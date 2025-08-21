News
Why Is India Playing Pakistan in Asia Cup 2025 Despite Border Tensions? Sports Ministry Explains
indian-cricket-team

Why Is India Playing Pakistan in Asia Cup 2025 Despite Border Tensions? Sports Ministry Explains

Sreejita Sen
Sreejita Sen
Last updated: August 21, 2025
3 min read

The rivals are set to lock horns on September 14 in the Asia Cup 2025.

Why Is India Playing Pakistan in Asia Cup 2025 Despite Border Tensions? Sports Ministry Explains

The sports ministry of India has declared on Thursday (August 21) that the national cricket team will play against Pakistan in the ACC Men’s Asia Cup 2025. Previously, there were speculations regarding the fixture after the recent escalated border tensions between the two neighbouring countries. Moreover, the former Indian players had also refused to participate against Pakistan in the recently concluded World Championship of Legends 2025.

India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 Match Set to Take Place on September 14

The ministry has confirmed that the highly anticipated clash between India and Pakistan, in the upcoming multi-national tournament, will be played as scheduled on September 14. However, both countries will continue to not be allowed to tour each other for any bilateral series between them.

“India’s approach to sports events involving Pakistan reflects its overall policy in dealing with that country. Pakistan will not be allowed on Indian soil for bilateral competitions. But we will not stop them from multilateral events as we will abide by the Olympic Charter,” stated the ministry source.

However, the 17th edition of the Asia Cup will commence on September 9. The defending champions India will begin their campaign by taking on the United Arab Emirates (UAE), where the matches will be played, on the following day.

India’s Squad for ACC Men’s Asia Cup 2025:

Surya Kumar Yadav (C), Shubman Gill (VC), Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Jitesh Sharma (WK), Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy, Kuldeep Yadav, Sanju Samson (WK), Harshit Rana, Rinku Singh.

Pakistan Set to Feature in ICC Women’s World Cup 2025

Previously, the Indian Men’s team did not travel to Pakistan for the ICC Champions Trophy 2025. The Men in Blue played all of their fixtures at a neutral venue, including their match against the hosts Pakistan, in the Dubai International Stadium. Moreover, as India went on to qualify for the Semi-Final and Final of the tournament, the knockouts of the mega ICC event were also moved out of the host nation. Notably, India also won the championship with a four-wicket victory over New Zealand in the summit clash.

ALSO READ:

However, the women’s team of Pakistan will also maintain a similar policy while participating in the upcoming ICC Women’s World Cup 2025. As India is set to host this edition of the 50-over World Cup, Pakistan will play all of their matches in Colombo, Sri Lanka. The marquee event will kick off on September 30 with the opening fixture between the hosts India and Sri Lanka.

India’s Squad for ICC Women’s World Cup 2025:

Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Smriti Mandhana (VC), Pratika Rawal, Harleen Deol, Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh (WK), Yastika Bhatia (WK), Renuka Singh Thakur, Deepti Sharma, Sneh Rana, Sree Charani, Radha Yadav, Amanjot Kaur, Arundhati Reddy, Kranti Gaud.

2025 Women's ODI World Cup
Asia Cup 2025
IND vs PAK
India
India vs Pakistan
Sreejita Sen
Sreejita Sen

