Why is Kuldeep Yadav Not in India Playing XI for Second Test Against England?

Kuldeep Yadav was expected to feature for India in the second Test against England.

Spinner Kuldeep Yadav does not feature in India’s playing XI for the second Test against England that will begin in Birmingham on Wednesday. One of the major talking points leading up to the second Test was the possible inclusion of Kuldeep Yadav in the India playing XI, but he doesn’t find a place in the XI.

Why Kuldeep Yadav does not feature in India Playing XI for Second Test

India skipper Shubman Gill said at the toss that the visitors wanted to add batting depth since the lower-order failed o perform well in the first Test. As a result, India added Nitish Kumar Reddy and Washington Sundar to their playing XI for the second Test against England. “We were tempted to play Kuldeep but looking at the last match, our lower order didn’t do well, so decided to add some depth to the batting,” Shubman Gill said.

England won the toss and opted to field first at Edgbaston.

India vs England Playing XIs for second Test

India: Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Karun Nair, Shubman Gill(c), Rishabh Pant(w), Nitish Kumar Reddy, Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Akash Deep, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna.

England: Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes(c), Jamie Smith(w), Chris Woakes, Brydon Carse, Josh Tongue, Shoaib Bashir.

