News
IPL
Indian Cricket Team
Women's World Cup 2025
International Cricket
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Watch
Interviews
Social Reactions
Contact
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
News
IPL
Indian Cricket Team
More
Why Is Jemimah Rodrigues Not In India Women’s Playing XI For IND-W vs AUS-W 2nd ODI
indian-cricket-team

Why Is Jemimah Rodrigues Not In India Women’s Playing XI For IND-W vs AUS-W 2nd ODI?

Sagar Paul
Sagar Paul
Last updated: September 17, 2025
3 min read

Jemimah has been in outstanding form in ODIs this year.

Why Is Jemimah Rodrigues Not In India Women’s Playing XI For IND-W vs AUS-W 2nd ODI

India Women have faced a major setback ahead of the second ODI in their three-match series against Australia Women. Star batter Jemimah Rodrigues, who had a tough outing in the first match, has been ruled out of the series.

Jemimah Rodrigues Ruled Out, Tejal Hasabnis Named as Replacement

Just an hour before the second ODI at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur, New Chandigarh, the Board confirmed that Jemimah is suffering from a viral infection and weakness, and will not play in the remaining matches. Tejal Hasabnis, who was on the standby list, has been added to the squad as her replacement.

India Women’s updated ODI squad against Australia: Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Smriti Mandhana (VC), Pratika Rawal, Harleen Deol, Deepti Sharma, Renuka Singh Thakur, Arundhati Reddy, Richa Ghosh (WK), Kranti Gaud, Sayali Satghare, Radha Yadav, Sree Charani, Sneh Rana, Uma Chetry (WK), Tejal Hasabnis.

Will Jemimah Rodrigues be fit in time for World Cup?

All Indian fans and the team management will be hoping that Jemimah Rodrigues, who has been ruled out of the Australia series due to a fever, recovers quickly and is fit in time for the World Cup. The tournament starts on September 30, with India facing Sri Lanka in Guwahati, and she is expected to be ready by then.

Jemimah has been in outstanding form in ODIs this year. In 2024, she managed just one half-century in 12 innings. But in 2025, her performance has been remarkable, with two centuries, one fifty, three scores of 40+, and one score of 30+ in her last 10 innings.

ALSO READ:

Playing XI for IND-W and AUS-W 2nd ODI

Despite strong batting performances, India Women lost the first ODI against Australia in New Chandigarh. Half-centuries from Pratika Rawal, Smriti Mandhana, and Harleen Deol helped India post 281/7, but Australia chased it down thanks to Phoebe Litchfield’s 88 and Beth Mooney’s unbeaten 77, finishing at 282/2 in 45 overs.

In the second ODI, Australia won the toss and chose to bowl, with both teams making two changes each.

India Women (Playing XI): Smriti Mandhana, Pratika Rawal, Harleen Deol, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh(w), Sneh Rana, Arundhati Reddy, Radha Yadav, Renuka Singh Thakur, Kranti Goud.

Australia Women (Playing XI): Alyssa Healy(w/c), Georgia Voll, Ellyse Perry, Beth Mooney, Annabel Sutherland, Ashleigh Gardner, Tahlia McGrath, Georgia Wareham, Alana King, Darcie Brown, Megan Schutt.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.

IND-W vs AUS-W
India Women
jemimah rodrigues
Tejal Hasabnis
Sagar Paul
Sagar Paul

As a passionate cricket fan I have been watching the game for over 20 years, and it has been a constant part of my life for as long as I can remember. From childhood, I enjoyed following matches and players, and over time that passion only grew stronger. What began as admiration for the sport slowly turned into a deeper connection, where I found joy in expressing my thoughts through writing. For me, writing about cricket feels natural. It doesn’t feel like work, but rather a reflection of the love I have for the game that has always been close to my heart.

Read more

Related posts

Amidst Asia Cup 2025, India Star Varun Chakravarthy Climbs to No.1 Spot in ICC Rankings After Stellar Performances.

Amidst Asia Cup 2025, India Star Climbs to No.1 Spot in ICC Rankings After Stellar Performances

2:00 pm
Darpan Jain
Shafali Verma India Womens IND-W vs AUS-W ODIs

Why Is Shafali Verma Not In India Women’s Playing XI For IND-W vs AUS-W ODIs?

She struck a fifty in the recent T20I series in England.
1:06 pm
Disha Asrani
Forgotten India Pacer Jaydev Unadkat Shows His Class Again, Bags Three Wickets Including RCB and Mumbai Indians Batter.

Forgotten India Pacer Shows His Class Again, Bags Three Wickets Including RCB and Mumbai Indians Batter

The veteran speedster has 453 wickets at 23.02 runs apiece in 221 First Class innings.
12:51 pm
Darpan Jain
can bangladesh challenge India asia cup 2025

Are Bangladesh Dark Horses To Stun India At Asia Cup 2025?

11:37 am
Rohit Sankar
Unmukt Chand Recalls Meeting Former India Captain MS Dhoni

‘In Those Five Minutes I Felt…’ – Unmukt Chand Recalls Meeting Former India Captain

The ICC Under-19 World Cup 2012 winning captain was once considered as the next big thing in Indian cricket.
7:57 pm
Sreejita Sen
Ravichandran Ashwin ILT20 Coach

Ravichandran Ashwin Set For A New Stint In ILT20 2025-2026

The news comes just one day before Ashwin's 39th birthday.
7:08 pm
Disha Asrani
News
IPL
Indian Cricket Team
Women's World Cup 2025
International Cricket
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Watch
Interviews
Social Reactions
Contact
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy.