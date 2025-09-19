Why Jasprit Bumrah Is Not in India Playing XI for Asia Cup 2025 Match Against Oman

Talismanic pacer Jasprit Bumrah is a notable omission from the India Playing XI for their final Asia Cup 2025 group-stage match against Oman today. Instead, another right-arm fast bowler, Harshit Rana, is added to the mix. Notably, left-arm pacer Arshdeep Singh is also included in place of Varun Chakravarthy.

The reason behind the decision to drop Bumrah is to give him rest and manage his workload before the continental tournament enters the business end. Furthermore, the Suryakumar Yadav-led side have already qualified from the group stages and guaranteed a berth in the Super 4 stage following convincing victories over UAE and Pakistan in the first two games. It is thus a sensible move to have the 31-year-old fully charged for the critical stages of the tournament rather than risking him in a match of little consequence.

India have won the toss and elected to bat first in Abu Dhabi.

India also have a cramped schedule lined up where they play four more matches, including the final in a span of seven days. Out of those four fixtures, India play three games in the Super 4s, starting with a rematch against Pakistan on September 21, followed by Bangladesh on September 24 and Sri Lanka on September 26. The summit clash is slated for September 28.

India vs Oman Playing XIs

India: Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill, Sanju Samson (w), Suryakumar Yadav (c), Tilak Varma, Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh, and Kuldeep Yadav.

Oman: Aamir Kaleem, Jatinder Singh (c), Hammad Mirza, Vinayak Shukla (w), Shah Faisal, Zikria Islam, Aryan Bisht, Mohammad Nadeem, Shakeel Ahmed, Samay Shrivastava, and Jiten Ramanandi.

