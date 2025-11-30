Why Is Shubman Gill Not Playing in IND vs SA ODIs?

After an embarrassing 2-0 loss in the Test series against South Africa, India now move on to a three-match ODI series against the Proteas. Skipper Shubman Gill has not been included in the squad and will miss IND vs SA ODIs.

Why Shubman Gill is not included in the squad for IND vs SA ODIs

The India ODI captain was expected to lead the team in a white-ball match at home for the first time. But Shubman Gill wasn’t picked for the squad because of an injury. He hurt his neck during the first Test against South Africa at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

Gill faced only three balls in the first innings of that Test. He then walked off and did not bat in the second innings. He travelled with the team to Guwahati for the second Test, but his availability was always doubtful.

A day before the match, it was officially confirmed that Rishabh Pant would lead India in Tests for the first time. Pant was already named vice-captain for the England tour. Sai Sudharsan replaced Gill in the playing XI.

During the pre-match press conference before the ODI series with the first match in Ranchi on November 30, bowling coach Morne Morkel was asked about Gill’s condition. Morkel said that the medical team will give the full update, but he recently spoke to Gill and the batter told him that he is recovering well, which is good news.

“I think the best is for the medical team to give that update. I spoke to Shubman two days ago just to check in with him and he is recovering well. So, that is pleasing to hear,” Morne Morkel said.

Since Yashasvi Jaiswal is part of the squad, he will likely take Shubman Gill’s spot and open the batting with Rohit Sharma.

KL Rahul will captain the team in Gill’s absence. Shreyas Iyer, who is the vice-captain of the ODI side, is also out of the series due to injury. Because of this, Rishabh Pant will take over as the vice-captain for IND vs SA ODIs.

Playing XIs for India vs South Africa 1st ODI

India- Rohit Sharma, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Washington Sundar, KL Rahul (w/c), Ravindra Jadeja, Harshit Rana, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, and Prasidh Krishna.

South Africa- Ryan Rickelton, Quinton de Kock (w), Aiden Markram (c), Matthew Breetzke, Tony de Zorzi, Dewald Brevis, Marco Jansen, Corbin Bosch, Prenelan Subrayen, Nandre Burger, and Ottneil Baartman.

Shubman Gill in 2025

Shubman Gill is the leading run scorer in international cricket in 2025. He has scored 1732 runs in 32 matches at an average of 52.48. His tally includes seven centuries, which is the most by any player this year, along with three half-centuries. Had he played the Test series and now the ODIs, he would have already crossed the 2000-run mark.

He can still reach that milestone, as India will play a five match T20I series against South Africa after the ODIs. If Gill becomes fit in time, he will be included in the squad. After that, India will face New Zealand in a white-ball series in January next year.

