Why Is Arshdeep Singh Not In India Playing XI for AUS vs IND 3rd ODI?

India have once again lost the toss in the third match of the Australia vs India series. But they will not be much upset with the call, as the newly appointed ODI skipper Shubman Gill stated that the Men in Blue also wanted to bowl first in their must-win clash in Sydney.

Coming into the fixture after back-to-back defeats, the visitors have made two changes in their playing XI. All-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy and pacer Arshdeep Singh make way for the ace spinner Kuldeep Yadav and seamer Prasidh Krishna.

AUS vs IND 3rd ODI: Playing XI

India: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill (C), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Axar Patel, KL Rahul (WK), Washington Sundar, Harshit Rana, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna.

Australia: Mitchell Marsh (C), Travis Head, Matthew Short, Matt Renshaw, Alex Carey (WK), Cooper Connolly, Mitchell Owen, Nathan Ellis, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood.

More to follow…