Why Suryakumar Yadav Was Not Included in the West Zone Squad for Duleep Trophy 2025

After two months of a competitive Test series in England, India will feature in the Asia Cup 2025, scheduled to start from September 9. But the Indian cricketers who are not on national duty or injured are assigned to take part in the Duleep Trophy, marking the start of the domestic season in India. The tournament is set to return in a zonal format. The BCCI have already shared the squads for the event, starting on August 28. The most notable omission from the West Zone side was India’s T20I skipper Suryakumar Yadav.

Why Suryakumar Yadav is Missing From West Zone’s Squad

Suryakumar Yadav, who last featured in the T20 Mumbai League 2025, underwent surgery for a sports hernia in the lower right abdomen. He is currently at the BCCI’s Centre of Excellence (CoE) for rehabilitation and fitness assessments. It is the prime reason the West Zone selectors left him out of their 15-member Duleep Trophy squad.

“Underwent surgery for a sports hernia in the lower right abdomen. Grateful to share that after a smooth surgery, I’m already on the road to recovery. Can’t wait to be back,” he shared in a social media post along with his picture from the hospital bed on June 26.

At the time of selection, the selectors had enquired about his availability. According to Cricbuzz, Suryakumar informed them that he had checked into the CoE.

As a result, Shardul Thakur was named captain of the West Zone squad. The team also features several Mumbai stalwarts, including Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shreyas Iyer, Sarfaraz Khan, Shams Mulani, Tanush Kotian, and Tushar Deshpande.

Suryakumar Yadav last featured in the T20 Mumbai League 2025, where he represented Triumph Knights Mumbai North East. He scored a 25-ball 50 in a losing cause. His next major assignment would be the Asia Cup 2025 in the UAE, starting September 9. The tournament will also mark the dress rehearsals for the T20 World Cup in India next year.

The dynamic T20 batter is expected to lead India in the tournament. According to Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) officials, the Indian captain is confident of regaining match fitness in time for the continental event.

Notably, Suryakumar was adjudged as Player of the Tournament in the IPL 2025 while representing the Mumbai Indians. He was the second leading run-getter of the tournament with 717 runs in 16 matches, striking at 167.91.

