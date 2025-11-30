Why Is Shreyas Iyer Not Playing in IND vs SA ODIs

India are hosting South Africa for a three match ODI series starting on November 30 in Ranchi. This comes after India suffered a 2-0 defeat against the Proteas in the Test series. Vice captain Shreyas Iyer is not part of the squad and will miss the IND vs SA ODIs.

Why is Shreyas Iyer not named in India squad?

Shreyas Iyer picked up an injury during the third ODI against Australia in October when he dived to take a catch off Harshit Rana’s bowling. He suffered a blunt hit to the abdomen, which caused a cut in his spleen and internal bleeding. The 30-year-old had to undergo surgery in Sydney and was discharged only after his condition improved. Since he is still not fully fit, he has not been picked for the IND vs SA ODIs

During the pre-match press conference, India’s bowling coach Morne Morkel said that Shreyas has already begun his rehab, which is a positive sign. He added that the team is eager to have him back once he completes his recovery and preparation, and it is good to see that he is healthy and on the right track toward returning.

“Shreyas has also started his rehab, which is great. So, we are looking forward to welcoming them back into the squad. The good thing is that they are healthy and they are starting their preparation on their way back into the team,” Morne Morkel said.

Rishabh Pant has been named the vice captain for this ODI series in place of Shreyas Iyer. The squad also includes Ruturaj Gaikwad and Tilak Varma.

Playing XIs for India vs South Africa 1st ODI

India- Rohit Sharma, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Washington Sundar, KL Rahul (w/c), Ravindra Jadeja, Harshit Rana, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, and Prasidh Krishna.

South Africa- Ryan Rickelton, Quinton de Kock (w), Aiden Markram (c), Matthew Breetzke, Tony de Zorzi, Dewald Brevis, Marco Jansen, Corbin Bosch, Prenelan Subrayen, Nandre Burger, and Ottneil Baartman.

ALSO READ:

Shreyas Iyer Form in ODIs this year

Shreyas Iyer is a regular player for India in ODIs. He has played 11 matches this year and scored 496 runs at an average of 49.60, including five half centuries. In the series against Australia, he also scored a fifty in the second ODI.

Earlier this year, he played an important role in the Champions Trophy. He was India’s highest run scorer in the tournament and finished as the second highest scorer overall, with 243 runs in five matches at an average of 48.60, along with two half centuries.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.