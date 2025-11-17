Why Maaz Sadaqat Was Adjudged Not Out Despite Clean Catch By Naman Dhir and Nehal Wadhera In IND A vs PAK Shaheens In Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025

Pakistan Shaheens won the match by eight wickets.

The saying ‘catches win matches’ will now have to be updated. Catches as per the updated laws of cricket win matches. Nehal Wadhera and Naman Dhir teamed up wonderfully on the boundary to attempt a catch, which was later denied by the third umpire.

Pakistan Shaheens skittled the India A side to win by a comfortable eight wickets. After being asked to bat first, the Indians could only manage a mere 136 on the board. Vaibhav Suryavanshi played a good hand of a 45, but failed to convert it into a big innings. To add to that, Naman Dhir also scored 35 runs off 20 deliveries.

The incident occurred in the 10th over of the second innings, which was being bowled by Suyash Sharma. Maaz Sadaqat hit the ball well, which was on its course towards the boundary. But Nehal Wadhera made a great run sprinting towards the ball and took a great catch. However, since he was losing control, Wadhera threw the ball back to Naman Dhir who was inside the boundary. The Indians were overjoyed as they thought they had got a set batter out. However, the decision went against them.

It was all happening in Qatar 👀 And things got pretty heated in the middle…



Watch India A take on Pakistan A in #AsiaCupRisingStars2025 – LIVE NOW on #SonyLIV and #SonySportsNetwork TV channels 📺 pic.twitter.com/OZ56KQYxf0 — Sony LIV (@SonyLIV) November 16, 2025

ALSO READ:

Naman Dhir and Nehal Wadhera’s Heroics In Vain

That catch taken by Naman Dhir and Nehal Wadhera would have been fine, if it was not for the updated laws of the MCC. However, after the laws were updated by the authorities in order to enhance the playing conditions, the catch did not tick all the boxes, thus giving Maaz Sadaqat a lifeline. The left-handed opener was in prolific form, and that is what turned out to be India A’s nightmare.

As per section 19.5.2.2 of the updated MCC laws, If the ball is returned to the field of play, whether to another fielder or onto the ground, by a fielder who has jumped from outside the boundary, that fielder must land, and remain, within the boundary until the ball becomes dead. Otherwise, a boundary shall be scored.

What this means is, the moment Wadhera stepped out of the boundary line after releasing the ball when he was airborne, was when it was adjudged as a boundary. Moreover, after flicking the ball back to Naman Dhir, Wadhera landed outside the boundary and not inside. Hence, Sadaqat was called back to continue his innings.

Having said that, what is being debated currently is whether Wadhera was over the line when he released the ball towards Dhir or was he within the confines of the boundary. If it is the former, then the decision made will stand as correct. However, there seems to be nothing wrong in the decision given by the third umpire, and it is completely justified as per the updated rules of the game.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.