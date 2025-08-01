News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
MP T20 League
Social Reactions
Betting Tips
Contact
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
More
Why Shreyas Iyer Will Not Be West Zone Captain for 2025 Duleep Trophy Despite Featuring in the Squad
indian-cricket-team

Why Shreyas Iyer Will Not Be West Zone Captain for 2025 Duleep Trophy Despite Featuring in the Squad

Vishnu PN
Vishnu PN
Last updated: August 1, 2025
3 min read

Shreyas Iyer has been named in West Zone squad for the Duleep Trophy but won't captain the side.

Why Shreyas Iyer Will Not Be West Zone Captain for 2025 Duleep Trophy Despite Featuring in the Squad

India batter Shreyas Iyer is part of the West Zone squad for the 2025 Duleep Trophy tournament, but has not been named captain of the side.

All-rounder Shardul Thakur will instead lead the West Zone side which also features other Indian stars like Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sarfaraz Khan and Ruturaj Gaikwad.

Why Shreyas Iyer wasn’t given West Zone captaincy

According to a report in The Indian Express, the reason why Shreyas Iyer has not been named West Zone captain is because of the selection committee feeling that he would be picked in the India squad for the 2025 Asia Cup.

The Duleep Trophy is scheduled to begin on August 28 with two quarter-finals, which will be followed by the semi-finals and the final. The final is scheduled to take place on September 15 and all the matches will take place in Bengaluru.

Asia Cup to begin on September 9

The Asia Cup, on the ither hand, is scheduled to begin on September 9 and will go on till September 28. India are in Group A along with arch-rivals Pakistan, Oman and United Arab Emirates (UAE).

The Mumbai cricketer had earlier expressed his readiness to play the Duleep Trophy. Iyer last played a Test for India in February 2024 against England. Although he has fallen out of favour in Tests and T20I, Iyer has been a mainstay in ODIs.

Upcoming – t20 – Central Delhi
Delhi Premier League , 2025
02 Aug 2025, 08:00 PM IST
South Delhi Superstarz SDS

East Delhi Riders EDR

Fixtures Standings
Result – t10 – United Kingdom
ECS England, Wimbledon, 2025
London County Cricket LCC

101/10

Wimbledon WIM

144/9

Wimbledon beat London County Cricket by 43 runs

Fixtures Standings
Live – t10 – United Kingdom
ECS England, Wimbledon, 2025
Guildford GUI

93/8

Wimbledon WIM

19/0

Fixtures Standings
Toss – t10 – United Kingdom
ECS England, Wimbledon, 2025
01 Aug 2025, 06:30 PM IST
London County Cricket LCC

CFS Pinnacle Pro CPP

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – United Kingdom
ECS England, Wimbledon, 2025
01 Aug 2025, 08:45 PM IST
CFS Pinnacle Pro CPP

Guildford GUI

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – United Kingdom
ECS England, Wimbledon, 2025
01 Aug 2025, 10:45 PM IST
London County Cricket LCC

Guildford GUI

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Gibraltar
ECS Gibraltar T10, 2025
02 Aug 2025, 12:15 PM IST
Sloggers SLG

Pirates PIR

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Gibraltar
ECS Gibraltar T10, 2025
02 Aug 2025, 02:15 PM IST
Gaming CC GCC

Rugby CC RUCC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Gibraltar
ECS Gibraltar T10, 2025
02 Aug 2025, 04:15 PM IST
Sloggers SLG

Gaming CC GCC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Gibraltar
ECS Gibraltar T10, 2025
02 Aug 2025, 06:15 PM IST
Rugby CC RUCC

Pirates PIR

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Gibraltar
ECS Gibraltar T10, 2025
02 Aug 2025, 08:15 PM IST
Sloggers SLG

Rugby CC RUCC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Gibraltar
ECS Gibraltar T10, 2025
02 Aug 2025, 10:30 PM IST
Gaming CC GCC

Pirates PIR

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Gibraltar
ECS Gibraltar T10, 2025
03 Aug 2025, 12:30 AM IST
Sloggers SLG

Pirates PIR

Fixtures Standings
Result – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan
GTC Spring T20 Cup, 2nd Edition, 2025
Bud Cricket Club BCC

140/8

Nabajyoti Club NAJC

139/6

Bud Cricket Club beat Nabajyoti Club by 2 wickets

Fixtures Standings
Result – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan
GTC Spring T20 Cup, 2nd Edition, 2025
Guwahati Giants GUG

97/2

City Cricket Club CCC

95/10

Guwahati Giants beat City Cricket Club by 8 wickets

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan
GTC Spring T20 Cup, 2nd Edition, 2025
02 Aug 2025, 09:00 AM IST
Navarang Club NVR

