Why Shubman Gill Should Trust KL Rahul For DRS Calls, Former Batter Explains After India Burnt Two Reviews in Manchester Test

Joe Root's century took England past a 100-run lead at Old Trafford
As England made way for a massive first innings lead in the fourth Test at Old Trafford, India had suffered a lot since the second day.
Their pace trio of Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj and Anshul Kamboj have been ineffective even with the new ball. The opening duo of Ben Duckett (94) and Zak Crawley (88) were able to bat at an ODI-like rate, adding 166 for the first wicket. Once that was set, Joe Root’s hundred and Ollie Pope’s 71 put the hosts in the driver’s seat of the Manchester Test.
When things are going against his side, skipper Shubman Gill’s should’ve been careful with his DRS calls which have also been taken in a moment of indecision, as India still have six wickets to claim with only one review to spare.
Once in the final session of Day 2 and again on the third day, Mohammed Siraj had his doubts after appealing for LBW and Gill went for the DRS, much to the frustration of senior opener KL Rahul.
On two occasions, Rahul was fielding behind the wickets and being a wicket-keeper himself, suggested against taking a review as he could judge the movement of the ball properly.
Root’s DRS call on Friday was much frustrating for India as Gill went for the review while Rahul was explaining that the ball had hit the right-hander above the knee while he was outside his crease.
Sanjay Manjrekar explained that Gill should’ve listened to Rahul, who was being the voice of reason on both the occasions and could’ve avoided wasting precious reviews.
“India have lost reviews and these are tactical mistakes. On both occasions, Mohammed Siraj was the bowler and Ehsan Raza was the umpire. Imagine how difficult it is for a young captain, because everyone around you is excited and want you to take the review. KL Rahul was the voice of reason, so it would be better if Shubman Gill listens to KL Rahul going forward,” Manjrekar said on Star Sports.
While that’s has been the case about the chances that haven’t been taken, India will need to bat for a long time to save as England pile on runs through their middle-order.
Their lower-order once again failed in the first innings as they went from 314/6 to 358 all out. The sooner they get to England’s lower order, the sooner they can get to the task of saving the Test.
