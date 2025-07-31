Why Is Kuldeep Yadav Not In India Playing XI For ENG vs IND 5th Test At The Oval?

Specialist spinner Kuldeep Yadav has once again missed out in the India playing XI for the fifth and last test of the ENG vs IND series. Captain Shubman Gill announced three changes ahead of the match at The Oval, London. On the other hand, Ollie Pope will be leading England in place of Ben Stokes.
City Cricket Club beat Navarang Club by 14 runs
At the coin toss, England won the toss and chose to bowl first. The hosts have made just one change as Jacob Bethell is added to replace the injured Stokes.
Gill said, “We’ve got three changes. Jurel, Karun, and Prasidh in for Pant, Shardul, and Bumrah.”
The conditions at The Oval are overcast, and the wicket is quite green. Earlier, the pitch was kept under the covers due to rain. This may help the seamers pick up wickets.
Gill also mentioned at the coin toss, “Was a bit confused yesterday about what to do, was a bit overcast but the wicket looks good, we’ll look to post good runs in the first innings. Should be a good pitch for the bowlers.”
As of now, Kuldeep has not played in any of the five-match Test series. Instead, all-rounders have been preferred for batting depth.
For The Oval Test, India has two spin-bowling options in Ravindra Jadeja and Washington Sundar.
India (Playing XI): Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill(c), Karun Nair, Ravindra Jadeja, Dhruv Jurel(w), Washington Sundar, Akash Deep, Prasidh Krishna, Mohammed Siraj
England (Playing XI): Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope(c), Joe Root, Harry Brook, Jacob Bethell, Jamie Smith(w), Chris Woakes, Gus Atkinson, Jamie Overton, Josh Tongue
