The T20I series between Australia and India begins at Manuka Oval in Canberra, but Nitish Kumar Reddy is not playing in the AUS vs IND 1st T20I.

Why Is Nitish Kumar Reddy Not Playing the AUS vs IND 1st T20I?

Nitish Kumar Reddy has been ruled out of the first three T20Is. He suffered a left quadriceps injury during the 2nd ODI, which also kept him out of the 3rd ODI, and he is still recovering.

“Nitish Kumar Reddy has been ruled out for the first three T20Is. The all-rounder who was recovering from his left quadriceps injury sustained during the second ODI in Adelaide, complained of neck spasms, which has impacted his recovery and mobility. The BCCI Medical Team is monitoring his progress,” BCCI statement.

India are already missing their main all-rounder Hardik Pandya, who is recovering from a quadriceps injury.

The positive news for India is that Shivam Dube is fit. The seam-bowling all-rounder was selected in the playing XI for the first T20I in Canberra after missing the first round of the Ranji Trophy due to back stiffness. He will have an important role to play as he is expected to be used as the sixth bowler.

Nitish Kumar Reddy struggles with injury setbacks

Nitish Kumar Reddy has already dealt with several injuries early in his career. In July, he was ruled out of the fourth and fifth Tests in England due to a knee injury, which stopped him from getting a proper run in international cricket.

On his first white-ball tour of Australia, his bad luck continued. He injured his quadriceps during the second ODI and was ruled out of the third game.

ALSO READ:

Playing XIs for AUS vs IND 1st T20I

Australia have won the toss and decided to bowl first in the 1st T20I. India are playing with two fast bowlers, Jasprit Bumrah and Harshit Rana, along with medium pacer, Shivam Dube. They also have three spinners in the team, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, and Varun Chakravarthy. Four players are not part of this match for India: Rinku Singh, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Arshdeep Singh, and Jitesh Sharma.

Australia (Playing XI): Mitchell Marsh(c), Travis Head, Josh Inglis(w), Tim David, Mitchell Owen, Marcus Stoinis, Josh Philippe, Xavier Bartlett, Nathan Ellis, Matthew Kuhnemann, Josh Hazlewood.

India (Playing XI): Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Tilak Varma, Sanju Samson(w), Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Harshit Rana, Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakaravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah.