Gauhati Town Club GTC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan
GTC Spring T20 Cup, 2nd Edition, 2025
02 Aug 2025, 01:15 PM IST
91 Yards Club 91YC

Guwahati Giants GUG

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Tiskre
Gibraltar Women tour Estonia 2025
02 Aug 2025, 01:00 PM IST
Estonia Women EST-W

Gibraltar Women GIB-W

Fixtures
Upcoming – t20 – Tiskre
Gibraltar Women tour Estonia 2025
02 Aug 2025, 05:30 PM IST
Estonia Women EST-W

Gibraltar Women GIB-W

Fixtures
Upcoming – t10 – Kuwait City
KCC T10 Summer League, 2025
01 Aug 2025, 09:00 PM IST
ACE KRM Panthers KRMPS

Bader & Nie Cricket Club BNC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Kuwait City
KCC T10 Summer League, 2025
01 Aug 2025, 11:00 PM IST
Kuwait Swedish KUMS

SBS CC SBSCC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Kuwait City
KCC T10 Summer League, 2025
02 Aug 2025, 01:00 AM IST
Keraniganj Challengers KGC

Jhelum Jaguars JJ

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Kuwait City
KCC T20 Summer League, 2025
02 Aug 2025, 10:30 PM IST
ACE KRM Panthers KRMPS

TBC TBC

Fixtures Standings
Result – t20 – Klang
MCA Men’s T20 Inter-State Championship, 2025
Selangor SEL

169/4

Johor JOR

168/5

Selangor beat Johor by 6 wickets

Fixtures Standings
Result – t20 – Kuala Lumpur
MCA Men’s T20 Inter-State Championship, 2025
Kelantan KELN

104/9

Melaka MEL

150/6

Melaka beat Kelantan by 46 runs

Fixtures Standings
Result – t20 – Klang
MCA Men’s T20 Inter-State Championship, 2025
Perak PRK

206/6

Kuala Lumpur KLPR

175/7

Perak beat Kuala Lumpur by 31 runs

Fixtures Standings
Result – t20 – Kuala Lumpur
MCA Men’s T20 Inter-State Championship, 2025
Sarawak SRAK

187/5

Penang PENG

190/4

Penang beat Sarawak by 6 wickets

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Klang
MCA Men’s T20 Inter-State Championship, 2025
02 Aug 2025, 07:00 AM IST
Pahang PHG

Selangor SEL

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Kuala Lumpur
MCA Men’s T20 Inter-State Championship, 2025
02 Aug 2025, 07:30 AM IST
Johor JOR

Kelantan KELN

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Klang
MCA Men’s T20 Inter-State Championship, 2025
02 Aug 2025, 11:30 AM IST
Putrajaya PUT

Perak PRK

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Kuala Lumpur
MCA Men’s T20 Inter-State Championship, 2025
02 Aug 2025, 12:00 PM IST
Kuala Lumpur KLPR

Sarawak SRAK

Fixtures Standings
Abandoned – t20 – South Mackay
Mackay T20 Championship, 2025
Pirates PRS

Comets CMT

Match Abandoned

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – South Mackay
Mackay T20 Championship, 2025
02 Aug 2025, 10:00 AM IST
Rays RAY

Magic MAG

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – South Mackay
Mackay T20 Championship, 2025
02 Aug 2025, 01:30 PM IST
Chargers CHG

Wolves WOL

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – South Mackay
Mackay T20 Championship, 2025
03 Aug 2025, 04:30 AM IST
Marlins MAR

Rockets ROC

Fixtures Standings
Result – t20 – Namibia
Namibia T20, 2025
Paratus Jets PAJ

202/3

NPL Bears NPB

164/5

Paratus Jets beat NPL Bears by 38 runs

Fixtures Standings
Toss – t20 – Namibia
Namibia T20, 2025
01 Aug 2025, 05:30 PM IST
Eavion Eagles EAE

Pupkewitz Motors Wildcats PMW

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Namibia
Namibia T20, 2025
02 Aug 2025, 01:00 PM IST
NPL Bears NPB

Pupkewitz Motors Wildcats PMW

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Namibia
Namibia T20, 2025
02 Aug 2025, 05:30 PM IST
Paratus Jets PAJ

Eavion Eagles EAE

Fixtures Standings
Result – t20 – Lauderhill
Pakistan tour of West Indies, T20, 2025
West Indies WI

