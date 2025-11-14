Why Is Sai Sudharsan Not Playing for India in the First IND vs SA Test at Eden Gardens?

India have preferred four spinners.

Why is Sai Sudharsan not playing the first Test against South Africa in Kolkata? It has been a big question since India’s playing XI was announced.

Sudharsan was expected to get an extended run at No.3, where he did reasonably well against the West Indies. However, India have made a bold call and decided to drop another player without giving him ample chances.

Why is Sai Sudharsan not playing for India in the IND vs SA Test?

A straightforward answer to the question ‘Why is Sai Sudharsan not playing?’ is that India want more all-rounders in their XI. They have recently opted for more multi-skilled players and have employed another such tactic in the first Test against South Africa.

India have selected Axar Patel as the fourth spinner who can also bat, and with Dhruv Jurel performing so well every time, Sudharsan had to sit out. While his batting position is uncertain, Washington Sundar was named at No.3, suggesting he will replace Sai Sudharsan at this position.

There’s also a possibility of Dhruv Jurel being promoted, but the management trusts Sundar’s batting abilities, and his ascension to such a vital spot won’t surprise. He boasts a fabulous Test record as a batter and can surely take the slot.

Harsh on Sudharsan to be left out

While the temptation to have more all-rounders is understandable, India might have selected a spinner too many for the Kolkata Test. They didn’t really need four such bowlers, even if the track is dry and slow.

In Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, and Kuldeep Yadav, India get enough variety and options to work with. Sai Sudharsan had just started to settle in and deserved a longer rope at No.3, where the team has already tried multiple players.

Sudharsan has the credentials to succeed and showed encouraging signs in the previous rubber, where he averaged 44.33 across three innings. Another new batter at No.3 suggests a lack of planning and long-term vision, as India have always had one of the best Test batters at this position over the years.

Unfortunately, this management has failed to utilise the resources properly despite having some of the best talent in the world. Gautam Gambhir and co. have found ways to mess with obvious selections and come up with strange choices every time, irrespective of the format.

