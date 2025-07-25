Why Shubman Gill Should Trust KL Rahul For DRS Calls, Former Batter Explains After India Burnt Two Reviews in Manchester Test

Joe Root's century took England past a 100-run lead at Old Trafford

As England made way for a massive first innings lead in the fourth Test at Old Trafford, India had suffered a lot since the second day.

Their pace trio of Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj and Anshul Kamboj have been ineffective even with the new ball. The opening duo of Ben Duckett (94) and Zak Crawley (88) were able to bat at an ODI-like rate, adding 166 for the first wicket. Once that was set, Joe Root’s hundred and Ollie Pope’s 71 put the hosts in the driver’s seat of the Manchester Test.

All matches (52) Asia-Pacific Cricket Champions Trophy, 2025 Australia tour of West Indies, T20, 2025 Bahrain and Malawi tour of Rwanda, 2025 ECN Budapest Cup T20I, 2025 European Cricket Series Sweden, Stockholm, 2025 ICC Women’s Africa T20 WC Qualifier 2, 2025 KCC T20 Summer League, 2025 Malaysia T10 Bash, 2025 Pearl of Africa T20, 2025 Pondicherry Premier League, 2025 Shpageeza Cricket League, 2025 USA Women U19 tour of West Indies, 2025 World Championship of Legends, 2025 Zimbabwe T20I Tri-Series, 2025 Zimbabwe Women tour of Ireland, 2025 Upcoming – t20 – Singapore Asia-Pacific Cricket Champions Trophy, 2025 MAL – HKG – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Basseterre Australia tour of West Indies, T20, 2025 WI – AUS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Basseterre Australia tour of West Indies, T20, 2025 WI – AUS – Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – Rwanda Bahrain and Malawi tour of Rwanda, 2025 RWA 49/10 BHN 163/6 Fixtures Standings Live – t20 – Rwanda Bahrain and Malawi tour of Rwanda, 2025 BHN – ML 113/9 Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Rwanda Bahrain and Malawi tour of Rwanda, 2025 RWA – ML – Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – Hungary ECN Budapest Cup T20I, 2025 ROM 128/9 AUST 129/3 Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – Hungary ECN Budapest Cup T20I, 2025 HUN 93/10 ROM 94/0 Fixtures Standings Live – t20 – Hungary ECN Budapest Cup T20I, 2025 HUN 3/0 LUX – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Hungary ECN Budapest Cup T20I, 2025 ROM – LUX – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Hungary ECN Budapest Cup T20I, 2025 HUN – AUST – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Hungary ECN Budapest Cup T20I, 2025 AUST – LUX – Fixtures Standings Result – t10 – Stockholms län European Cricket Series Sweden, Stockholm, 2025 ALZ 114/2 RPH 108/6 Fixtures Standings Result – t10 – Stockholms län European Cricket Series Sweden, Stockholm, 2025 MAR 102/7 HDN 104/1 Fixtures Standings Result – t10 – Stockholms län European Cricket Series Sweden, Stockholm, 2025 MAR 93/8 ALZ 118/7 Fixtures Standings Live – t10 – Stockholms län European Cricket Series Sweden, Stockholm, 2025 HDN 165/2 RPH – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Stockholms län European Cricket Series Sweden, Stockholm, 2025 MAR – HDN – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Stockholms län European Cricket Series Sweden, Stockholm, 2025 ALZ – JIHCC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Stockholms län European Cricket Series Sweden, Stockholm, 2025 RPH – MAR – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Stockholms län European Cricket Series Sweden, Stockholm, 2025 JIHCC – ALZ – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Stockholms län European Cricket Series Sweden, Stockholm, 2025 RPH – JIHCC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Stockholms län European Cricket Series Sweden, Stockholm, 2025 ALZ – RPH – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Gaborone ICC Women’s Africa T20 WC Qualifier 2, 2025 BOT-W – MWW-W – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Gaborone ICC Women’s Africa T20 WC Qualifier 2, 2025 EWW-W – LSN-W – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Gaborone ICC Women’s Africa T20 WC Qualifier 2, 2025 RWA-W – SLO-W – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Gaborone ICC Women’s Africa T20 WC Qualifier 2, 2025 CW-W – MZW-W – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kuwait City KCC T20 Summer League, 2025 FEK – RLC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kuwait City KCC T20 Summer League, 2025 KRMPS – ALECC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kuwait City KCC T20 Summer League, 2025 GUJCC – SUL – Fixtures Standings Result – t10 – Johor Bahru Malaysia T10 Bash, 2025 FRC 79/3 UTC 77/7 Fixtures Standings Result – t10 – Johor Bahru Malaysia T10 Bash, 2025 JBK 97/3 MKP 99/4 Fixtures Standings Result – t10 – Johor Bahru Malaysia T10 Bash, 2025 KLG 61/6 MXC 62/5 Fixtures Standings Abandoned – t10 – Johor Bahru Malaysia T10 Bash, 2025 SWCL 119/2 MBMS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Johor Bahru Malaysia T10 Bash, 2025 FRC – KLG – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Johor Bahru Malaysia T10 Bash, 2025 JBK – SWCL – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Johor Bahru Malaysia T10 Bash, 2025 UTC – MXC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Johor Bahru Malaysia T10 Bash, 2025 MKP – MBMS – Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – Entebbe Pearl of Africa T20, 2025 KNY 124/8 UGA 125/4 Fixtures Standings Live – t20 – Entebbe Pearl of Africa T20, 2025 NIG 105/9 NBA 94/4 Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Entebbe Pearl of Africa T20, 2025 UAE – NIG – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Entebbe Pearl of Africa T20, 2025 KNY – NBA – Fixtures Standings Live – t20 – Puducherry Pondicherry Premier League, 2025 YAR – MMS 14/0 Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – Kabul Shpageeza Cricket League, 2025 MAK 166/3 ASS 165/7 Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – Kabul Shpageeza Cricket League, 2025 BAD 177/7 SGT 178/6 Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kabul Shpageeza Cricket League, 2025 MAK – BDS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kabul Shpageeza Cricket League, 2025 ASS – SGT – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Trinidad and Tobago USA Women U19 tour of West Indies, 2025 WIU19-W – USAU19-W – Fixtures Upcoming – t20 – Northern Ireland World Championship of Legends, 2025 PNC – SAC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Northern Ireland World Championship of Legends, 2025 IAC – AAC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Leeds World Championship of Legends, 2025 PNC – WIC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Harare Zimbabwe T20I Tri-Series, 2025 NZ – SA – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – oneday – Northern Ireland Zimbabwe Women tour of Ireland, 2025 IRE-W – ZIM-W – Fixtures

