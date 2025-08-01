Why Shreyas Iyer Will Not Be West Zone Captain for 2025 Duleep Trophy Despite Featuring in the Squad

Shreyas Iyer has been named in West Zone squad for the Duleep Trophy but won't captain the side.
India batter Shreyas Iyer is part of the West Zone squad for the 2025 Duleep Trophy tournament, but has not been named captain of the side.
All-rounder Shardul Thakur will instead lead the West Zone side which also features other Indian stars like Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sarfaraz Khan and Ruturaj Gaikwad.
According to a report in The Indian Express, the reason why Shreyas Iyer has not been named West Zone captain is because of the selection committee feeling that he would be picked in the India squad for the 2025 Asia Cup.
The Duleep Trophy is scheduled to begin on August 28 with two quarter-finals, which will be followed by the semi-finals and the final. The final is scheduled to take place on September 15 and all the matches will take place in Bengaluru.
The Asia Cup, on the ither hand, is scheduled to begin on September 9 and will go on till September 28. India are in Group A along with arch-rivals Pakistan, Oman and United Arab Emirates (UAE).
The Mumbai cricketer had earlier expressed his readiness to play the Duleep Trophy. Iyer last played a Test for India in February 2024 against England. Although he has fallen out of favour in Tests and T20I, Iyer has been a mainstay in ODIs.
The right-handed batter played a crucial part in India’s successful 2025 ICC Champions Trophy campaign. He ended the tournament as India’s top run-scorer, and the second best overall, with 243 runs from five matches, including two half-centuries. Iyer then went onto lead Punjab Kings (PBKS) to the final of IPL 2025, where they lost to Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB).
The 2025 Asia Cup will be played in T20 format as the tournament will act as a preparation for the 2026 T20 World Cup. Iyer last played a T20I for India in December 2023 against Australia in Bengaluru.
The Duleep Trophy will be India’s domestic season opener for the 2025-26 season. The Ranji Trophy, on the other hand, will begin from October 15. The first phase of the Ranji Trophy will go on till November 19, whereas the second phase will take place from January 22 to February 1 next year.
West Zone squad for 2025 Duleep Trophy: Shardul Thakur (Captain), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Aarya Desai, Harvik Desai (Wicketkeeper), Shreyas Iyer, Sarfaraz Khan, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Jaymeet Patel, Manan Hingrajia, Saurabh Nawale (Wicketkeeper), Shams Mulani, Tanush Kotian, Dharmendra Jadeja, Tushar Deshpande, Arzan Nagwaswala.
