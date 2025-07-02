News
Sai Sudharsan dropped ENG vs IND 2nd Test
indian-cricket-team

Why Sai Sudharsan is Not in India Playing XI for ENG vs IND 2nd Test?

Disha Asrani
Disha Asrani
Last updated: July 2, 2025
2 min read
Sai Sudharsan dropped ENG vs IND 2nd Test

The news from Birmingham is that Ben Stokes has won the toss and decided to bowl first. This match marks India’s second Test out of the five-match series in England. During the coin toss, Shubman Gill mentioned some harsh changes made to the playing XI for India. Just after his debut Test at Headingley, the No.3 batter, Sai Sudharsan, has been dropped for the upcoming match at Edgbaston.

Earlier, India lost the first Test as England chased down 371 on the last day in Leeds. After Cheteshwar Pujara handed Sudharsan his maiden Test cap, the Chennai batter was out for a duck in the first innings. He followed it up with 30 runs in the second innings.

Why is Sai Sudharsan not playing in ENG vs IND 2nd Test?

The first Test at Headingley was disappointing for the new skipper, Shubman Gill. The team aimed to take 20 wickets to earn a lead in the Test series. But they failed miserably due to the weak bowling lineup. In order to add to the effectiveness of the bowlers as well as add depth to the tail-end, the management has introduced three major changes for the Birmingham Test.

During the coin toss, the skipper said, “Three changes – Reddy, Washi and Akash Deep come in. No Bumrah. Just to manage his workload.”

Jasprit Bumrah has expectedly missed out on this Test, and Akash Deep has replaced the ace pacer. On the other hand, the new changes are the inclusion of Nitish Kumar Reddy and Washington Sundar in place of Sai Sudharsan and Shardul Thakur, respectively.

Playing XI for England and India

England (Playing XI): Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes (c), Jamie Smith (w), Chris Woakes, Brydon Carse, Josh Tongue, Shoaib Bashir.

India (Playing XI): Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Karun Nair, Shubman Gill (c), Rishabh Pant (w), Nitish Kumar Reddy, Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Akash Deep, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna.

More to follow…

ENG vs IND
ENG vs IND 2025
India
Sai Sudharsan
Disha Asrani
Disha Asrani

COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy.