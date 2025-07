Karun Nair has not been included in the playing XI for the fourth Test between England and India in Manchester. He has been dropped to accommodate Sai Sudharsan in the XI at No.3.

Nair played all three games in the series but couldn’t make a significant impact. He scored 131 runs at an average of 21.83 in six innings.

Meanwhile, Sudharsan made his debut at Headingley but was dropped after a middling outing. He will bat at No.3 in this game.

More to follow…