Sanjay Manjrekar tells Shubman Gill to listen to KL Rahul’s DRS advise

When things are going against his side, skipper Shubman Gill’s should’ve been careful with his DRS calls which have also been taken in a moment of indecision, as India still have six wickets to claim with only one review to spare.

Once in the final session of Day 2 and again on the third day, Mohammed Siraj had his doubts after appealing for LBW and Gill went for the DRS, much to the frustration of senior opener KL Rahul.

ALSO READ:

On two occasions, Rahul was fielding behind the wickets and being a wicket-keeper himself, suggested against taking a review as he could judge the movement of the ball properly.

#SanjayManjrekar breaks down how Team India lost their reviews and why #KLRahul’s judgment behind the stumps will be crucial in future DRS calls.#ENGvIND 👉 4th TEST, DAY 3 | LIVE NOW on JioHotstar 👉 https://t.co/l55AM1kN1p pic.twitter.com/8dp2fOUqHP — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) July 25, 2025

Root’s DRS call on Friday was much frustrating for India as Gill went for the review while Rahul was explaining that the ball had hit the right-hander above the knee while he was outside his crease.

Sanjay Manjrekar explained that Gill should’ve listened to Rahul, who was being the voice of reason on both the occasions and could’ve avoided wasting precious reviews.

“India have lost reviews and these are tactical mistakes. On both occasions, Mohammed Siraj was the bowler and Ehsan Raza was the umpire. Imagine how difficult it is for a young captain, because everyone around you is excited and want you to take the review. KL Rahul was the voice of reason, so it would be better if Shubman Gill listens to KL Rahul going forward,” Manjrekar said on Star Sports.

India stare at huge deficit in Manchester

While that’s has been the case about the chances that haven’t been taken, India will need to bat for a long time to save as England pile on runs through their middle-order.

Their lower-order once again failed in the first innings as they went from 314/6 to 358 all out. The sooner they get to England’s lower order, the sooner they can get to the task of saving the Test.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.