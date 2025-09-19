News
IPL
Indian Cricket Team
Women's World Cup 2025
International Cricket
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Watch
Interviews
Social Reactions
Contact
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
News
IPL
Indian Cricket Team
More
Why Jasprit Bumrah Is Not in India Playing XI for Asia Cup 2025 Match Against Oman
indian-cricket-team

Why Jasprit Bumrah Is Not in India Playing XI for Asia Cup 2025 Match Against Oman

Chandra Moulee Das
Chandra Moulee Das
Last updated: September 19, 2025
2 min read
Why Jasprit Bumrah Is Not in India Playing XI for Asia Cup 2025 Match Against Oman

Talismanic pacer Jasprit Bumrah is a notable omission from the India Playing XI for their final Asia Cup 2025 group-stage match against Oman today. Instead, another right-arm fast bowler, Harshit Rana, is added to the mix. Notably, left-arm pacer Arshdeep Singh is also included in place of Varun Chakravarthy.

The reason behind the decision to drop Bumrah is to give him rest and manage his workload before the continental tournament enters the business end. Furthermore, the Suryakumar Yadav-led side have already qualified from the group stages and guaranteed a berth in the Super 4 stage following convincing victories over UAE and Pakistan in the first two games. It is thus a sensible move to have the 31-year-old fully charged for the critical stages of the tournament rather than risking him in a match of little consequence.

India have won the toss and elected to bat first in Abu Dhabi.

ALSO READ:

India also have a cramped schedule lined up where they play four more matches, including the final in a span of seven days. Out of those four fixtures, India play three games in the Super 4s, starting with a rematch against Pakistan on September 21, followed by Bangladesh on September 24 and Sri Lanka on September 26. The summit clash is slated for September 28.

India vs Oman Playing XIs

India: Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill, Sanju Samson (w), Suryakumar Yadav (c), Tilak Varma, Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh, and Kuldeep Yadav.

Oman: Aamir Kaleem, Jatinder Singh (c), Hammad Mirza, Vinayak Shukla (w), Shah Faisal, Zikria Islam, Aryan Bisht, Mohammad Nadeem, Shakeel Ahmed, Samay Shrivastava, and Jiten Ramanandi.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.

Arshdeep Singh
Asia Cup 2025
India
India vs Oman
Jasprit Bumrah
Chandra Moulee Das
Chandra Moulee Das

Related posts

Why Varun Chakaravarthy Is Not in India Playing XI Against Oman In Asia Cup 2025

Why Varun Chakaravarthy Is Not in India Playing XI Against Oman In Asia Cup 2025

He has picked two wickets in as many games in the tournament so far.
7:57 pm
Amogh Bodas
Indian-origin Oman Player Vinayak Shukla Idolises MS Dhoni, Eager to Meet Former Teammate Kuldeep Yadav in Asia Cup 2025

Indian-origin Oman Player Idolises MS Dhoni, Eager to Meet Former Teammate Kuldeep Yadav in Asia Cup 2025

India have already qualified for the Super Fours of the ACC Asia Cup 2025.
4:30 pm
Sreejita Sen
Will India Pick Devdutt Padikkal in India Test Squad For West Indies Home Series?

Will India Pick Devdutt Padikkal in India Test Squad For West Indies Home Series?

The two-match Test series against the West Indies will kickoff on October 2.
12:16 pm
Sreejita Sen
Who Will India Face in the Super Four Asia Cup 2025 Scenarios Explained

Who Will India Face in the Super Four? Asia Cup 2025 Scenarios Explained

The Super Four will start on Saturday in Dubai.
6:38 pm
Sagar Paul
Kuldeep Yadav Reveals Conversation with Gautam Gambhir as He Warmed Bench on England Tour

Kuldeep Yadav Reveals Conversation with Gautam Gambhir as He Warmed Bench on England Tour

He is currently the second highest wicket-taker in Asia Cup 2025.
11:16 pm
Aditya Ighe
Former India Pacer Urges BCCI To Introduce Specialist Fielders To Manage Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, and Jasprit Bumrah Workload

Former India Pacer Urges BCCI To Introduce Specialist Fielders To Manage Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, and Jasprit Bumrah Workload

Players have been forced to think about managing their workload.
11:11 pm
Amogh Bodas
News
IPL
Indian Cricket Team
Women's World Cup 2025
International Cricket
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Watch
Interviews
Social Reactions
Contact
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy.