Jasprit Bumrah is not playing the second Test against England at Edgbaston. He has been rested for the game as part of his workload management.

The team management had already revealed that Bumrah will only be available for three games. He has been highly injury-prone, and it’s a wise decision to rest him.

Akash Deep replaces Jasprit Bumrah in the playing XI

Akash Deep has replaced him in the XI and will play his maiden Test in England. However, Bumrah’s absence reduces the quality of the attack drastically.

