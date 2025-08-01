Why Umpire Kumar Dharmasena Asked KL Rahul To Meet Post-Match After Altercation in ENG vs IND 5th Test?

India opener KL Rahul got reprimanded by Sri Lankan umpire Kumar Dharmasena during the ongoing ENG vs IND 5th Test for his actions during the Joe Root-Prasidh Krishna altercation. With the fate of the series yet undecided, players of both teams seemed quite charged up as words and tempers flared all around.

One such incident happened between Joe Root and Prasidh Krishna – both players who possess a calm demeanour. Following the dismissals of England openers Zak Crawley and Ben Duckett after they wreaked havoc with an explosive 92-run opening partnership, India had momentum on their side.

Naturally, they did not want a fresh Joe Root to settle down and Prasidh, smelling an opportunity, tried to get under the England stalwart’s skin. However, Root too decided to give it back and could be seen mouthing off.

This eventually prompted the umpires and the other Indian players to come into the thick of the action. Dharmasena could be seen having a long chat with Prasidh and India captain Shubman Gill and it was then KL Rahul walked in to voice his opinion.

KL Rahul: “What, do you want us to be quiet?”

Kumar Dharmasena: “Will you like any bowler come and talk to you like that? No, you can’t do that. No Rahul, we should not go that way.”

KL Rahul: “What do you want us to do? Just bat and ball and go home?”

Kumar Dharmasena: “We’ll discuss that at the end of the match. You can’t talk like that.”

It remains to be seen if any actions are taken against KL Rahul for his conduct after the match.

KL Rahul disappoints in ENG vs IND 5th Test, Yashasvi Jaiswal’s fifty propels India

While Rahul has been a lynchpin at the top of the batting order for India in the five-match series, he failed to get going in the decisive final Test, managing scores of 14 and 7 across two innings. However, Yashasvi Jaiswal made amends for a disappointing show in the first innings where he was dismissed for just two runs by slamming his third fifty of the series in the second innings.

At Stumps on Day 2, propelled by Yashasvi’s half-century, the Indian scoreboard reads 75/2 with a lead of 52 runs and eight wickets in hand.

Earlier, India posted 224 in their first innings while England managed 247 in response.

