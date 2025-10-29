Why Is Mohammed Siraj Not In India Squad for AUS vs IND T20Is?

He was not part of India's Asia Cup 2025 winning campaign.

Despite the 2-1 ODI series defeat, India have gained a massive momentum after registering a thumping victory over Australia in the third and final clash. The ACC Asia Cup 2025 winning squad would now look to carry forward their unbeaten streak in the five-T20Is, starting on October 29. However, star Indian pacer Mohammed Siraj has not been included in the 16-member team for the 20-over series.

Why Is Mohammed Siraj Not Playing In AUS vs IND T20Is?

The 31-year-old was part of India’s squad for the recently concluded ODI series in Australia. However, the bowler is currently not in the management’s T20I plans. Siraj last played a 20-over international in July 2024 in Sri Lanka.

Though the seamer has established himself as a key figure of India’s Test setup, his T20I stats have been average so far. Siraj has managed only 14 wickets in 16 matches in the shortest format of the game at an economy of 7.79.

Earlier, he had also failed to display some impactful performances during the Men in Blue’s victorious campaign in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2025. Despite bowling some economical spells, Siraj managed to scalp only one wicket during his limited three-match appearance in the tournament.

On the other hand, youngster Harshit Rana’s latest surge alongside Arshdeep Singh’s consistent display has made it difficult for Siraj to make a comeback in India’s pace-trio, spearheaded by Jasprit Bumrah.

Mohammed Siraj in Recent White-ball Matches

Previously, the seamer was snubbed for the ICC Champions Trophy 2025. But the veteran pacer Mohammed Shami’s non-selection for the tour opened the door for Siraj to make his way back into the 50-over setup.

However, following a record-breaking Test series in England, the bowler has also put up a decent show on his return to the white-ball format. Siraj has scalped two wickets in the three-match series at an impressive economy rate of 4.85.

India T20I Squad Against Australia

Suryakumar Yadav (C), Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill (VC), Tilak Varma, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Jitesh Sharma (WK), Varun Chakaravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Harshit Rana, Sanju Samson (WK), Rinku Singh, and Washington Sundar.

