Why Is Jemimah Rodrigues Not In India Women’s Playing XI For IND-W vs AUS-W 2nd ODI?

India Women have faced a major setback ahead of the second ODI in their three-match series against Australia Women. Star batter Jemimah Rodrigues, who had a tough outing in the first match, has been ruled out of the series.

Jemimah Rodrigues Ruled Out, Tejal Hasabnis Named as Replacement

Just an hour before the second ODI at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur, New Chandigarh, the Board confirmed that Jemimah is suffering from a viral infection and weakness, and will not play in the remaining matches. Tejal Hasabnis, who was on the standby list, has been added to the squad as her replacement.

Tejal Hasabnis named as a replacement for Jemimah Rodrigues for the remainder of the #INDvAUS ODI series.



India Women’s updated ODI squad against Australia: Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Smriti Mandhana (VC), Pratika Rawal, Harleen Deol, Deepti Sharma, Renuka Singh Thakur, Arundhati Reddy, Richa Ghosh (WK), Kranti Gaud, Sayali Satghare, Radha Yadav, Sree Charani, Sneh Rana, Uma Chetry (WK), Tejal Hasabnis.

Will Jemimah Rodrigues be fit in time for World Cup?

All Indian fans and the team management will be hoping that Jemimah Rodrigues, who has been ruled out of the Australia series due to a fever, recovers quickly and is fit in time for the World Cup. The tournament starts on September 30, with India facing Sri Lanka in Guwahati, and she is expected to be ready by then.

Jemimah has been in outstanding form in ODIs this year. In 2024, she managed just one half-century in 12 innings. But in 2025, her performance has been remarkable, with two centuries, one fifty, three scores of 40+, and one score of 30+ in her last 10 innings.

Playing XI for IND-W and AUS-W 2nd ODI

Despite strong batting performances, India Women lost the first ODI against Australia in New Chandigarh. Half-centuries from Pratika Rawal, Smriti Mandhana, and Harleen Deol helped India post 281/7, but Australia chased it down thanks to Phoebe Litchfield’s 88 and Beth Mooney’s unbeaten 77, finishing at 282/2 in 45 overs.

In the second ODI, Australia won the toss and chose to bowl, with both teams making two changes each.

India Women (Playing XI): Smriti Mandhana, Pratika Rawal, Harleen Deol, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh(w), Sneh Rana, Arundhati Reddy, Radha Yadav, Renuka Singh Thakur, Kranti Goud.

Australia Women (Playing XI): Alyssa Healy(w/c), Georgia Voll, Ellyse Perry, Beth Mooney, Annabel Sutherland, Ashleigh Gardner, Tahlia McGrath, Georgia Wareham, Alana King, Darcie Brown, Megan Schutt.

