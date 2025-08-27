News
mohammed shami duleep trophy asia cup 2025 test comeback
indian-cricket-team

'Why Not…' – Mohammed Shami Speaks About His Asia Cup 2025 Snub Ahead Of Duleep Trophy 2025

Samarnath Soory
Samarnath Soory
Last updated: August 27, 2025
2 min read

The pacer is back on the field after a poor IPL 2025 with SRH

mohammed shami duleep trophy asia cup 2025 test comeback

After being left out of India’s squad for the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy, Mohammed Shami is all set to make his return to competitive cricket with the Duleep Trophy 2025 beginning on Thursday.

Shami, who has been struggling with major injury issues since the 2023 ODI World Cup, returned to the India team earlier this year in the white-ball series against England and played a crucial role in India winning its third Champions Trophy title in Dubai after that.

He then made nine appearances for Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 and was far below his best – claiming six wickets at an economy of 11.

Mohammed Shami raring to play in Duleep Trophy 2025, eyes India comeback

This has resulted in many pundits pointing out Shami’s fitness being the big reason behind his poor form and the subsequent snub for the England tour.

However, ahead of the Quarterfinal 1 against North Zone in Bengaluru, Shami expressed his confidence of playing in the Asia Cup 2025 next month in Dubai and Abu Dhabi.

ALSO READ:

“Touchwood, by god’s grace, everything’s going great. From the last two months, I have lost weight and worked on my skills as well. Now let’s see if it produces results in the match. I have always focused on finding the rhythm and my training has also been centred around it,” Shami said in an interview with Hindi news channel News24.

Even though he hasn’t been picked in the squad for Asia Cup 2025, which will be played in the T20 format this year, Shami was confident of answering the selectors’ call if need arises. 

Fit enough to play Asia Cup 2025 and Test cricket for India, says Shami

When asked whether he is fit to play in the Asia Cup, Shami answered:

“If I am fit enough to play in the Duleep Trophy, then most definitely in the Asia Cup as well,” Shami said.

Even though he said he is solely focused on doing well for East Zone in the red-ball tournament, Shami expressed his wish to make a comeback in Test cricket.

Shami’s last appearance for India in the Test whites came in the World Test Championship final against Australia in 2023. The 34-year old has played 64 Tests and claimed 229 wickets at an average of 27.

English Speedster Reveals the Secret To Getting Rishabh Pant Dismissed

English Speedster Reveals the Secret To Getting Rishabh Pant Dismissed

The left-hander scored 479 runs in four Tests in the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy.
6:35 pm
Amogh Bodas
Rishabh Pant injured Indians fitness update Shubman Gill illness update

Big Updates on Rishabh Pant and Other Injured Indians From England Tour, What Does Shubman Gill’s Blood Report Say?

Rishabh Pant had sustained an injury during the fourth Test against England.
6:31 pm
Vishnu PN
Duleep Trophy 2025 Live Streaming Details: Where to Watch The Zonal First-Class Tournament?

Duleep Trophy 2025 Live Streaming Details: Where to Watch The Zonal First-Class Tournament?

The West Zone had claimed the maiden title of this prestigious tournament back in 1961.
4:50 pm
Sreejita Sen
Lockie Ferguson Reveals Honest Thoughts On The Infamous Leave By MS Dhoni in World Cup 2019 Semifinal

Lockie Ferguson Reveals Honest Thoughts On The Infamous Leave By MS Dhoni in World Cup 2019 Semifinal

After hitting that massive six, two balls later, Dhoni was run out, courtesy goes to Martin Guptill’s throw.
3:45 pm
Ashish Satyam
Cheteshwar Pujara is easily rated one of the grittiest batters ever, someone who could play out sessions after sessions.

The Silent Shield: How Cheteshwar Pujara Enabled Indian Batters Including Virat Kohli To Blossom

In Pujara’s case, it was about having trust in his defence and a method to do so.
7:14 am
Darpan Jain
Virat Kohli Cheteshwar Pujara Ravichandran Ashwin Test Cricket

‘Thank You for Making My Job Easier’ – Virat Kohli Agrees to Ravichandran Ashwin Claim, Pays Heartfelt Tribute to Cheteshwar Pujara

Virat Kohli retired from Test cricket on May 12, 2025.
9:57 pm
Aditya Ighe
