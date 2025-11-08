Australia are taking on India in the 5th T20I of the series at the Gabba in Brisbane. India will be without their middle-order batter Tilak Varma, as he has been left out of the playing XI for this match. Let’s find out why is Tilak Varma not in India playing XI for the AUS vs IND 5th T20I.

Why Is Tilak Varma Not in India Playing XI for AUS vs IND 5th T20I?

India have made one change for the 5th T20I as Tilak Varma misses out and Rinku Singh comes in his place. At the toss, Suryakumar Yadav mentioned that Tilak Varma has been rested and Rinku Singh comes in for him.

The news from the match centre is that Australia have won the toss and decided to bowl first.

Playing XIs for AUS vs IND 5th T20I

Australia (Playing XI): Mitchell Marsh(c), Matthew Short, Josh Inglis(w), Tim David, Josh Philippe, Marcus Stoinis, Glenn Maxwell, Ben Dwarshuis, Xavier Bartlett, Nathan Ellis, Adam Zampa.

India (Playing XI): Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Rinku Singh, Jitesh Sharma(w), Washington Sundar, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah.

ALSO READ:

More to Follow…

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.