Why Are Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj Not in India Squad for South Africa ODIs?

The pair's last ODI appearance came in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 final.

After a thrilling Test series, India will now take on South Africa for three ODIs. Notably, several key figures of the hosts, including skipper Shubman Gill, vice-captain Shreyas Iyer and Hardik Pandya, are set to miss the upcoming 50-over fixtures due to injury issues. The Men in Blue’s prime pacer Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj are also among the notable absentees for the India vs South Africa ODIs.

Why Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj Are Not Playing in India vs South Africa ODIs

Following a packed cricketing schedule, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has decided to give rest to the star pace duo of Bumrah and Siraj. Earlier, Bumrah had appeared in only three fixtures of the England Test series to manage his workload. Moreover, he was also rested for the ODI leg of India’s latest white-ball tour of Australia.

However, this break would be helpful for the 31-year-old, considering the upcoming five-match T20I series against the same opponents. His availability in the forthcoming series will be crucial for the defending champions’ T20 World Cup 2026 preparations.

On the other hand, Siraj has also been a consistent member of India’s playing XI across formats in recent times. The only exception was the recent T20Is in Australia. However, the board had explained his omission in that series as part of his workload management.

This suggests that the bowler might find a place in India’s 20-over squad facing the Proteas, as the reigning champions would be looking to finalise their combination for the mega ICC event. Notably, his last appearance in the shortest format had come in July 2024.

Playing XIs for India vs South Africa 1st ODI

India- Rohit Sharma, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Washington Sundar, KL Rahul (w/c), Ravindra Jadeja, Harshit Rana, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, and Prasidh Krishna.

South Africa- Ryan Rickelton, Quinton de Kock (w), Aiden Markram (c), Matthew Breetzke, Tony de Zorzi, Dewald Brevis, Marco Jansen, Corbin Bosch, Prenelan Subrayen, Nandre Burger, and Ottneil Baartman.

ALSO READ:

Bumrah and Siraj in Recent ODIs

Interestingly, Bumrah is yet to feature in a 50-over fixture since India’s defeat in the home ODI World Cup final in 2023. But the ace seamer’s stats in the format are exceptional. In 89 ODI appearances so far, he has bagged 149 wickets, including six four-fers and two five-wicket hauls, at an impressive economy of 4.59.

However, Siraj had also put up a decent show in the latest 50-over matches on Australian soil. While making a comeback in the ODI setup after more than a year, the seamer delivered economical spells and snared two scalps in the three fixtures facing the Aussies.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.