164/7

Pakistan PAK

178/6

Pakistan beat West Indies by 14 runs

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Lauderhill
Pakistan tour of West Indies, T20, 2025
03 Aug 2025, 05:30 AM IST
West Indies WI

Pakistan PAK

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Tiskre
Switzerland tour of Estonia, 2025
02 Aug 2025, 05:30 PM IST
Estonia ESN

Switzerland SWT

Fixtures
Upcoming – t20 – Trinidad and Tobago
USA Women U19 tour of West Indies, 2025
01 Aug 2025, 07:30 PM IST
West Indies Women U19 WIU19-W

United States Of America Women U19 USAU19-W

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Birmingham
World Championship of Legends, 2025
02 Aug 2025, 09:00 PM IST
Pakistan Champions PNC

South Africa Champions SAC

Fixtures Standings

The right-handed batter played a crucial part in India’s successful 2025 ICC Champions Trophy campaign. He ended the tournament as India’s top run-scorer, and the second best overall, with 243 runs from five matches, including two half-centuries. Iyer then went onto lead Punjab Kings (PBKS) to the final of IPL 2025, where they lost to Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB).

The 2025 Asia Cup will be played in T20 format as the tournament will act as a preparation for the 2026 T20 World Cup. Iyer last played a T20I for India in December 2023 against Australia in Bengaluru.

ALSO READ:

The Duleep Trophy will be India’s domestic season opener for the 2025-26 season. The Ranji Trophy, on the other hand, will begin from October 15. The first phase of the Ranji Trophy will go on till November 19, whereas the second phase will take place from January 22 to February 1 next year.

West Zone squad for 2025 Duleep Trophy: Shardul Thakur (Captain), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Aarya Desai, Harvik Desai (Wicketkeeper), Shreyas Iyer, Sarfaraz Khan, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Jaymeet Patel, Manan Hingrajia, Saurabh Nawale (Wicketkeeper), Shams Mulani, Tanush Kotian, Dharmendra Jadeja, Tushar Deshpande, Arzan Nagwaswala.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on FacebookInstagramTwitterTelegram, and YouTube.

Asia Cup 2025
Cricket
Duleep Trophy
India
Shreyas Iyer
Vishnu PN
Vishnu PN

Related posts

[WATCH] Akash Deep Sends Off Ben Duckett With Arm On Shoulder, Gets Pulled Back By KL Rahul In ENG vs IND 5th Test

[WATCH] Akash Deep Sends Off Ben Duckett With Arm On Shoulder, Gets Pulled Back By KL Rahul In ENG vs IND 5th Test

England bundled India out for 224 in the first innings of the fifth Test.
6:14 pm
Amogh Bodas
Veteran India Duo Ignored In Duleep Trophy Squad, Under-Fire All-Rounder Named As Captain

Veteran India Duo Ignored in Duleep Trophy Squad, Under-Fire All-Rounder Named As Captain

Their exclusion from the Duleep Trophy squad suggests that this could be the end of the road for the veteran duo.
3:34 pm
Sagar Paul
Jasprit Bumrah ENG vs IND Tests

India’s Assistant Coach Defends Jasprit Bumrah After He Was Ruled Out From Fifth Test Against England

According to him, the team management is carefully supervising his fitness.
2:46 pm
Ashish Satyam
Gautam Gambhir ENG vs IND Tests

‘It’s Shubman Gill’s Team’ — Former Player Cites Virat Kohli – Ravi Shastri Example, Plays Down Gautam Gambhir’s Role

The Indian team will face England in the fifth and final Test match at the Oval, starting from July 31.
2:53 pm
Ashish Satyam
Jasprit Bumrah ENG vs IND BGT 2025 BCCI

Big Update on Jasprit Bumrah’s Test Future After Availability Concerns Soar

Jasprit Bumrah is currently second leading wicket-taker of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy 2025.
2:37 pm
Aditya Ighe
former-india-opener sunil gavaskar-explains-technical-flaws-in-yashasvi-jaiswal-batting-after-forgettable-outing-in-eng-vs-ind-5th-test

Former India Opener Explains Technical Flaws in Yashasvi Jaiswal Batting After Forgettable Outing in ENG vs IND 5th Test

Yashasvi Jaiswal has thus far aggregated 293 runs from nine innings with an average of 32.55.
1:44 pm
Vishnu PN
News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
MP T20 League
Social Reactions
Betting Tips
Contact
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy. Gambling products may not be available in some regions. Make sure you're aware of and follow the applicable laws in your region when using these products. These services might be limited or are not available for users from the State of Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu and Telangana. Please be aware that these games may be habit-forming or financially risky. Play responsibly and at your own risk.