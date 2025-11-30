Why Is Kagiso Rabada Not Playing In IND vs SA ODI Series?

He also missed the IND vs SA Test series,

South Africa are taking on India in the three-match IND vs SA ODI series starting November 30. The confident Temba Bavuma-led side, fresh off a historic 2-0 Test series win, would aim to carry that momentum into the white-ball leg and secure an ODI series on Indian soil after a decade. However, one key name missing from South Africa playing XI for IND vs SA ODIs is their pace spearhead, Kagiso Rabada.

The Proteas enter the ODI series on the back 2-0 Test series sweep, including a record 408-run win in the second Test at Guwahati. This also marked their first Test series win in India in 25 years.

Why Kagiso Rabada is Not Playing the IND vs SA Test Series

South Africa’s premium pacer Kagiso Rabada was expected to feature in the IND vs SA ODI series, but remains sidelined due to a rib bone stress injury that had kept him out of the two-match Test series. If he had been fit, a spot was guaranteed for Rabada in the South Africa Playing XI.

“The injury has been closely monitored by the Proteas medical team, and due to ongoing discomfort in the affected area, Rabada has been withdrawn from the remainder of the tour,” Cricket South Africa had said in a statement released ahead of the IND vs SA 2nd Test in Guwahati. “He will continue the initial phase of his four-week rehabilitation program with the Proteas medical team before returning to South Africa at the conclusion of the second Test.”

This will further rule him out of the five-match T20I series in India, which will follow the ODIs. The T20I series will commence from December 9, 2025, in Cuttack and will conclude in Ahmedabad on December 19, 2025. The other three T20Is will be held in Chandigarh, Dharamshala and Lucknow on December 11, 14 and 17, respectively.

Playing XIs for India vs South Africa 1st ODI

India- Rohit Sharma, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Washington Sundar, KL Rahul (w/c), Ravindra Jadeja, Harshit Rana, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, and Prasidh Krishna.

South Africa- Ryan Rickelton, Quinton de Kock (w), Aiden Markram (c), Matthew Breetzke, Tony de Zorzi, Dewald Brevis, Marco Jansen, Corbin Bosch, Prenelan Subrayen, Nandre Burger, and Ottneil Baartman.

How Will South Africa Pace Attack Look in Absence of Kagiso Rabada?

In the absence of Kagiso Rabada, senior fast-bowler Lungi Ngidi will continue spearheading South Africa’s pace-attack. Ngidi has been enjoying a sublime form in ODI cricket since IPL 2025, having claimed 11 wickets in the last six matches, including a five-wicket haul against Australia Down Under. He will receive the strong support from the tall left-arm pacer Marco Jansen, who claimed 12 wickets in the Test series, the second-highest wicket-taker after Simon Harmer (17).

Ottneil Baartman, Nandre Burger, and Corbin Bosch add further depth in South Africa’s pace attack, allowing the team management to rotate bowlers, considering five T20Is to follow.

The remaining two ODIs will be held in Raipur and Vishakhapatnam on December 3 and 6, respectively.

