Why Is Jasprit Bumrah Not in India Playing XI for ENG vs IND 5th Test?

Jasprit Bumrah has taken 14 wickets from three matches in the series.

India pacer Jasprit Bumrah is absent from the team’s playing XI for the fifth and final Test against England that will begin on Thursday at The Kennington Oval. The Gujarat speedster has played three Tests in the series and has taken 14 wickets at an average of 26. This includes two five-wicket hauls in the series.

For the fifth Test against England, Prasidh Krishna has replaced Bumrah.

Why is Jasprit Bumrah not playing ENG vs IND 5th Test

Before the series, it had been decided that Jasprit Bumrah would only play three Tests against England. This was done in a bid to manage his workload. Bumrah has had to battle with recurring back injuries in the past, and his latest setback was in January this year when he sustained a back spasm during the fifth Test against Australia.

He was forced off the field midway through that Test in Sydney, and missed the limited-overs series against England at home. The 31-year-old also missed out on the 2025 ICC Champions Trophy after failing to recover, as well as the start of IPL 2025 with Mumbai Indians. He finished IPL 2025 with 18 wickets from 12 matches.

Bumrah replaced the injured Akash Deep in the fourth Test at Old Trafford, but ended up taking just two wickets. He finished with figures of 2/112 in England’s first innings. He had earlier taken a five-wicket haul each in the first Test at Headingley and the third Test at Lord’s.

A few months before the 2023 ODI World Cup, the Ahmedabad-born pacer had undergone a back surgery and returned to competitive action during a T20I series against Ireland in August 2023. He then went onto play the 2023 ODI World Cup, wherein he picked up 20 wickets from 11 matches.

ENG vs IND 5th Test playing XIs

England (Playing XI): Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope(c), Joe Root, Harry Brook, Jacob Bethell, Jamie Smith(w), Chris Woakes, Gus Atkinson, Jamie Overton, Josh Tongue.

India (Playing XI): Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill(c), Karun Nair, Ravindra Jadeja, Dhruv Jurel(w), Washington Sundar, Akash Deep, Prasidh Krishna, Mohammed Siraj.

