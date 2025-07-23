Why Is Akash Deep Not Included In India Playing XI For ENG vs IND 4th Test At Old Trafford?

An eight-day gap ahead of the ENG vs IND 4th Test proved to be quite upsetting for India as multiple players succumbed to injuries while some others couldn’t recover. As England lead 2-1 in the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy, the Old Trafford Test is a virtual series decider. However, an important name, Akash Deep, misses out.
Speaking at the coin toss, Shubman Gill mentioned three changes for this match. He said, “Sai Sudharsan comes in place of Karun. Kamboj and Shardul are in as well for Akash Deep and Reddy who are injured.”
The 28-year-old pacer caught a niggle in the previous at Lord’s. Akash was in excellent form, picking 10 wickets in the Birmingham Test. However, he couldn’t follow it up as he could scalp just one wicket in the last Test.
As per reports, the Bengal player has been under fitness assessment and deemed unfit for this Test.
England (Playing XI): Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes(c), Jamie Smith(w), Liam Dawson, Chris Woakes, Brydon Carse, Jofra Archer.
India (Playing XI): Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill(c), Rishabh Pant(w), Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Anshul Kamboj, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj.
More to follow…
