Why Sai Sudharsan is Not in India Playing XI for ENG vs IND 2nd Test?

The news from Birmingham is that Ben Stokes has won the toss and decided to bowl first. This match marks India’s second Test out of the five-match series in England. During the coin toss, Shubman Gill mentioned some harsh changes made to the playing XI for India. Just after his debut Test at Headingley, the No.3 batter, Sai Sudharsan, has been dropped for the upcoming match at Edgbaston.

Earlier, India lost the first Test as England chased down 371 on the last day in Leeds. After Cheteshwar Pujara handed Sudharsan his maiden Test cap, the Chennai batter was out for a duck in the first innings. He followed it up with 30 runs in the second innings.

All matches (33) Afghanistan National T20, 2025 Australia tour of West Indies, Test, 2025 Bangladesh tour of Sri Lanka, 2025 ECS Bulgaria T10, 2025 India Under 19 tour of England, 2025 India tour of England, Test, 2025 Indonesia Women tour of Singapore, 2025 Ireland Inter-Provincial T20 Trophy, 2025 KCC T20 Challengers B League Edition 3, 2025 MCA T20 Tri Series, 2025 Major League Cricket, 2025 New Zealand A Women tour of England, 2025 St.Lucia T10 Blast, 2025 Tamil Nadu Premier League, 2025 Result – t20 – Afghanistan Afghanistan National T20, 2025 MDS 163/8 PAL 167/7 Fixtures Standings Live – t20 – Afghanistan Afghanistan National T20, 2025 HS – MPS 44/2 Fixtures Standings Upcoming – test – Saint George’s Australia tour of West Indies, Test, 2025 WI – AUS – Fixtures Standings Live – oneday – Colombo Bangladesh tour of Sri Lanka, 2025 SL 56/3 BAN – Fixtures Result – t10 – Sofia ECS Bulgaria T10, 2025 BSP 142/4 CCYMT 127/5 Fixtures Standings Result – t10 – Sofia ECS Bulgaria T10, 2025 MAR 149/3 SOST 154/2 Fixtures Standings Live – t10 – Sofia ECS Bulgaria T10, 2025 CCYMT 7/0 SOST – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Sofia ECS Bulgaria T10, 2025 CCYMT – MAR – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Sofia ECS Bulgaria T10, 2025 SOST – BSP – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Sofia ECS Bulgaria T10, 2025 BSAS – SOST – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Sofia ECS Bulgaria T10, 2025 BMP – BSP – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Sofia ECS Bulgaria T10, 2025 BSP – SOST – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Sofia ECS Bulgaria T10, 2025 BMP – BSAS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Sofia ECS Bulgaria T10, 2025 BSP – BSAS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – oneday – United Kingdom India Under 19 tour of England, 2025 ENGU19 – INDU19 – Fixtures Standings Toss – test – United Kingdom India tour of England, Test, 2025 ENG – IND – Fixtures Standings Abandoned – t20 – Singapore Indonesia Women tour of Singapore, 2025 SIN-W 31/4 INA-W – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Singapore Indonesia Women tour of Singapore, 2025 SIN-W – INA-W – Fixtures Standings Live – t20 – Magheramason Ireland Inter-Provincial T20 Trophy, 2025 MUR 9/1 NK – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Magheramason Ireland Inter-Provincial T20 Trophy, 2025 NWW – LLG – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Magheramason Ireland Inter-Provincial T20 Trophy, 2025 LLG – MUR – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Magheramason Ireland Inter-Provincial T20 Trophy, 2025 NWW – NK – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kuwait City KCC T20 Challengers B League Edition 3, 2025 PCR – THUB – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kuwait City KCC T20 Challengers B League Edition 3, 2025 LEX – TGS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Klang MCA T20 Tri Series, 2025 MB – MR – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Lauderhill Major League Cricket, 2025 TSKS – WAF – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Lauderhill Major League Cricket, 2025 LAKR – MINY – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom New Zealand A Women tour of England, 2025 ENGA-W – NZA-W – Fixtures Upcoming – t10 – Gros Islet St.Lucia T10 Blast, 2025 PTS – CBG – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Gros Islet St.Lucia T10 Blast, 2025 WTS – AMW – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Gros Islet St.Lucia T10 Blast, 2025 IYH – CBG – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Gros Islet St.Lucia T10 Blast, 2025 PTS – AMW – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Dindigul Tamil Nadu Premier League, 2025 DID – TGC – Fixtures Standings

Why is Sai Sudharsan not playing in ENG vs IND 2nd Test?

The first Test at Headingley was disappointing for the new skipper, Shubman Gill. The team aimed to take 20 wickets to earn a lead in the Test series. But they failed miserably due to the weak bowling lineup. In order to add to the effectiveness of the bowlers as well as add depth to the tail-end, the management has introduced three major changes for the Birmingham Test.

During the coin toss, the skipper said, “Three changes – Reddy, Washi and Akash Deep come in. No Bumrah. Just to manage his workload.”

Jasprit Bumrah has expectedly missed out on this Test, and Akash Deep has replaced the ace pacer. On the other hand, the new changes are the inclusion of Nitish Kumar Reddy and Washington Sundar in place of Sai Sudharsan and Shardul Thakur, respectively.

Playing XI for England and India

England (Playing XI): Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes (c), Jamie Smith (w), Chris Woakes, Brydon Carse, Josh Tongue, Shoaib Bashir.

India (Playing XI): Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Karun Nair, Shubman Gill (c), Rishabh Pant (w), Nitish Kumar Reddy, Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Akash Deep, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna.

More to follow…