in the middle at the time, were nearing their respective centuries. Ben Stokes, however, had other plans as he approached the two batters and asked them to agree for a draw. “Jaddu, you want to get a Test hundred against Harry Brook and Joe Root?,” Ben Stokes was heard asking on the stump mic.
However, Ravindra Jadeja stood his ground, saying: “It’s not in my hands”. This is when Zak Crawley intervened and said: “Then shake hands. It’s embarrassing.” Ben Stokes, who looked unhappy and had a word with the umpires, added by saying: “If you wanted to score a century, you should have batted like you wanted to get it.”
Both the batters, though, scored their respective centuries, soon after which the players of both the teams shook hands and agreed for a draw. Washington Sundar remained unbeaten on 101 whereas Ravindra Jadeja was not out on 107. India ended their second innings with a total of 425/4, after conceding a lead of 311 runs.
India had posted 358 in the first innings, and England replied to that with a total of 669/. Joe Root (150) and Ben Stokes (141) scored centuries, whereas Ben Duckett scored 94 runs.
The drawn fourth Test meant that the series lead of 2-1 remained in favour of England, who won the first and third Tests. India won the second Test at Edgbaston by 336 runs.
This result also ended India’s hope of winning a Test series in England for the first time since 2007. The best the Shubman Gill-led side can now do is win the fifth Test and level the series 2-2. The fifth Test will begin from July 31 at the Kennington Oval in London.
